Rapid7 : Company Presentation - Q2 2020 0 08/06/2020 | 04:23pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields COMPANY OVERVIEW Rapid7 August 6, 2020 1 Disclaimers This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our market opportunity, demand for our product and service offerings, expectations regarding our annualized recurring revenue (ARR), ARR growth per customer, revenue growth, and our non-GAAP measures, our business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and expectations regarding non-GAAP targets, our future financial and business performance for the third quarter and full-year 2020, the assumptions underlying such guidance and the timing of global economic recovery and the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our guidance, business, financial condition and results of operations, are forward-looking statements. Our use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The events described in our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in our quarterly results, failure to meet our publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business, our rapid growth and ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, the ability of our products and professional services to correctly detect vulnerabilities, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our ability to integrate acquired companies, including DivvyCloud, our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2020 and in the subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we may make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation. This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. This presentation also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Please refer to our August 6, 2020 press release for additional information as to why we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing our operating results. As required by Regulation G, we have provided a reconciliation of those measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, which is available in the end notes to this presentation. However, the reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as acquisition-related expenses and litigation-related expenses for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty. 2 Rapid7 Snapshot Strong High Quality Recurring of Revenue Revenue Growth Recurring ARR growth of revenue 31% YoY(1) 91% of total revenue(1) Attractive Customer Economics 20% growth in ARR per customer(1) Investing in Profitable Growth Positive Non-GAAP Operating Income Projected in 2020(2) Attractive Projected ARR growth of 22% in 2020(2) Prospects Projected Revenue growth of 23% in 2020(2) 1: As of Q2 2020 3 2: Growth rates and projected Non-GAAP operating income are at the mid-point of guidance range. Our Mission Making the best in security operations achievable for all. Best of Breed Technology Unified Cloud Platform Community Expertise Award-winning cloud products deliver visibility, analytics, and automation to unite teams and tools Collect data across the IT environment, scale with ease and integrate seamlessly with existing tools Experienced researchers and consultants coupled with global user base 4 Securely Advance Cybersecurity is no longer a concern of the few, but for all of us. Security teams are Change is happening at entrusted to protect our Your data is your an accelerated pace, data and keep our currency making it tougher to connected society functioning keep up Security is now a competitive advantage. At Rapid7 we help advance security - through technology and expertise - making it simple for organizations to securely advance. 5 Rapid7 Insight United teams work smarter, not harder. Our cloud platform helps Security, IT, and Development teams reduce risk across their entire connected environment. Unified access centrally manages vulnerabilities, monitors for malicious behavior, investigates and shuts down attacks, or automates operations. 6 Landing across multiple pillars SECURITY TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS Vulnerability Cloud & SIEM & IDR Application Automation Management Security FULL VISIBILITY ADVANCED ANALYTICS CLOUD ENABLEMENT SCALE OPERATIONS MARKET OPPORTUNITY MARKET OPPORTUNITY MARKET OPPORTUNITY MARKET OPPORTUNITY MARKET PENETRATION MARKET PENETRATION MARKET PENETRATION MARKET PENETRATION Managed and Advisory Services 7 Vulnerability Assessment COLLECT data across your entire modern ecosystem PRIORITIZE risk using attacker analytics and live dashboards REMEDIATE quickly with SecOps agility and automated actions 8 User Behavior Analytics & SIEM UNIFY your security data without special expertise or hardware DETECT compromised users and activity across the ATT&CK Framework RESPOND fast and automatically contain compromised users and assets 9 Application Security SECURE modern web apps and APIs COLLABORATE to fast-track fixes with rich reporting and integrations SCALE to manage the assessment of any size app portfolio 10 Cloud Security UNIFY infrastructure data model for more comprehensive analysis AUTOMATE policy and remediation to keep up with pace of change EXTEND the platform or build new applications 11 Security Orchestration & Automation ORCHESTRATE your teams and tools with 275+ plugins (or build your own) AUTOMATE manual, repetitive tasks with custom workflows ACCELERATE security and IT operations without sacrificing human analysis 12 Expanding TAM through Innovation & Acquisition Core Market Today SecOps and Cloud Security Opportunity Industry leading capabilities in several key security segments: VM, SIEM, Cloud & Application Security, and SOAR

