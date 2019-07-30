Log in
Ratch PCL : Group Invested 1,173 Million Baht Acquired 70% stake of 214MW Yandin Wind Farm in Western Australia Operation scheduled in September 2020

07/30/2019

Nonthaburi: RATCH Group Public Company Limited has today announced its acquisition of a 70 percent equity stake in the 214MW Yandin Wind Farm in Australia. The deal was made by its wholly-owned subsidiary, RATCH-Australia Corporation Pty Ltd (RAC), which signed the Subscription, Sale and Purchase Agreement on 26 July 2019. RAC has purchased 70 percent of common shares in Yandin WF Holding Pty Ltd from Renewable Energy Investment Fund Pty Ltd ('REIF'), a subsidiary of Alinta Energy Pty Ltd ('Alinta') and 70 percent of investment units in Yandin WF Holding Unit Trust from Renewable Energy Investment Fund Unit Trust. The transaction is valued at AUD53.31 million or equivalent to approximately THB 1,172.82 million.

The project, located 150 kilometers north of Perth in Western Australia, is under construction and expected to commence commercial operation in September 2020. It has also secured by the 15-year Power Purchase Agreement with Alinta Sales Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Alinta Energy.

Mr. Kijja Sripatthangkura, RATCH Group CEO revealed that the achievement reflects RATCH's growth strategy to increase its high-quality generation assets in existing markets, particularly in Australia, where RAC has a strong presence. The 214MW Yandin project will be the biggest wind farm in Western Australia and benefits from an excellent wind resource. This investment expands RAC's portfolio in Western Australia, which also includes the gas-fired Kemerton and BP Kwinana power stations.

'The investment increases RAC's equity generation capacity to 1,250.15MW and the project is the third large scale wind farm after the 226.8MW Collector project under construction in New South Wales and operating 180.45MW Mount Emerald in Queensland. It brings RATCH's total equity generation capacity to 7,677 MW. Importantly, the investment also allows partnership and collaboration between RATCH Group and Alinta to collectively enhance socio-economic value to all relevant stakeholders in future' Mr. Kijja said.

The Yandin Wind Farm project will comprise 51 turbines of 4.2 MW funded by the syndicated facility agreement for approximately AUD 364 million or THB 8,008 million. The wind farm will be connected to a 330-kV electricity network via a new 10-kilometre transmission line and terminal station that will be built, owned and run by state-owned network operator Western Power.

(Remarks: Exchange rate =22 THB/AUD)

Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 44 407 M
EBIT 2019 3 818 M
Net income 2019 7 002 M
Debt 2019 18 216 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 14,6x
P/E ratio 2020 13,5x
EV / Sales2019 2,62x
EV / Sales2020 2,66x
Capitalization 98 238 M
Chart RATCH GROUP PCL
Duration : Period :
Ratch Group PCL Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 63,90  THB
Last Close Price 67,75  THB
Spread / Highest target 6,27%
Spread / Average Target -5,68%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kijja Sripatthangkura Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sutat Patmasiriwat Chairman
Sunee Rajatamutha Chief Financial Officer
Prapa Puranachote Independent Director
Chuan Sirinunporn Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RATCH GROUP PCL3 183
NTPC LTD3.70%18 312
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA SA44.79%10 448
DATANG INTL POWER GENERATION CO LTD-4.76%6 861
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS CO. LTD.-26.46%6 804
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL--.--%5 646
