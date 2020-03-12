Rapid7 Announces Expanded Presence in Belfast

Log in
03/12/2020 | 05:01am EDT

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced plans to significantly expand its presence in Belfast, Northern Ireland (NI). The company is planning to take on approximately 49,000 square feet at Chichester House in the second half of 2020 to accommodate its growing European Research & Development (R&D) center.

Rapid7 has been a part of Belfast’s burgeoning technology scene since 2014 and now plans to double its workforce in the region by adding 200 new roles in engineering, development, and customer advisors, among others. In an effort to aid in achieving this growth goal, Invest Northern Ireland has offered Rapid7 £165,000 of support towards the creation of 30 of the new jobs.

“Rapid7 is committed to investing in the company’s global expansion, particularly in areas with impressive technical talent such as Belfast,” said Jamie Kinch, vice president of real estate and workplace experience at Rapid7. “Expanding our presence in Belfast, supported by InvestNI, will provide us with the space and resources we need to grow and attract the region’s top talent.”

Welcoming the expansion, Chief Executive of Invest NI, Kevin Holland said: “Rapid7 is one of the U.S.’s fastest growing software security companies and since opening its office in Belfast in 2014, it has utilised the exceptional skills and talent of our local workforce to grow its business in Northern Ireland.”

It is always fantastic to see another externally owned company reinvesting in Northern Ireland,” Holland continues. “In fact, over 70 percent of new investors reinvest here which is testament to our appeal. The senior level jobs we are supporting will build upon the technical expertise already present at the company’s Belfast engineering site, helping to drive the company’s future innovation.”

For job opportunities in Rapid7’s Belfast office, visit the company’s career page.

About Rapid7
Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 9,000 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

Rapid7 Press Contact
Caitlin Doherty
Public Relations Manager
press@rapid7.com
(857) 990-4240

Rapid7 Investor Relations Contact
Sunil Shah
investors@rapid7.com
(857) 990-4074

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
