Rapid7 : Company Presentation - Q2 2020

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our market opportunity, demand for our product and service offerings, expectations regarding our annualized recurring revenue (ARR), ARR growth per customer, revenue growth, and our non-GAAP measures, our business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and expectations regarding non-GAAP targets, our future financial and business performance for the third quarter and full-year 2020, the assumptions underlying such guidance and the timing of global economic recovery and the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our guidance, business, financial condition and results of operations, are forward-looking statements. Our use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The events described in our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in our quarterly results, failure to meet our publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business, our rapid growth and ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, the ability of our products and professional services to correctly detect vulnerabilities, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our ability to integrate acquired companies, including DivvyCloud, our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2020 and in the subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we may make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.
This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.
This presentation also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Please refer to our August 6, 2020 press release for additional information as to why we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing our operating results. As required by Regulation G, we have provided a reconciliation of those measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, which is available in the end notes to this presentation. However, the reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as acquisition-related expenses and litigation-related expenses for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty.
Rapid7 Snapshot
Strong
High Quality
Recurring
of Revenue
Revenue
Growth
Recurring
ARR growth of
revenue
31% YoY(1)
91% of total
revenue(1)
Attractive
Customer
Economics
20% growth
in ARR per customer(1)
Investing in
Profitable
Growth
Positive
Non-GAAP
Operating
Income
Projected in
2020(2)
Attractive
Projected ARR growth of 22% in 2020(2)
Prospects
Projected Revenue growth of 23% in 2020(2)
1: As of Q2 2020
2: Growth rates and projected Non-GAAP operating income are at the mid-point of guidance range.
Our Mission
Making the best in security operations achievable for all.
Best of Breed
Technology
Unified Cloud
Platform
Community
Expertise
Award-winning cloud products deliver visibility, analytics, and automation to unite teams and tools
Collect data across the IT environment, scale with ease and integrate seamlessly with existing tools
Experienced researchers and consultants
coupled with global user base
Securely Advance
Cybersecurity is no longer a concern of the few, but for all of us.
Security teams are
Change is happening at
entrusted to protect our
Your data is your
an accelerated pace,
data and keep our
currency
making it tougher to
connected society
functioning
keep up
Security is now a competitive advantage.
At Rapid7 we help advance security - through technology and
expertise - making it simple for organizations to securely advance.
Rapid7 Insight
United teams work smarter, not harder.
Our cloud platform helps Security, IT, and Development teams reduce risk across their entire connected environment.
Unified access centrally manages vulnerabilities, monitors for malicious behavior, investigates and shuts down attacks, or automates operations.
6
Landing across multiple pillars
SECURITY TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS
Vulnerability
Cloud &
SIEM & IDR
Application
Automation
Management
Security
FULL VISIBILITY
ADVANCED ANALYTICS
CLOUD ENABLEMENT
SCALE OPERATIONS
MARKET OPPORTUNITY
MARKET OPPORTUNITY
MARKET OPPORTUNITY
MARKET OPPORTUNITY
MARKET PENETRATION
MARKET PENETRATION
MARKET PENETRATION
MARKET PENETRATION
Managed and Advisory Services
Vulnerability Assessment
COLLECT
data across your entire modern ecosystem
PRIORITIZE
risk using attacker analytics and live dashboards
REMEDIATE
quickly with SecOps agility and automated actions
User Behavior Analytics & SIEM
UNIFY
your security data without special expertise or hardware
DETECT
compromised users and activity across the ATT&CK Framework
RESPOND
fast and automatically contain compromised users and assets
Application Security
SECURE
modern web apps and APIs
