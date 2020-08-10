Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rapid7, Inc.    RPD

RAPID7, INC.

(RPD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/10 12:32:21 pm
58.42 USD   -1.35%
12:14pWHAT'S NEW IN INSIGHTVM : H1 2020 in Review
PU
08:50aRAPID7 : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/07RAPID7 : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

What's New in InsightVM: H1 2020 in Review

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/10/2020 | 12:14pm EDT

Throughout the first half of the year, we released updates and features to help security teams work more effectively and efficiently in InsightVM, Rapid7 Vulnerability Risk Management (VRM) solution.

Custom Policy Builder

To allow customers to create, edit, and customize policy checks for their specific needs, we released theCustom Policy Builder. The Custom Policy Builder increases visibility into policy and policy test details. With the Custom Policy Builder, customers can:

  • Modify an existing policy for use on a newer OS before an official benchmark is available from CIS or DISA.
  • Enable or disable rules to align with their organization's goals.
  • Customize rule types, operators, and expected values to meet their environments configurations.

Customers can also use this for Password Policy Testing and to edit the Common Platform Enumeration (CPE) of a policy. Learn more about the Custom Policy Builder feature in InsightVM.

External and Remote Workforce Assets Dashboard

To help customers better track their remote workforce and external-facing assets, we released the External and Remote Workforce Assets Dashboard. With this dashboard, customers can identify remote workforce assets, such as employee laptops, track key performance indicators (KPIs) to monitor their changing environment, and leverage information around exposure to encryption-related vulnerabilities. The insights provided in the new dashboard enable customers to more efficiently manage and reduce security risk of these external-facing and remote assets. Specifically, customers can:

Query Builder

To make it easier for customers to search their data in InsightVM, we released Query Builder. This is a cloud-based feature that helps distill asset and vulnerability data using custom-built queries. With Query Builder, customers can do the following:

  • Quickly pivot between asset, vulnerability, service, and software results using the same query.
  • Simplify the way they narrow down their data.
  • Easily export queried data to a CSV file.
Complementary scanning for Scan Engines and Insight Agents

To make scan engines more efficient and to reduce scan times, customers can now configure scan templates to allow Scan Engines to skip the redundant authenticated vulnerability checks that the Insight Agent runs already.

Integrations

We also released several new integrations:

Cloud Configuration Assessment

We continued to make improvements to our Cloud Configuration Assessment for AWS functionality in the first half of this year. We enhanced our remediation instructions to include sample scripts that are aware of the context of customer environments and integrated with CloudTrail to get assessment results even faster.

And finally, we added 32,650 Vulnerability Checks in the first half of 2020 to make sure customers always have the most accurate assessment results.

That's a wrap! We're extremely excited about all of these updates we've been able to make in the product over the first half of the year, and are eager to bring you the next round of improvements throughout the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

Not an InsightVM customer? Start a free trial of of our vulnerability risk management solution today. Get Started

Disclaimer

Rapid7 Inc. published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 16:13:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on RAPID7, INC.
12:14pWHAT'S NEW IN INSIGHTVM : H1 2020 in Review
PU
08:50aRAPID7 : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/07RAPID7 : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/06RAPID7 : Company Presentation - Q2 2020
PU
08/06RAPID7, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Change in Director..
AQ
08/06Rapid7 Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
GL
07/29RAPID7 : statement on privacy and status of EU-US data transfers post-Schrems II
PU
07/24#RAPID7LIFE IN A REMOTE WORLD : Building the Bridge While We Cross
PU
07/23WHAT'S NEW IN INSIGHTIDR : H1 2020 in Review
PU
07/22RAPID7 : Q&A from June 2020 Customer Webcast on InsightVM Custom Policy Builder
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 402 M - -
Net income 2020 -84,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 70,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -33,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 991 M 2 991 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,62x
EV / Sales 2021 6,33x
Nbr of Employees 1 246
Free-Float 91,9%
Chart RAPID7, INC.
Duration : Period :
Rapid7, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAPID7, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 68,00 $
Last Close Price 59,22 $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corey Eugene Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew Frank Burton President & Chief Operating Officer
Jeffrey Alan Kalowski Chief Financial Officer
Tas Giakouminakis Chief Technology Officer
J. Benjamin H. Nye Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAPID7, INC.5.71%2 991
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.74%1 607 975
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.280.26%72 989
SEA LIMITED220.74%61 014
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC42.04%42 193
SPLUNK INC.33.79%31 834
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group