Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rapid7, Inc.    RPD

RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rapid7 : Metasploit Wrap-up

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2019 | 02:51pm EDT

Nagios XI post module

Nagios XI may store the credentials of the hosts it monitors, and with the new post module by Cale Smith, we're now able to extract the Nagios database content along with its SSH keys and dump them into the MSF database. With the addition of this new post module, we can conveniently increase the opportunities for lateral movement.

Environment-based API token authentication

Our own ekelly-rapid7 added an alternate method of authenticating the Metasploit JSON-RPC web service via API token stored in an environment variable, which will allow running the Metasploit JSON-RPC web service without a database attached! The JSON-RPC server will check the presence of an environment variable if the database is not enabled.

Docs!

Something that's not appreciated as much but the first thing we look at when exploring... Let's show some appreciation to weh and nsa this week for new documentation added for some of our auxiliary scanners. hkerma has also added a nifty tool to help us all manage the state of our docs!

New modules (1)

Enhancements and features

  • PR #12420 by ekelly-rapid7 adds an alternate method of authenticating the Metasploit RPC web service using a preshared authentication set in an environment variable. This is useful for running the Metasploit RPC web service without a database attached.
  • PR #12428 by acammack-r7 adds ability to add custom messages to default error and success messages so that a specific module can give tailored feedback when a predicted condition occurs.
  • PR #12437 by weh adds docs for wp_dukapress_file_read aux scanner module.
  • PR #12436 by weh adds docs for wordpress_scanner aux scanner module.
  • PR #12435 by weh adds docs for wordpress_xmlrpc_login aux scanner module.
  • PR #12418 by nsa adds docs for redis_server aux scanner module.
  • PR #12367 by hkerma adds a new tool to help manage docs by identifying stray docs (need to be renamed), docs which need to be created, and files which are in the wrong place. It does this in a markdown format, with links to the modules, to help keep automatic tabs on #12389.

Bugs fixed

  • PR #12443 by zeroSteiner fixes an issue with the Python and payloads. Payload invocation worked, however the first stage was not being generated correctly, resulting in no session and an error being thrown from the Python interpreter. This PR fixes this issue by fixing cached sizes and URI sizes.
  • PR #12366 by h00die fixes a error in the Atutor SQLi exploit module.

Get it

As always, you can update to the latest Metasploit Framework with
and you can get more details on the changes since the last blog post from
GitHub:

We recently announced the release of Metasploit 5. You can get it by cloning
the Metasploit Framework repo (master branch). To install fresh without using git,
you can use the open-source-only Nightly Installers or the binary installers
(which also include the commercial editions).

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 18 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2019 18:50:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAPID7, INC.
02:51pRAPID7 : Metasploit Wrap-up
PU
09:25aWHAT A DIFFERENCE A YEAR MAKES : Revisiting Our Inaugural Fortune 500 ICER One Y..
PU
10/17Rapid7 Named a Leader in Vulnerability Risk Management Report from Leading In..
GL
10/17INSIGHTVM VS. MANAGED VULNERABILITY : How to Choose Which Rapid7 Offering Is Ri..
PU
10/16RAPID7 : Import External Threat Intelligence with the InsightIDR Threats API
PU
10/15RAPID7 : BlackICE Creator Rob Graham Turns Security Textbook Author
PU
10/14RAPID7 : Introducing the Rapid7 InsightConnect App for Splunk
PU
10/11RAPID7 : Metasploit Wrap-up
PU
10/10Rapid7 to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on November 5
GL
10/09AVOIDING THE ZOMBIE CLOUD APOCALYPSE : How to Reduce Exposure in the Cloud
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 320 M
EBIT 2019 0,56 M
Net income 2019 -51,3 M
Finance 2019 72,6 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -49,0x
P/E ratio 2020 -65,6x
EV / Sales2019 7,23x
EV / Sales2020 5,66x
Capitalization 2 385 M
Chart RAPID7, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rapid7, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAPID7, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 71,38  $
Last Close Price 48,84  $
Spread / Highest target 65,8%
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 24,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corey Eugene Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Frank Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Alan Kalowski Chief Financial Officer
Tas Giakouminakis Chief Technical Officer
J. Benjamin H. Nye Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAPID7, INC.56.74%2 385
MICROSOFT CORPORATION37.53%1 074 964
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC37.83%29 790
SYNOPSYS62.43%20 564
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.53.67%18 490
SPLUNK INC.7.96%17 471
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group