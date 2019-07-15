Log in
Ratch PCL : Group – EGAT Entered the Power Purchase Agreement For 1,400MW Hin Kong Power Plant Project

07/15/2019 | 05:00am EDT

Nonthabuiri: RATCH Group Public Company Limited has announced progress of 2x700 MW Hin Kong Power Plant project fired by natural gas and located at Hin Kong sub-district, Muang district, in Ratchaburi province. RATCH Group has entered into the 25-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) on 12 July 2019, that first block of power project will commercially operate in 2024 and 2025 for the second block of the project respectively.

In May, RATCH established Hin Kong Power Company Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, to invest and develop the Hin Kong combined-cycle power plant project with 2 blocks of 700 MW installed capacity each, representing a total capacity of 1,400 MW.

Mr. Kijja Sripatthangkura, RATCH CEO revealed that the Hin Kong combined-cycle power plant project will help secure and stabilize the power generation system in the western and southern region of Thailand. This natural gas-fired power plant will be constructed in the current premise of Tri Energy power plant project which its operation nearly retires in 2020. At present, the project is in a process of conducting the environmental impact assessment study as well as public consultation and participation with community surrounding the project. RATCH adheres to the principles of sustainability development in every projects development by focusing on collaboration and participation with all relevant sectors, strictly complying with relating regulations and laws, minimizing and mitigating the environmental impacts, community and society in full competence.

'RATCH strongly believes that Hin Kong power project will help strengthen the infrastructure system of the nation in response to socio-economic development and quality of living for all Thais according to the national long-term strategy particularly in the western economic corridor plan' Mr. Kijja said.

Disclaimer

Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding pcl published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 08:59:04 UTC
