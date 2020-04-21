Ratch Public : Progress Report of SPP Power Plant Project in Rayong Province

(Translation)

RATCH 149/2020

22 April 2020

Subject: Progress Report of SPP Power Plant Project in Rayong Province

Attention: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

RATCH Group Public Company Limited (the "Company") previously informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand regarding the investment in Nexif Energy Rayong SPP Power Plant Project with the installed capacity of 92 megawatts, using natural gas as fuel (the "Project"), through NER Singapore Pte. Ltd. (a joint venture in which the Company holds a 49 percent stake).

The Company would like to report that on 21 April 2020, Nexif Energy Rayong Company Limited was successful in making the first drawdown from with financial institutes under its project financial agreement. The Project's construction is progressing as planned and the Project is expected to commence commercial operation in April 2022 as scheduled.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Kijja Sripatthangkura)

Chief Executive Officer