Unification of Security and IT operational data creates growth opportunity Rapid7 analysis based on IDC market data as of 2019 13 (1) $7bn Cloud Security Market size based on Forrester research Extensive, Beneficial Partner Ecosystem 80+ Platform Integrations with Partners DATA COLLABORATION PARTNERS Two-way data sharing

data sharing 'Single pane of glass'

Enhanced platform value DATADATA WORKFLOW INGESTION PARTNERSPARTNERS • IT security integration • Enhances analytics • Streamlines correction • Enables detection • Improves IT • Simplifies efficiencies investigations 14 Rapid7 Global Threat Intelligence Community Insight Cloud Intelligence Sharing Metasploit Attacker KB Global customer base Affiliate Member, Leading Penetration Vulnerability Database Board & Committee Seats Testing Tool & Community Project Heisenberg Project Sonar Threat Hunting Rapid7 Research Global Honeypot Network Global Internet Scanning Global Services Network Threat Research Rapid7 Leadership Among Analysts Positioned as 2018 Frost & Positioned as Recognized as Positioned as Leader amongst Sullivan Global Leader in 2020 Gartner Peer highest rated Vulnerability Risk Vulnerability Magic Quadrant Insights Dynamic Management Management for Security Customers' Application (VRM) vendors in Market Information & Choice for Security Testing 2019 and 2018 Leadership Event Vulnerability (DAST) vendor Forrester Wave Award Management Management and in 2020 Critical (SIEM) SIEM in 2020. Capabilities for Application Security Testing. 16 Our Culture is our Competitive Advantage Culture & Core Values Bring You Our people are at the center of our success Be an Advocate We work relentlessly to act as a champion to propel our our people, our customers, and our industry forward Challenge Convention We challenge old ways of thinking and forge new paths with foresight, discipline, and determination Impact Together We support each other on our journey forward, and actively look for ways to collaborate, strengthen our ideas, and learn from each other Never Done We pursue excellence through continuous learning to keep growing personally and professionally Our culture and core values aren't just for our employees; they align with our customer experience. Inclusion in Bloomberg Gender Equality Index , 2019 & 2020 ATD BEST for Talent Development Excellence - Association for Talent Development, 2019 Top Places to Work - Boston Globe, 2019

- Boston Globe, 2019 Tech Culture Award - TMCnet, 2019

Parity Pledge Member, since 2018 17 Financial Overview 18 Sustained Revenue Growth With Improving Margin Q2 2020 revenue growth of 25% year-over-year

year-over-year Revenue CAGR

(2015-2019): 31%

(2015-2019): 31% Significant Non-GAAP operating margin improvement over time 2015 - 2017 numbers are under ASC 605 and 2018 and beyond numbers are under ASC 606 19 Predictable Recurring Revenue Model Achieved 91% mix of recurring revenue in Q2 2020

Recurring revenue grew 30% year-over-year in Q2 2020 91% 100% $100m 95% 87% 90% $80m 85% 79% $60m 80% $40m 75% 70% $20m 65% $0m 60% Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Recurring revenue Non-recurring revenue % of total revenue that is recurring 20 Annualized Recurring Revenue ARR grew by 31% year- over-year in Q2 2020

