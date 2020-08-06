Log in
Rapid7 : Company Presentation - Q2 2020

08/06/2020

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Rapid7

August 6, 2020

1

Disclaimers

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this presentation other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our market opportunity, demand for our product and service offerings, expectations regarding our annualized recurring revenue (ARR), ARR growth per customer, revenue growth, and our non-GAAP measures, our business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and expectations regarding non-GAAP targets, our future financial and business performance for the third quarter and full-year 2020, the assumptions underlying such guidance and the timing of global economic recovery and the anticipated impact of COVID-19 on our guidance, business, financial condition and results of operations, are forward-looking statements. Our use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The events described in our forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, fluctuations in our quarterly results, failure to meet our publicly announced guidance or other expectations about our business, our rapid growth and ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, the ability of our products and professional services to correctly detect vulnerabilities, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our ability to integrate acquired companies, including DivvyCloud, our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 8, 2020 and in the subsequent reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements we may make. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this presentation.

This presentation also contains estimates and other statistical data made by independent parties and by us relating to market size and growth and other data about our industry. This data involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. Neither we nor any other person makes any representation as to the accuracy or completeness of such data or undertakes any obligation to update such data after the date of this presentation. In addition, projections, assumptions and estimates of our future performance and the future performance of the markets in which we operate are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk.

This presentation also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC rules. These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to, and not a substitute for or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of these non-GAAP financial measures versus their nearest GAAP equivalents. For example, other companies may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Please refer to our August 6, 2020 press release for additional information as to why we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and others in assessing our operating results. As required by Regulation G, we have provided a reconciliation of those measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, which is available in the end notes to this presentation. However, the reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as acquisition-related expenses and litigation-related expenses for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty.

2

Rapid7 Snapshot

Strong

High Quality

Recurring

of Revenue

Revenue

Growth

Recurring

ARR growth of

revenue

31% YoY(1)

91% of total

revenue(1)

Attractive

Customer

Economics

20% growth

in ARR per customer(1)

Investing in

Profitable

Growth

Positive

Non-GAAP

Operating

Income

Projected in

2020(2)

Attractive

Projected ARR growth of 22% in 2020(2)

Prospects

Projected Revenue growth of 23% in 2020(2)

1: As of Q2 2020

3

2: Growth rates and projected Non-GAAP operating income are at the mid-point of guidance range.

Our Mission

Making the best in security operations achievable for all.

Best of Breed

Technology

Unified Cloud

Platform

Community

Expertise

Award-winning cloud products deliver visibility, analytics, and automation to unite teams and tools

Collect data across the IT environment, scale with ease and integrate seamlessly with existing tools

Experienced researchers and consultants

coupled with global user base

4

Securely Advance

Cybersecurity is no longer a concern of the few, but for all of us.

Security teams are

Change is happening at

entrusted to protect our

Your data is your

an accelerated pace,

data and keep our

currency

making it tougher to

connected society

functioning

keep up

Security is now a competitive advantage.

At Rapid7 we help advance security - through technology and

expertise - making it simple for organizations to securely advance.

5

Rapid7 Insight

United teams work smarter, not harder.

Our cloud platform helps Security, IT, and Development teams reduce risk across their entire connected environment.

Unified access centrally manages vulnerabilities, monitors for malicious behavior, investigates and shuts down attacks, or automates operations.

6

Landing across multiple pillars

SECURITY TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS

Vulnerability

Cloud &

SIEM & IDR

Application

Automation

Management

Security

FULL VISIBILITY

ADVANCED ANALYTICS

CLOUD ENABLEMENT

SCALE OPERATIONS

MARKET OPPORTUNITY

MARKET OPPORTUNITY

MARKET OPPORTUNITY

MARKET OPPORTUNITY

MARKET PENETRATION

MARKET PENETRATION

MARKET PENETRATION

MARKET PENETRATION

Managed and Advisory Services

7

Vulnerability Assessment

COLLECT

data across your entire modern ecosystem

PRIORITIZE

risk using attacker analytics and live dashboards

REMEDIATE

quickly with SecOps agility and automated actions

8

User Behavior Analytics & SIEM

UNIFY

your security data without special expertise or hardware

DETECT

compromised users and activity across the ATT&CK Framework

RESPOND

fast and automatically contain compromised users and assets

9

Application Security

SECURE

modern web apps and APIs

COLLABORATE

to fast-track fixes with rich reporting and integrations

SCALE

to manage the assessment of any size app portfolio

10

Cloud Security

UNIFY

infrastructure data model for more comprehensive analysis

AUTOMATE

policy and remediation to keep up with pace of change

EXTEND

the platform or build new applications

11

Security Orchestration & Automation

ORCHESTRATE

your teams and tools with 275+ plugins (or build your own)

