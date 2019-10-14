Log in
RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
RAPID7 : Introducing the Rapid7 InsightConnect App for Splunk
PU
10/11RAPID7 : Metasploit Wrap-up
PU
Rapid7 to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 5
GL
Rapid7 : Introducing the Rapid7 InsightConnect App for Splunk

10/14/2019 | 10:26am EDT

Rapid7 is excited to announce our new integration between InsightConnect and Splunk. With the new Rapid7 InsightConnect App for Splunk, users can now send alerts directly from their Splunk instance to a Rapid7 InsightConnect workflow -all automatically and without any user intervention.

What is InsightConnect?

InsightConnect is Rapid7's Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) solution that is purpose built to accelerate your teams and tools through automation. This SOAR tool helps accelerate and streamline time-intensive processes to free up your team to tackle other challenges. InsightConnect does this by connecting your tools together so that each tool is used to its max potential, connecting the dots between them to better inform your security teams and enrich your data and security alerts. This leads to a major improvement in operational efficiency.

Getting started with the InsightConnect App for Splunk

Setup is quick and easy, and spending time manually analyzing Splunk logs will be a thing of the past with the new InsightConnect workflow integration. For example, this integration will allow you to send alerts directly from Splunk to an InsightConnect workflow and automatically enrich information with alerts, such as SSH attempts. In addition, you will be able to take action automatically, such as blocking bad-actor IP addresses, and create Jira tickets directly from alert for future follow-up.

In addition to our new Splunk offering, we are also releasing to InsightConnect customers a new version of the Splunk plugin, complete with improvements and fixes to fulfill all your workflow and automation needs. With this plugin, you can create saved searches on the fly, run saved or ad hoc searches, and create new events based on information gathered from an InsightConnect workflow.

Ready to give the Rapid7 InsightConnect App for Splunk a try?

Get Started

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 14 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2019 14:25:07 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 320 M
EBIT 2019 0,56 M
Net income 2019 -51,3 M
Finance 2019 72,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -50,2x
P/E ratio 2020 -67,2x
EV / Sales2019 7,40x
EV / Sales2020 5,80x
Capitalization 2 442 M
Technical analysis trends RAPID7, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 71,38  $
Last Close Price 50,00  $
Spread / Highest target 62,0%
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corey Eugene Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Frank Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Alan Kalowski Chief Financial Officer
Tas Giakouminakis Chief Technical Officer
J. Benjamin H. Nye Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAPID7, INC.60.46%2 442
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.52%1 066 514
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC43.27%30 966
SYNOPSYS64.54%20 831
SPLUNK INC.15.22%18 646
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.51.59%18 462