over-year in Q2 2020 CAGR: 40% from Q2 2017 to Q2 2020 $400m $350m $300m $250m $200m $150m $100m $50m $0m $380m $290m $199m $138m Q2 2017 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 21 Upsells & Cross-Sells Drive ARR Per Customer Growth ARR per customer was approximately $41.6k in Q2 2020 $41.6 $34.5 $27.5 $21.0 CAGR: 26% from Q2 2017 to Q2 2020 Q2 2017 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 ARR per customer (thousands) 22 Significant Long-Term ARR Per Customer Opportunity $200k • Our recurring revenue potential for ARR an average-sized customer is $200k per year (excluding DivvyCloud) 4.8x • ARR per customer was approximately $41.6k in Q2 2020 ~$41.6k ARR per customer 23 Focused on Profitability Improvement Expenses and Operating Income as % of Revenue (non-GAAP) Gross Margin (non-GAAP) Sales & Marketing Research & General & Development Administrative (non-GAAP) (non-GAAP) (non-GAAP) Operating Income (non-GAAP) 73% 75% 74% 50% 45% 41% 23% 20% 20% 10% 10% 9% 1% 4% Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020 -10% 24 Powerful Land And Expand Model Compelling Track Record of Customer Acquisition, Retention and Expansion Land +9% YoY Customer Growth(1) Expand +20% YoY ARR per Customer Growth(1) ARR Growth +31% YoY ARR Growth(1) (1) As of Q2 2020 25 Guidance | Q3 2020 and Full-Year 2020 Rapid7 anticipates Annualized Recurring Revenue, Revenue, Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, and Non-GAAP net loss per share to be in the following ranges: Annualized Recurring Revenue - $404 to $420 m ARR Growth - 19% to 24% Revenue $100.7 to $102.3 m $399 to $403 m Revenue Growth 21% to 23% 22% to 23% Non-GAAP Income (Loss) From Operations(1) $(0.5) to $0.5 m $0.0 to $2.0 m Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share(1) $(0.06) to $(0.04) $(0.14) to $(0.10) Weighted-average shares outstanding 51.3 m* 51.0 m* See End Notes for additional information and definitions * Weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter and full-year 2020 represent basic shares outstanding given our projected non-GAAP net loss A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the supplemental financial tables. The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as acquisition-related expenses and litigation-related expenses for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, which we are not able to predict 26 without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty. Supplemental 27 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations: Q2 2020 (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) 28 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations: Q2 2019 (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) 29 GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance Reconciliations: Q3 & Full-Year 2020 (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data) 30 End Notes Page 19 Recurring revenue is defined as revenue from the sale of term software licenses, content subscriptions, managed services, cloud-based subscriptions and maintenance and support calculated as % of total revenue. Page 20 Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annual value of all recurring revenue related contracts in place at the end of the period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue and can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates, and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations. Page 21 ARR per Customer is defined as ARR divided by the number of customers at the end of the period.

A customer is defined as any entity that has (1) an active Rapid7 contract or a contract that expired within 90 days or less of the applicable measurement date; and for Logentries products, those customers with a contract value equal to or greater than $2,400 per year, or (2) purchased Rapid7 professional services within the 12 months preceding the applicable measurement date. Page 23 Non-GAAP gross margins represent the GAAP gross profit, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets calculated as a % of revenue. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.

gross margins represent the GAAP gross profit, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets calculated as a % of revenue. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation. Operating expenses and operating income margin presented are on a non-GAAP basis and exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses and litigation-related expenses. Page 25 Guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2020 does not include any potential impact of foreign exchange gains or losses.

full-year 2020 does not include any potential impact of foreign exchange gains or losses. Non-GAAP guidance excludes estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and certain other items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the financial statement tables included in these End Notes. The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as acquisition-related expenses and litigation-related expenses for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty.

guidance excludes estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and certain other items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the financial statement tables included in these End Notes. The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as acquisition-related expenses and litigation-related expenses for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty. In addition, fluctuations in Rapid7's quarterly operating results may be particularly pronounced in the current economic environment due to the uncertainty caused by, and the unprecedented nature of, the current COVID-19 pandemic, whose severity, duration and ultimate impact is difficult to predict at this time. The primary set of drivers of Rapid7's actual financial performance relative to the ranges provided will be a function of how long portions of the economy remain closed, especially if there are broad regional or systematic closures as a result of a sustained pandemic resurgence, and the pace of recovery. 31 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 20:23:03 UTC 0 Latest news on RAPID7, INC. 04:23p RAPID7 : Company Presentation - Q2 2020 PU 04:14p RAPID7, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Director.. AQ 04:06p Rapid7 Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results GL 07/29 RAPID7 : statement on privacy and status of EU-US data transfers post-Schrems II PU 07/24 #RAPID7LIFE IN A REMOTE WORLD : Building the Bridge While We Cross PU 07/23 WHAT'S NEW IN INSIGHTIDR : H1 2020 in Review PU 07/22 RAPID7 : Q&A from June 2020 Customer Webcast on InsightVM Custom Policy Builder PU 07/16 UNDERSTANDING SECURITY AS AN INVESTM : The Importance of Pen Testing for Startup.. PU 07/13 RAPID7 : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A) AQ 07/13 RAPID7 : joins CFAA brief to the Supreme Court PU