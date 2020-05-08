Ratch Public : Change of name of joint venture companies for SPP Power Plant Project in Rayong Province

"Translation"

RATCH 161/2020

8 May 2020

Subject: Change of name of joint venture companies for SPP Power Plant Project in Rayong Province

Attention: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

RATCH Group Public Company Limited (the "Company") previously informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand regarding the investment in Nexif Energy Rayong SPP Power Plant Project, a firm cogeneration power plant with the installed capacity of 92 megawatts, using natural gas as fuel (the "Project"). The Project is operated by Nexif Energy Rayong Company Limited, an indirect joint venture company in which the Company holds a 49 percent stake through NER Singapore Pte. Ltd. Afterward, Nexif Energy Rayong Company Limited was successful in making the first drawdown under its project financial agreement and the Project's construction is progressing as planned.

The Company would like to report that both joint venture companies have registered the change of their respective name as follows:

Former name New name NER Singapore Pte. Ltd. NEXIF RATCH ENERGY SINGAPORE PTE. LTD. Nexif Energy Rayong Company Limited Nexif Ratch Energy Rayong Company Limited Please be informed accordingly. Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Kijja Sripatthangkura)

Chief Executive Officer