Rapid Nutrition : AGM Statement

Rapid Nutrition PLC

('Rapid Nutrition' or the 'Company')

Annual General Meeting Statement

Rapid Nutrition (SW: RAP, OTC: RPNRF), a natural healthcare company focused on the research and development ('R&D'), manufacturing and distribution of weight-loss and diet management products, sports nutrition products, vitamins and dietary supplements, will hold its Annual General Meeting of the Company today at 40-46 Nestor Drive, Meadowbrook, 4131 QLD, Australia on 4 December 2019 at 9 am (Greenwich Mean Time) / 7 pm (Australian Eastern Standard Time). At the meeting, Executive Chairman, Simon St ledger, will make the following statement:

'I am very pleased to report an excellent set of results despite retail head winds. Going forward, we will be focused on product innovation and launching our brands in new territories, the combination of which we believe will further accelerate growth during the upcoming fiscal year. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead, supported by a near term major launch in a new category, and a growing international retail footprint, the Group is well placed to generate further growth. The year has started very positively, and current trading is in line with management's expectations.'

After the formal business of the AGM has come to an end, the final results of the meeting will be announced to the markets through our Regulatory Information Service and posted on our website as soon as practicable.

