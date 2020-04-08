Log in
Rapid Nutrition PLC    RAP   GB00BLG2TX24

RAPID NUTRITION PLC

(RAP)
News 
News

Rapid Nutrition : Announces New Distribution Partnership with Brazilian BFG Brasil Comercio de Vitaminas LTDA

04/08/2020 | 12:30am EDT

EQS Group-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Rapid Nutrition Announces New Distribution Partnership with Brazilian BFG Brasil Comercio de Vitaminas LTDA

08.04.2020 / 00:25

Rapid Nutrition Announces New Distribution Partnership with Brazilian BFG Brasil Comercio de Vitaminas LTDA

Brisbane, Australia - Expanding its online and in-store footprint to South America, Rapid Nutrition ( RAP:SW, OTCQB: RPNRF) has announced a new partnership to distribute its flagship brand, SystemLS, throughout Brazil. Rapid Nutrition, a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products, will partner with BFG Brasil Comercio de Vitaminas LTDA, to further develop international growth.

BFG Brasil Comercio de Vitaminas LTDA is a company formed by executives with vast experience on eCommerce, international brand expansion and distribution in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay, representing global brands such as GNC and Sundown. During a time of pandemic when in-person sales are limited, BFG's extensive online ecommerce expertise will support the initial rollout phase.

"As online sales of health and wellness products in Brazil continue to grow, we are perfectly aligned with BFG in success with reaching out directly to consumers through a variety of channels," said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger. "Rapid Nutrition will commence its B2C launch this quarter, while global clients are increasingly turning to online purchases, and expand to greater retail store focus as businesses reopen this year."

"We expect to witness a significant behavioral shift in consumer-buying habits over the course of this year and this global crisis. Fortunately, wellness companies like Rapid Nutrition with leading brands including SystemLS are well-positioned to capture both online and in-person sales and interest," said Agustin Berardo President, BFG Brasil Comercio de Vitaminas LTDA. "Our country's appetite for wellness products continues to grow, highlighting a genuine need for health and wellness

The recent global COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the growing need for self-care regimens.

"As we continue to look into new markets during these unprecedented times, Rapid Nutrition connects with a worldwide demand for health and wellness products and initiatives. With its whole food-based vitamins, SystemLS is the perfect brand to serve international customers now and into the future," St. Ledger added.

About Rapid Nutrition
Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products. The company was established based on its successful and proven weight loss supplement range which is exported worldwide and now offers consumers a growing range of health and well-being solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing number of wider services to the life sciences industry. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

Investor Relations Contact:
ir@rnplc.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLCs actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Rapid PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Disclosure Requirement:
This media information does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. This information does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. The media release is in accordance with International Reporting Standard: Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act ('Rule 12g3-2(b)') permits non-U.S. companies with securities listed primarily on a Qualified Foreign Exchange to make publicly available to U.S investors in English the same information that is made publicly available in their home countries as an alternative to SEC reporting Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b).


End of Corporate News

1018191  08.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1018191&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