AUTOMATE

manual, repetitive tasks with custom workflows

ACCELERATE

security and IT operations without sacrificing human analysis

12

Expanding TAM through Innovation & Acquisition

Core Market Today

SecOps and Cloud Security Opportunity

  • Industry leading capabilities in several key security segments: VM, SIEM, Cloud & Application Security, and SOAR
  • Unification of Security and IT operational data creates growth opportunity

Rapid7 analysis based on IDC market data as of 2019

13

(1) $7bn Cloud Security Market size based on Forrester research

Extensive, Beneficial Partner Ecosystem

80+

Platform Integrations

with Partners

DATA

COLLABORATION

PARTNERS

  • Two-waydata sharing
  • 'Single pane of glass'
  • Enhanced platform value

DATADATA

WORKFLOW INGESTION

PARTNERSPARTNERS

IT security integration

Enhances analytics

Streamlines correction

Enables detection

Improves IT

Simplifies

efficiencies

investigations

14

Rapid7 Global Threat Intelligence Community

Insight Cloud

Intelligence Sharing

Metasploit

Attacker KB

Global customer base

Affiliate Member,

Leading Penetration

Vulnerability Database

Board & Committee Seats

Testing Tool

& Community

Project Heisenberg

Project Sonar

Threat Hunting

Rapid7 Research

Global Honeypot Network

Global Internet Scanning

Global Services Network

Threat Research

Rapid7 Leadership Among Analysts

Positioned as

2018 Frost &

Positioned as

Recognized as

Positioned as

Leader amongst

Sullivan Global

Leader in 2020

Gartner Peer

highest rated

Vulnerability Risk

Vulnerability

Magic Quadrant

Insights

Dynamic

Management

Management

for Security

Customers'

Application

(VRM) vendors in

Market

Information &

Choice for

Security Testing

2019 and 2018

Leadership

Event

Vulnerability

(DAST) vendor

Forrester Wave

Award

Management

Management and

in 2020 Critical

(SIEM)

SIEM in 2020.

Capabilities for

Application

Security Testing.

16

Our Culture is our Competitive Advantage

Culture & Core Values

Bring You

Our people are at the center of our success

Be an Advocate

We work relentlessly to act as a champion to propel our our

people, our customers, and our industry forward

Challenge Convention

We challenge old ways of thinking and forge new paths with

foresight, discipline, and determination

Impact Together

We support each other on our journey forward, and actively look for ways to collaborate, strengthen our ideas, and learn from each other

Never Done

We pursue excellence through continuous learning to keep

growing personally and professionally

Our culture and core values aren't just for our

employees; they align with our customer experience.

  • Inclusion in Bloomberg Gender Equality Index,

2019 & 2020

  • ATD BEST for Talent Development Excellence -

Association for Talent Development, 2019

  • Top Places to Work - Boston Globe, 2019
  • Tech Culture Award - TMCnet, 2019
  • Parity Pledge Member, since 2018

17

Financial Overview

18

Sustained Revenue Growth With Improving Margin

  • Q2 2020 revenue growth of 25% year-over-year
  • Revenue CAGR
    (2015-2019): 31%
  • Significant Non-GAAP operating margin improvement over time

2015 - 2017 numbers are under ASC 605 and 2018 and beyond numbers are under ASC 606

19

Predictable Recurring Revenue Model

  • Achieved 91% mix of recurring revenue in Q2 2020
  • Recurring revenue grew 30% year-over-year in Q2 2020

91%

100%

$100m

95%

87%

90%

$80m

85%

79%

$60m

80%

$40m

75%

70%

$20m

65%

$0m

60%

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

Recurring revenue

Non-recurring revenue

% of total revenue that is recurring

20

Annualized Recurring Revenue

  • ARR grew by 31% year- over-year in Q2 2020
  • CAGR: 40% from Q2 2017 to Q2 2020

$400m

$350m

$300m

$250m

$200m

$150m

$100m

$50m

$0m

$380m

$290m

$199m

$138m

Q2 2017

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

21

Upsells & Cross-Sells Drive ARR Per Customer Growth

  • ARR per customer was approximately $41.6k in Q2 2020

$41.6

$34.5

$27.5

$21.0

  • CAGR: 26% from Q2 2017 to Q2 2020

Q2 2017

Q2 2018

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

ARR per customer (thousands)

22

Significant Long-Term ARR Per Customer Opportunity

$200k

Our recurring revenue potential for

ARR

an average-sized customer is $200k

per year (excluding DivvyCloud)

4.8x

ARR per customer was

approximately $41.6k in Q2 2020

~$41.6k

ARR per customer

23

Focused on Profitability Improvement

Expenses and Operating Income as % of Revenue (non-GAAP)

