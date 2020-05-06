Full interview: Rapid Nutrition launches new oral anti viral therapy to combat influenza

Rapid Nutrition, CEO Simon St. Ledger joined Steve Darling from Proactive Vancouver with news the company has launched a new oral anti-viral treatment called Azurene that is designed to combat influenza and the common cold in humans.
St Ledger telling Proactive this anti-viral formula relates to the use of a combination of herbal extracts to provide a broad spectrum of protection, treatment and relief from acute respiratory viral infections, including, influenza, SARS, coronavirus and even the common cold.
