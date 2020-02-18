Log in
RATCH GROUP PCL

(RATCH)
Ratch Public : Audited Yearly financial performance (F45)

02/18/2020 | 11:14pm EST

Headline:

Audited Yearly financial performance (F45)

Security Symbol:

RATCH

Announcement Details

Financial Statement (F45)

Company name

RATCH GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

Quarter

Yearly

(In thousands)

Financial Statement

Yearly

Status

Audited

Ending

31 December

Year

2019

2018

Profit (loss) attributable to equity

5,963,281

5,587,602

holders of the Company *

EPS (baht)

4.11

3.85

Type of report

Unqualified opinion

*For consolidated financial statements

Please review financial statement (Full Version) before making investment decision

"The company hereby certifies that the information above is correct and complete. In addition, the company has already reported and disseminated its financial statements in full via the SET Electronic Listed Company Information Disclosure (SET Portal)."

Signature ___________________________

(Mrs. Supatra Thongkarn)

Executive Vice President-Finance

Authorized Persons to Disclose Information

This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding pcl published this content on 19 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 04:12:03 UTC
Financials (THB)
Sales 2019 44 335 M
EBIT 2019 3 605 M
Net income 2019 6 653 M
Debt 2019 25 999 M
Yield 2019 4,07%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,67x
EV / Sales2020 2,51x
Capitalization 92 438 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 74,21  THB
Last Close Price 63,75  THB
Spread / Highest target 30,2%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kijja Sripatthangkura Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sutat Patmasiriwat Chairman
Sunee Rajatamutha Chief Financial Officer
Chuan Sirinunporn Director
Prapon Kitichantaropas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RATCH GROUP PCL2 976
NTPC LTD-5.33%15 295
ENGIE BRASIL ENERGIA S.A.-1.18%9 563
CHINA RESOURCES POWER HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED-5.28%6 403
ELECTRICITY GENERATING PCL--.--%5 065
DATANG INTERNATIONAL POWER GENERATION CO., LTD.-8.05%4 956
