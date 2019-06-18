Rapid Nutrition Announces International Distribution Agreement with Super Health Center

LONDON, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Rapid Nutrition PLC (OTCQB: RPNRF ) (“Company”), a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products, announced today it has signed an agreement with international distribution company Super Health Center to streamline and bolster the expansion of Rapid Nutrition’s flagship brand SystemLS .



Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Leger stated, “We are thrilled to have secured the global distribution expertise and infrastructure of Super Health Center (SHC). As the Company advances its rollout with GNC, SHC will be instrumental in expediting order fulfillment with GNC franchised stores while also leveraging its established global distribution channels to advance the growth of our SystemLS brand. We believe SHC will play an integral role in our growth strategy as we continue our commitment to building long-term shareholder value.”

SHC Managing Director, Kevin Staab, added, “We want to share brands with the world that have been developed with ingenuity and innovation. SystemLS is a brilliant addition to our hand-selected stable of brands delivering premium health products at affordable prices. We look forward to building SystemLS into a global in-demand brand by leveraging our expert services to grow, protect, and expand SystemLS both domestically and internationally.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products. The company was established based on its successful and proven weight loss supplement range which is exported worldwide and now offers consumers a growing range of health and well-being solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing number of wider services to the life sciences industry. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

About Super Health Center (SHC)

Super Health Center is a seasoned domestic and international distributor with a strong presence in the domestic and international sports nutrition, fitness, and vitamin and supplement markets. SHC enjoys established business relationships with GNC, its franchise market of 3,100 storefronts, and Vitamin Shoppe.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLC’s actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Rapid PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

