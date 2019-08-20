Log in
RATCH GROUP PCL

(RATCH)
Ratch PCL : Share Purchase of Navanakorn Electric Company Limited

08/20/2019 | 10:18pm EDT

("Translation")

RATCH 221/2019

21st August, 2019

Subject :

Share Purchase of Navanakorn Electric Company Limited

Attention:

President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

RATCH Group Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to notify the Stock Exchange of Thailand that on 20th August, 2019, the Company has entered into Share Purchase Agreement to purchase ordinary and preferred shares of Navanakorn Electric Company Limited at 99.97 percent, totaling approximately Baht 1,998.40 million, from the existing shareholders who are not the Company's connected persons comprising 1) ordinary shareholders namely Mrs. Valee Devahastin Na Ayudhya

  1. percent, Navanakorn Land Development Company Limited 5.01 percent and other minority shareholders
  1. percent and 2) preferred shareholders namely TTCL Public Company Limited 44.02 percent and KOMIPO Global Co., Ltd. 26.93 percent. The share purchase will be completed after the agreement's conditions precedent are achieved. After the transaction is done, NNE's shareholding structure will be RATCH Group Public Company Limited 99.97 percent and existing minority ordinary shareholders 0.03 percent (Por. Ruamsap Company Limited 0.013 percent and Asia Infrastructure Partner Company Limited 0.017 percent)

Such share purchase is to acquire the right to operate NNE's power plant which is a gas-fired SPP cogeneration power plant with power generating capacity of 110 megawatts and steam generating capacity of 10 tons per hour. It is located in the south of Nava Nakorn Industrial Promotion Zone, Pathum Thani Province. The enterprise value is approximately 5,726.68 million. It has a 25-yearSPP-Firm Cogeneration Power Purchase Agreement with Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand for 90 megawatts. The remaining electricity and steam are sold to industrial customers. The power plant has already been commercially operating since 31st October, 2013. This investment expands the investment opportunity in line with the Company's strategy with the goal to generate sustainable growth of the Company's Group.

The transaction is not a connected transaction and the transaction does not require the application of the rules and regulations on the acquisition or disposition of assets of listed company. However, this transaction is regarded as an acquisition of investment in other company which results in that such other company becomes the Company's subsidiary.

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Kijja Sripatthangkura)

Chief Executive Officer

Company Secretary Office

Tel. +66 2794 9510

Fax. +66 2794 9888 Ext. 9510

Disclaimer

Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding pcl published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 02:17:00 UTC
