Rapid7 to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6

RAPID7, INC.

RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
07/09/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

BOSTON, July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leading provider of security analytics and automation, today announced that the company will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020 after the financial markets close.

The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The call will be accessible by telephone at 877-357-4230 (domestic) or 629-228-0721 (international). The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website at https://investors.rapid7.com.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available at 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 with access code 9256427 and will be available until August 13th, 2020. A webcast replay will be available at https://investors.rapid7.com.

About Rapid7
Rapid7 (Nasdaq: RPD) is advancing security with visibility, analytics, and automation delivered through our Insight cloud. Our solutions simplify the complex, allowing security teams to work more effectively with IT and development to reduce vulnerabilities, monitor for malicious behavior, investigate and shut down attacks, and automate routine tasks. Over 9,000 customers rely on Rapid7 technology, services, and research to improve security outcomes and securely advance their organizations. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on Twitter.

Investor Contact:
Sunil Shah
Vice President, Investor Relations
investors@rapid7.com
(857) 990-4074

Press contact:
Caitlin Doherty
Public Relations Manager
press@rapid7.com
(857) 990-4240

 

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 391 M - -
Net income 2020 -79,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 8,76 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -36,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 793 M 2 793 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 246
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart RAPID7, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rapid7, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAPID7, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 59,79 $
Last Close Price 55,30 $
Spread / Highest target 32,0%
Spread / Average Target 8,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corey Eugene Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Frank Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Alan Kalowski Chief Financial Officer
Tas Giakouminakis Chief Technology Officer
J. Benjamin H. Nye Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAPID7, INC.-1.29%2 793
MICROSOFT CORPORATION32.05%1 613 984
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.291.42%75 130
SEA LIMITED209.45%58 867
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC62.77%48 352
SPLUNK INC.36.98%32 594