Gross Margin

(non-GAAP)

Sales & Marketing

Research &

General &

Development

Administrative

(non-GAAP)

(non-GAAP)

(non-GAAP)

Operating Income

(non-GAAP)

73%

75%

74%

50%

45%

41%

23%

20%

20%

10% 10% 9%

1%

4%

Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020

Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020

Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020

Q2 2018 Q2 2019 Q2 2020

-10%

24

Powerful Land And Expand Model

Compelling Track Record of Customer Acquisition, Retention and Expansion

Land

+9%

YoY

Customer Growth(1)

Expand

+20%

YoY

ARR per Customer Growth(1)

ARR

Growth

+31%

YoY

ARR Growth(1)

(1) As of Q2 2020

25

Guidance | Q3 2020 and Full-Year 2020

Rapid7 anticipates Annualized Recurring Revenue, Revenue, Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, and Non-GAAP net loss per share to be in the following ranges:

Annualized Recurring Revenue

-

$404 to $420 m

ARR Growth

-

19% to 24%

Revenue

$100.7 to $102.3 m

$399 to $403 m

Revenue Growth

21% to 23%

22% to 23%

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) From Operations(1)

$(0.5) to $0.5 m

$0.0 to $2.0 m

Non-GAAP Net Loss Per Share(1)

$(0.06) to $(0.04)

$(0.14) to $(0.10)

Weighted-average shares outstanding

51.3 m*

51.0 m*

See End Notes for additional information and definitions

* Weighted average shares outstanding for the third quarter and full-year 2020 represent basic shares outstanding given our projected non-GAAP net loss

  1. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the supplemental financial tables. The reconciliation does not reflect any

items that are unknown at this time, such as acquisition-related expenses and litigation-related expenses for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, which we are not able to predict

26

without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty.

Supplemental

27

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations: Q2 2020

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

28

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations: Q2 2019

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

29

GAAP to Non-GAAP Guidance Reconciliations: Q3 & Full-Year 2020

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)

30

End Notes

Page 19

  • Recurring revenue is defined as revenue from the sale of term software licenses, content subscriptions, managed services, cloud-based subscriptions and maintenance and support calculated as % of total revenue.

Page 20

  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) is defined as the annual value of all recurring revenue related contracts in place at the end of the period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue as ARR is an operating metric and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue and can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates, and does not include revenue reported as perpetual license or professional services revenue in our consolidated statement of operations.

Page 21

  • ARR per Customer is defined as ARR divided by the number of customers at the end of the period.
  • A customer is defined as any entity that has (1) an active Rapid7 contract or a contract that expired within 90 days or less of the applicable measurement date; and for Logentries products, those customers with a contract value equal to or greater than $2,400 per year, or (2) purchased Rapid7 professional services within the 12 months preceding the applicable measurement date.

Page 23

  • Non-GAAPgross margins represent the GAAP gross profit, excluding stock-based compensation expense and amortization of acquired intangible assets calculated as a % of revenue. See GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation.
  • Operating expenses and operating income margin presented are on a non-GAAP basis and exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, and certain other items such as acquisition-related expenses and litigation-related expenses.

Page 25

  • Guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2020 does not include any potential impact of foreign exchange gains or losses.
  • Non-GAAPguidance excludes estimates for stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and certain other items. A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the financial statement tables included in these End Notes. The reconciliation does not reflect any items that are unknown at this time, such as acquisition-related expenses and litigation-related expenses for the third and fourth quarters of 2020, which we are not able to predict without unreasonable effort due to their inherent uncertainty.
  • In addition, fluctuations in Rapid7's quarterly operating results may be particularly pronounced in the current economic environment due to the uncertainty caused by, and the unprecedented nature of, the current COVID-19 pandemic, whose severity, duration and ultimate impact is difficult to predict at this time. The primary set of drivers of Rapid7's actual financial performance relative to the ranges provided will be a function of how long portions of the economy remain closed, especially if there are broad regional or systematic closures as a result of a sustained pandemic resurgence, and the pace of recovery.

31

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 20:23:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 391 M - -
Net income 2020 -79,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 8,76 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -39,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 075 M 3 075 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,83x
EV / Sales 2021 6,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 246
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart RAPID7, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rapid7, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAPID7, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 61,79 $
Last Close Price 60,88 $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 1,49%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corey Eugene Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Frank Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Alan Kalowski Chief Financial Officer
Tas Giakouminakis Chief Technology Officer
J. Benjamin H. Nye Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAPID7, INC.8.68%3 075
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.03%1 611 456
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.301.09%76 986
SEA LIMITED261.69%68 804
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC49.99%44 556
SPLUNK INC.45.09%34 522