COLLABORATE
to fast-track fixes with rich reporting and integrations
SCALE
to manage the assessment of any size app portfolio
Cloud Security
UNIFY
infrastructure data model for more comprehensive analysis
AUTOMATE
policy and remediation to keep up with pace of change
EXTEND
the platform or build new applications
Security Orchestration & Automation
ORCHESTRATE
your teams and tools with 275+ plugins (or build your own)
AUTOMATE
manual, repetitive tasks with custom workflows
ACCELERATE
security and IT operations without sacrificing human analysis
Expanding TAM through Innovation & Acquisition
Core Market Today
SecOps and Cloud Security Opportunity
Industry leading capabilities in several key security segments: VM, SIEM, Cloud & Application Security, and SOAR
Unification of Security and IT operational data creates growth opportunity
Rapid7 analysis based on IDC market data as of 2019
(1) $7bn Cloud Security Market size based on Forrester research
Extensive, Beneficial Partner Ecosystem
80+
Platform Integrations
with Partners
DATA
COLLABORATION
PARTNERS
Two-waydata sharing
'Single pane of glass'
Enhanced platform value
DATADATA
WORKFLOW INGESTION
PARTNERSPARTNERS
•
IT security integration
•
Enhances analytics
•
Streamlines correction
•
Enables detection
•
Improves IT
•
Simplifies
efficiencies
investigations
Rapid7 Global Threat Intelligence Community
Insight Cloud
Intelligence Sharing
Metasploit
Attacker KB
Global customer base
Affiliate Member,
Leading Penetration
Vulnerability Database
Board & Committee Seats
Testing Tool
& Community
Project Heisenberg
Project Sonar
Threat Hunting
Rapid7 Research
Global Honeypot Network
Global Internet Scanning
Global Services Network
Threat Research
Rapid7 Leadership Among Analysts
Positioned as
2018 Frost &
Positioned as
Recognized as
Positioned as
Leader amongst
Sullivan Global
Leader in 2020
Gartner Peer
highest rated
Vulnerability Risk
Vulnerability
Magic Quadrant
Insights
Dynamic
Management
Management
for Security
Customers'
Application
(VRM) vendors in
Market
Information &
Choice for
Security Testing
2019 and 2018
Leadership
Event
Vulnerability
(DAST) vendor
Forrester Wave
Award
Management
Management and
in 2020 Critical
(SIEM)
SIEM in 2020.
Capabilities for
Application
Security Testing.
Our Culture is our Competitive Advantage
Culture & Core Values
Bring You
Our people are at the center of our success
Be an Advocate
We work relentlessly to act as a champion to propel our our
people, our customers, and our industry forward
Challenge Convention
We challenge old ways of thinking and forge new paths with
foresight, discipline, and determination
Impact Together
We support each other on our journey forward, and actively look for ways to collaborate, strengthen our ideas, and learn from each other
Never Done
We pursue excellence through continuous learning to keep
growing personally and professionally
Our culture and core values aren't just for our
employees; they align with our customer experience.
Inclusion in Bloomberg Gender Equality Index,
2019 & 2020
ATD BEST for Talent Development Excellence-
Association for Talent Development, 2019
Top Places to Work - Boston Globe, 2019
Tech Culture Award- TMCnet, 2019
Parity Pledge Member,since 2018
Financial Overview
Sustained Revenue Growth With Improving Margin
Q2 2020 revenue growth of 25% year-over-year
Revenue CAGR
(2015-2019): 31%
Significant Non-GAAP operating margin improvement over time
2015 - 2017 numbers are under ASC 605 and 2018 and beyond numbers are under ASC 606
19
Predictable Recurring Revenue Model
Achieved 91% mix of recurring revenue in Q2 2020
Recurring revenue grew 30% year-over-year in Q2 2020
91%
100%
$100m
95%
87%
90%
$80m
85%
79%
$60m
80%
$40m
75%
70%
$20m
65%
$0m
60%
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Recurring revenue
Non-recurring revenue
% of total revenue that is recurring
Annualized Recurring Revenue
ARR grew by 31% year- over-year in Q2 2020
CAGR: 40% from Q2 2017 to Q2 2020
$400m
$350m
$300m
$250m
$200m
$150m
$100m
$50m
$0m
$380m
$290m
$199m
$138m
Q2 2017
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
Upsells & Cross-Sells Drive ARR Per Customer Growth
ARR per customer was approximately $41.6k in Q2 2020
$41.6
$34.5
$27.5
$21.0
CAGR: 26% from Q2 2017 to Q2 2020
Q2 2017
Q2 2018
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
ARR per customer (thousands)
Significant Long-Term ARR Per Customer Opportunity
$200k
• Our recurring revenue potential for
ARR
an average-sized customer is $200k
per year (excluding DivvyCloud)
4.8x
• ARR per customer was
approximately $41.6k in Q2 2020
~$41.6k
ARR per customer
Focused on Profitability Improvement
Expenses and Operating Income as % of Revenue (non-GAAP)
Gross Margin
