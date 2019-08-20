Ratch PCL : Share Purchase of Navanakorn Electric Company Limited

("Translation")

RATCH 221/2019

21st August, 2019

Subject : Share Purchase of Navanakorn Electric Company Limited Attention: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

RATCH Group Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to notify the Stock Exchange of Thailand that on 20th August, 2019, the Company has entered into Share Purchase Agreement to purchase ordinary and preferred shares of Navanakorn Electric Company Limited at 99.97 percent, totaling approximately Baht 1,998.40 million, from the existing shareholders who are not the Company's connected persons comprising 1) ordinary shareholders namely Mrs. Valee Devahastin Na Ayudhya

percent, Navanakorn Land Development Company Limited 5.01 percent and other minority shareholders

percent and 2) preferred shareholders namely TTCL Public Company Limited 44.02 percent and KOMIPO Global Co., Ltd. 26.93 percent. The share purchase will be completed after the agreement's conditions precedent are achieved. After the transaction is done, NNE's shareholding structure will be RATCH Group Public Company Limited 99.97 percent and existing minority ordinary shareholders 0.03 percent (Por. Ruamsap Company Limited 0.013 percent and Asia Infrastructure Partner Company Limited 0.017 percent)

Such share purchase is to acquire the right to operate NNE's power plant which is a gas-fired SPP cogeneration power plant with power generating capacity of 110 megawatts and steam generating capacity of 10 tons per hour. It is located in the south of Nava Nakorn Industrial Promotion Zone, Pathum Thani Province. The enterprise value is approximately 5,726.68 million. It has a 25-yearSPP-Firm Cogeneration Power Purchase Agreement with Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand for 90 megawatts. The remaining electricity and steam are sold to industrial customers. The power plant has already been commercially operating since 31st October, 2013. This investment expands the investment opportunity in line with the Company's strategy with the goal to generate sustainable growth of the Company's Group.

The transaction is not a connected transaction and the transaction does not require the application of the rules and regulations on the acquisition or disposition of assets of listed company. However, this transaction is regarded as an acquisition of investment in other company which results in that such other company becomes the Company's subsidiary.

