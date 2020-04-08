Rapid Nutrition : Announces New Distribution Partnership with Brazilian BFG Brasil Comercio de Vitaminas LTDA

EQS Group-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

08.04.2020 / 00:25





Brisbane, Australia - Expanding its online and in-store footprint to South America, Rapid Nutrition ( RAP:SW, OTCQB: RPNRF) has announced a new partnership to distribute its flagship brand, SystemLS, throughout Brazil. Rapid Nutrition, a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products, will partner with BFG Brasil Comercio de Vitaminas LTDA, to further develop international growth.

BFG Brasil Comercio de Vitaminas LTDA is a company formed by executives with vast experience on eCommerce, international brand expansion and distribution in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, representing global brands such as GNC and Sundown. During a time of pandemic when in-person sales are limited, BFG's extensive online ecommerce expertise will support the initial rollout phase.

"As online sales of health and wellness products in Brazil continue to grow, we are perfectly aligned with BFG in success with reaching out directly to consumers through a variety of channels," said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger. "Rapid Nutrition will commence its B2C launch this quarter, while global clients are increasingly turning to online purchases, and expand to greater retail store focus as businesses reopen this year."

"We expect to witness a significant behavioral shift in consumer-buying habits over the course of this year and this global crisis. Fortunately, wellness companies like Rapid Nutrition with leading brands including SystemLS are well-positioned to capture both online and in-person sales and interest," said Agustin Berardo President, BFG Brasil Comercio de Vitaminas LTDA. "Our country's appetite for wellness products continues to grow, highlighting a genuine need for health and wellness

The recent global COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the growing need for self-care regimens.

"As we continue to look into new markets during these unprecedented times, Rapid Nutrition connects with a worldwide demand for health and wellness products and initiatives. With its whole food-based vitamins, SystemLS is the perfect brand to serve international customers now and into the future," St. Ledger added.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products. The company was established based on its successful and proven weight loss supplement range which is exported worldwide and now offers consumers a growing range of health and well-being solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing number of wider services to the life sciences industry. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

