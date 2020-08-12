Rapid Nutrition Welcomed Into Entrepreneurs Programme for Business Innovation

New York, NY, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Australian government has accepted Rapid Nutrition (RAP: SW, OTCQB: RPNRF ) into its touted Entrepreneurs Programme, which shares expert advice, funding and incentives to help businesses innovate, compete and grow. A natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products with extensive worldwide distribution, Rapid Nutrition continues to expand international business operations as well as local research projects.

In addition to the Entrepreneurs Programme , Rapid Nutrition recently received a government-sponsored Innovations Grant that will allow the company to increase research into a new formula intended to prevent colds and flus.

“As an entrepreneurial organization focused on business growth and innovation, we look forward to expanding our knowledge base, local connections and opportunities through the Entrepreneurs Programme,” said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger. “We are proud to be a part of this flagship initiative from the Australian government.”

Rapid Nutrition aims to use recent grants and programme education to further its study on Azurene, an anti-viral resulting from several years of research, including in-vitro testing, scholarly literature and continuing clinical trials ahead of product launch. In addition to research support, the Entrepreneurs Programme offers business and supply chain facilitation and growth services, among others.

About Rapid Nutrition

Rapid Nutrition PLC (SW:RAP, OTCQB:RPNRF): Dedicating to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are “made by nature, refined by science.” Rapid Nutrition’s first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

