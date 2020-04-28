EQS Group-News: Rapid Nutrition PLC / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Rapid Nutrition Expands Global Distribution with New Partnership to Reach France, Italy, Switzerland, Jamaica and CARICOM



28.04.2020 / 01:26





Rapid Nutrition Expands Global Distribution with New Partnership to Reach France, Italy, Switzerland, Jamaica and CARICOM

Zurich, Switzerland - As the sales of wellness products continues to skyrocket, Rapid Nutrition is expanding global distribution through a new partnership with Cloud 9 Switzerland LLC. The agreement will support distribution of Rapid Nutrition's flagship brand, SystemLS, throughout France, Italy, Switzerland, Jamaica and CARICOM.

Rapid Nutrition, a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products, is further developing international distribution channels as sales of immunity-boosting supplements are anticipated to set records in 2020 with consumers focused on health and wellness during the pandemic. Cloud 9 Switzerland, a health and wellness company focused on nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals using aromatic and medicinal plants, notably Hemp or Cannabis Sativa L., is based in Switzerland with companies in France for the EU market and Jamaica for the 15 member Caribbean Community CARICOM.

"We continue to see impressive growth and interest in organic wellness products as more and more consumers place increased attention on health and immunity, and Cloud 9 Switzerland has outstanding experience in these important new markets, making them an ideal partner," said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger.

"This pandemic has revealed how connected we all are, and how critical it is to focus on health and wellness," added Dr. Francis Scanlan, founder and managing director of Cloud 9 Switzerland. "We are pleased to further the reach of products like System LS in our markets to support the worldwide appetite for self-care through natural wellness products."

In addition, Rapid Nutrition recently signed a distribution agreement with professional retail operator BFG Brazil Comercial de Vitaminas LTDA to expand international growth in South America.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition is a natural healthcare company focused on the research, development and production of a range of life science products. The company was established based on its successful and proven weight loss supplement range which is exported worldwide and now offers consumers a growing range of health and well-being solutions to meet existing and emerging societal health concerns, as well as a providing number of wider services to the life sciences industry. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com



About Cloud 9 Switzerland

Cloud 9 Switzerland is a Health & Wellness company based in Switzerland with operations in France, Italy and Jamaica and has an extensive network of collaborations with Universities, Medical professionals and Patient's Associations. Cloud 9 is focused on the development and commercialization of nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals based on aromatic and medicinal plants, notably Cannabis Sativa.

https://www.cloud9switzerland.com/



Investor Relations Contact:

ir@rnplc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause Rapid Nutrition PLCs actual results and experience to differ materially from anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. Rapid Nutrition PLC has in some cases identified forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "hopes," "estimates," "looks," "expects," "plans," "intends," "goal," "potential," "may," "suggest," and similar expressions. Rapid PLC undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of any revisions to any such forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Disclosure Requirement:

This media information does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. This information does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. The media release is in accordance with International Reporting Standard: Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act ('Rule 12g3-2(b)') permits non-U.S. companies with securities listed primarily on a Qualified Foreign Exchange to make publicly available to U.S investors in English the same information that is made publicly available in their home countries as an alternative to SEC reporting Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b).