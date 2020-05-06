Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Rapid Nutrition PLC    RAP   GB00BLG2TX24

RAPID NUTRITION PLC

(RAP)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Full interview: Rapid Nutrition launches new oral anti viral therapy to combat influenza

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 10:29pm EDT

Rapid Nutrition, CEO Simon St. Ledger joined Steve Darling from Proactive Vancouver with news the company has launched a new oral anti-viral treatment called Azurene that is designed to combat influenza and the common cold in humans.

St Ledger telling Proactive this anti-viral formula relates to the use of a combination of herbal extracts to provide a broad spectrum of protection, treatment and relief from acute respiratory viral infections, including, influenza, SARS, coronavirus and even the common cold.

Disclaimer

Rapid Nutrition plc published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 02:28:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RAPID NUTRITION PLC
05/05RAPID NUTRITION : to Launch New Oral Anti-Viral Therapy to combat Influenza & Co..
EQ
05/04RAPID NUTRITION : to Launch New Oral Anti-Viral Therapy to combat Influenza & Co..
PU
04/28RAPID NUTRITION : Expands Global Distribution with New Partnership to Reach Fran..
EQ
04/27RAPID NUTRITION : Expands Global Distribution with New Partnership to Reach Fran..
PU
04/08RAPID NUTRITION : Announces New Distribution Partnership with Brazilian BFG Bras..
EQ
04/08RAPID NUTRITION : Announces New Distribution Partnership with Brazilian BFG Bras..
PU
03/30RAPID NUTRITION PLC : Half Year Results - Well Ahead of Expectations
EQ
03/29RAPID NUTRITION : Half Year Results – Well Ahead of Expectations
PU
02/02RAPID NUTRITION : Announces Capital Increase
PU
01/13RAPID NUTRITION : Trading update
PU
More news
Chart RAPID NUTRITION PLC
Duration : Period :
Rapid Nutrition PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Simon St Ledger Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Zhu Chief Financial Officer
Shayne Kellow Non-Executive Director
Vesta Venderbeken Non-Executive Director
Doug Kuskopf-Dallas Vice President-Sales
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAPID NUTRITION PLC11.11%6
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.65%390 684
ROCHE HOLDING AG8.42%298 082
PFIZER, INC.-1.71%208 813
NOVARTIS-10.29%196 312
MERCK & CO., INC-14.23%196 123
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group