(non-GAAP)
Sales & Marketing
Research &
General &
Development
Administrative
(non-GAAP)
(non-GAAP)
(non-GAAP)
Operating Income
(non-GAAP)
73%
75%
74%
50%
45%
41%
23%
20%
20%
10% 10% 9%
1%
4%
Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020
Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020
Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020
Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020
-10%
Powerful Land And Expand Model
Compelling Track Record of Customer Acquisition, Retention and Expansion
Land
+9%
YoY
Customer Growth(1)
Expand
+20%
YoY
ARR per Customer Growth(1)
ARR
Growth
+31%
YoY
ARR Growth(1)
(1) As of Q2 2020
Guidance | Q3 2020 and Full-Year 2020
Rapid7 anticipates Annualized Recurring Revenue, Revenue, Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, and Non-GAAP net loss per share to be in the following ranges:
Annualized Recurring Revenue
-
$404 to $420 m
ARR Growth
-
19% to 24%
Revenue
$100.7 to $102.3 m
$399 to $403 m
Revenue Growth
21% to 23%
22% to 23%
Non-GAAP Income (Loss) From Operations(1)
$(0.5) to $0.5 m
$0.0 to $2.0 m
Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share(1)
$(0.06) to $(0.04)
$(0.14) to $(0.10)
Weighted-average shares outstanding
51.3 m*
51.0 m*
See End Notes for additional information and definitions
* Weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter and full-year 2020 represent basic shares outstanding given our projected non-GAAP net loss
A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the supplemental financial tables. The reconciliation does not reflect any
items that are unknown at this time, such as acquisition-related expenses and litigation-related expenses for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, which we are not able to predict
without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty.
Supplemental
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations: Q2 2020
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations: Q2 2019
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance Reconciliations: Q3 & Full-Year 2020
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
End Notes
Page 19
Recurring revenue is defined as revenue from the sale of term software licenses, content subscriptions, managed services, cloud-based subscriptions and maintenance and support calculated as % of total revenue.
Page 20
Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annual value of all recurring revenue related contracts in place at the end of the period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue and can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates, and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations.
Page 21
ARR per Customer is defined as ARR divided by the number of customers at the end of the period.
A customer is defined as any entity that has (1) an active Rapid7 contract or a contract that expired within 90 days or less of the applicable measurement date; and for Logentries products, those customers with a contract value equal to or greater than $2,400 per year, or (2) purchased Rapid7 professional services within the 12 months preceding the applicable measurement date.
Page 23
Non-GAAPgross margins represent the GAAP gross profit, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets calculated as a % of revenue. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.
Operating expenses and operating income margin presented are on a non-GAAP basis and exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses and litigation-related expenses.
Page 25
Guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2020 does not include any potential impact of foreign exchange gains or losses.
Non-GAAPguidance excludes estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and certain other items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the financial statement tables included in these End Notes. The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as acquisition-related expenses and litigation-related expenses for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty.
In addition, fluctuations in Rapid7's quarterly operating results may be particularly pronounced in the current economic environment due to the uncertainty caused by, and the unprecedented nature of, the current COVID-19 pandemic, whose severity, duration and ultimate impact is difficult to predict at this time. The primary set of drivers of Rapid7's actual financial performance relative to the ranges provided will be a function of how long portions of the economy remain closed, especially if there are broad regional or systematic closures as a result of a sustained pandemic resurgence, and the pace of recovery.