RAPID NUTRITION PLC

(RAP)
Rapid Nutrition : AGM Statement

12/03/2019 | 07:13pm EST

Rapid Nutrition PLC

('Rapid Nutrition' or the 'Company')

Annual General Meeting Statement

Rapid Nutrition (SW: RAP, OTC: RPNRF), a natural healthcare company focused on the research and development ('R&D'), manufacturing and distribution of weight-loss and diet management products, sports nutrition products, vitamins and dietary supplements, will hold its Annual General Meeting of the Company today at 40-46 Nestor Drive, Meadowbrook, 4131 QLD, Australia on 4 December 2019 at 9 am (Greenwich Mean Time) / 7 pm (Australian Eastern Standard Time). At the meeting, Executive Chairman, Simon St ledger, will make the following statement:

'I am very pleased to report an excellent set of results despite retail head winds. Going forward, we will be focused on product innovation and launching our brands in new territories, the combination of which we believe will further accelerate growth during the upcoming fiscal year. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, supported by a near term major launch in a new category, and a growing international retail footprint, the Group is well placed to generate further growth. The year has started very positively, and current trading is in line with management's expectations.'

After the formal business of the AGM has come to an end, the final results of the meeting will be announced to the markets through our Regulatory Information Service and posted on our website as soon as practicable.

Further enquiries

info@rnplc.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLC's actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as 'anticipates,' 'believes,' 'hopes,' 'estimates,' 'looks,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'intends,' 'goal,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'suggest,' and similar expressions. Rapid PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Disclosure Requirement:
This media information does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. This information does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. The media release is in accordance with International Reporting Standard: Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act ('Rule 12g3-2(b)') permits non-U.S. companies with securities listed primarily on a Qualified Foreign Exchange to make publicly available to U.S investors in English the same information that is made publicly available in their home countries as an alternative to SEC reporting Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b).

Disclaimer

Rapid Nutrition plc published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2019 00:12:02 UTC
