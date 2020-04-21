Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Thailand  >  Ratch Group    RATCH   TH0637010Y00

RATCH GROUP

(RATCH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ratch Public : Progress Report of SPP Power Plant Project in Rayong Province

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 10:13pm EDT

(Translation)

RATCH 149/2020

22 April 2020

Subject: Progress Report of SPP Power Plant Project in Rayong Province

Attention: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

RATCH Group Public Company Limited (the "Company") previously informed the Stock Exchange of Thailand regarding the investment in Nexif Energy Rayong SPP Power Plant Project with the installed capacity of 92 megawatts, using natural gas as fuel (the "Project"), through NER Singapore Pte. Ltd. (a joint venture in which the Company holds a 49 percent stake).

The Company would like to report that on 21 April 2020, Nexif Energy Rayong Company Limited was successful in making the first drawdown from with financial institutes under its project financial agreement. The Project's construction is progressing as planned and the Project is expected to commence commercial operation in April 2022 as scheduled.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Kijja Sripatthangkura)

Chief Executive Officer

Company Secretary Office

Tel. + 66 2794 9510

Fax. +66 2794 9888 Ext. 9510

Disclaimer

Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding pcl published this content on 22 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2020 02:12:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RATCH GROUP
12:31aRATCH PUBLIC : contributes 15 million baht joining energy sector to produce Etha..
PU
03/27RATCH PUBLIC : Group joins forces with NNCL & PEA ENCOM develop BHT 2.176-billio..
PU
03/24RATCH PUBLIC : postponed Annual Shareholder Meeting of 2020 and implemented Work..
PU
03/12RATCH PUBLIC : Signing of Share Purchase Agreement to Invest in SPP Power Plant ..
PU
03/04RATCH GROUP PCL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/26RATCH PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Analyst Meeting 2019 Year End results presentat..
PU
02/18RATCH PUBLIC : Operating Result Yearly Ending 31 Dec 2019
PU
02/18RATCH PUBLIC : Audited Yearly financial performance (F45)
PU
02/18RATCH PUBLIC : Determination of the date and agenda items for the 2020 Sharehold..
PU
01/08SIGNING OF MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDI : Digital industrial zones and intelligent ..
PU
More news
Financials (THB)
Sales 2020 43 287 M
EBIT 2020 3 833 M
Net income 2020 6 875 M
Debt 2020 29 901 M
Yield 2020 4,34%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
EV / Sales2020 2,72x
EV / Sales2021 2,71x
Capitalization 87 725 M
Chart RATCH GROUP
Duration : Period :
Ratch Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATCH GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 73,41  THB
Last Close Price 60,50  THB
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kijja Sripatthangkura Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sutat Patmasiriwat Chairman
Sunee Rajatamutha Chief Financial Officer
Chuan Sirinunporn Director
Prapon Kitichantaropas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RATCH GROUP0.42%2 643
NTPC LTD1.96%12 338
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-2.91%6 217
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-0.22%5 735
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-0.91%4 627
HUADIAN POWER INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION LIMITED-2.88%4 535
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group