Rapid7, Inc.    RPD

RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
Rapid7 InsightIDR Delivers 445% ROI According to Leading Independent Research Firm

04/21/2020 | 09:06am EDT

BOSTON, April 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced findings from a new commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Rapid7 quantifying the Total Economic Impact™ and benefits of InsightIDR, the company’s cloud-native Security Information Event Management (SIEM) offering. In the study, Forrester found that organizations that deploy InsightIDR can recognize a 445 percent return on investment (ROI) over three years.

InsightIDR helps customers cut through the clutter of today’s fragmented security landscape and flood of event data. This better enables security teams to focus on what matters most and to detect and respond to threats more confidently and effectively.

According to Forrester Consulting, “the advanced behavioral analytics and overall presentation of security incidents on the solution vastly improves the ability for organizations to contain and mitigate security issues.”

"As security grows increasingly complex, we know customers need to have assurances around the value that they're going to see from their investments, and that they’ll be able to focus on solving security challenges and not have to worry about how to operate software or be burdened with shelfware,” said Rich Perkett, senior vice president, detection and response practice. “With InsightIDR, we are committed to delivering real, measurable value and providing intuitive solutions to complex problems. This study articulates feedback we continue to hear from our customers -- they are relieved to find a solution they can easily deploy and accelerates detection and response to help keep their environment safe."

Key Findings
The Forrester TEI study highlights many quantifiable benefits achieved by a company using InsightIDR.

Examples of these benefits include:

  • 79% faster time to value - InsightIDR averages two weeks to deploy and baseline, and four weeks for customers to achieve a steady state; compared to traditional SIEMs that often have long, complex and extended deployment timeframes.
  • 38% reduction in incident management efforts - InsightIDR provides powerful behavioral analytics that deliver better visibility with correlation and context to help customers respond to incidents in a third of the time of traditional SIEMs.
  • 27% reduction in false positives - High fidelity alerting in InsightIDR removed much of the superfluous noise customers faced in other SIEM solutions, allowing them to focus their efforts on improving their security posture and reducing risk.

“The Total Economic Impact of Rapid7 InsightIDR” study is available for download here. Watch an on-demand demonstration of InsightIDR here.

About Rapid7
Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 9,000 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Relations
Caitlin Doherty
Public Relations Manager
+1-857-990-4240
press@rapid7.com 

Investor Relations Contact
Sunil Shah
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1-857-990-4074
investors@rapid7.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
