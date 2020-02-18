Ratch Public : Operating Result Yearly Ending 31 Dec 2019

(Translation)
RATCH 075 / 2020
February 19, 2020
Subject : Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2019
To: President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
We, RATCH Group Public Company Limited ("the Company"), are pleased to submit herewith
the financial statements for year ended December 31, 2019, independent auditor's report on audited financial statements, compared to those for the year ended December 31, 2018. The details are as follows:
The operating result according to the consolidated financial statement for the year 2019 showed the profit (attributable to owners of the Company) of THB 5,963.28 million or THB 4.11 per share, increasing by THB 375.68 million, or 6.7 percent, compared with the profit of THB 5,587.60 million or THB 3.85 per share of the year 2018. The operating result according to the consolidated financial statement for the year 2019, withoutconsideration of the effect of foreign exchange gain (loss) of the Company and subsidiaries showed the profit of THB 6,095.76 million, compared with the profit of THB 6,452.62 million of the year 2018, decreasing by THB 356.86 million, or 5.5 percent. The significant transactions were as follows:
1. Revenue from sales and rendering of services (excluding fuel costs)
Revenue from sales and rendering of services for the year 2019 was THB 7,889.98 million (excluding fuel costs of THB 27,551.13 million), increasing by THB 2,008.65 million or 34.2 percent from revenue from sales and rendering of services in year 2018 of THB 5,881.33 million (excluding fuel costs of THB 30,302.81 million). The main reasons were as follows:
(1) The increase in revenue from sales of RATCH-Australia Corporation Pty Ltd, a subsidiary, in the amount of THB 808.61 million, due to the commencement of commercial operation of Mount Emerald Wind Farm Project and Collinsville Solar Power Project on December 12, 2018 and March 21, 2019, respectively.
The increase in revenue from sales of Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Company Limited, a subsidiary, in the amount of THB 700.96 million due to the increase in Base Availability Credit in 2019 compared to that of 2018, as specified in the Power Purchase Agreement.
Revenue from sales of RATCH Cogeneration Company Limited, a subsidiary, has been consolidated in the amount of THB 495.38 million after the acquisition on October 1, 2019.
2. Revenue from finance lease contracts
Revenue from finance lease contracts for the year 2019 was THB @,A@B.@B million, decreasing by THB 412.58 million or 12.4 percent from THB 3,335.81 million in the year 2018. The change was due to the decreased lease receivable, calculated according to the Effective Interest Method.
3. Cost of sales and rendering of services (excluding fuel costs)
Cost of sales and rendering of services for year 2019 was THB 5,676.90 million (excluding fuel costs of THB 27,551.13 million), increasing by THB 809.62 million or 16.6 percent from cost of sales and rendering of services in the year 2018 of THB 4,867.28 million (excluding fuel costs of THB 30,302.81 million). The main reason was the cost of sales and rendering of services of RATCH Cogeneration Company Limited, a subsidiary, has been consolidated in the amount of THB 435.32 million after the acquisition on October 1, 2019. In addition, the cost of sales from RATCH-Australia Corporation Pty Ltd, a subsidiary, increased in the amount of THB 409.87 million, due to the commencement of commercial operation of Mount Emerald Wind Farm Project and Collinsville Solar Power Project on December 12, 2018 and March 21, 2019, respectively.
4. Finance costs
Finance costs for the year 2019 were THB 1,430.22 million, increasing by THB 415.33 million or 40.9 percent from THB 1,014.89 million in the year 2018. The increase in finance cost of THB
400.58 million was from the recognition on remeasurement to fair value of the derivative according to the adopted accounting policies for derivatives and hedge accounting.
5. Share of profit of associates and joint ventures
Share of profit of associates and joint ventures for the year 2019 was THB 3,968.38 million, decreasing by THB 767.09 million or 16.2 percent from THB 4,735.47 million in the year 2018. The main reasons were as follows:
The profit of Hongsa Power Company Limited, a joint venture, in a portion of 40 percent decreased in the amount of Baht 496.50 million. The main reason was that HPC generated electricity less than that in the same period of the previous year because of the earthquake in Laos on November 21, 2019.
The loss of Xe-PianXe-Namnoy Power Company Limited, a joint venture, in a portion of 25 percent, increased by THB 266.56 million. The main reason was that during the year 2019, the loss on exchange rate was more than that in the previous year, in the amount of THB 161.85 million. Moreover, the increase in loss of THB 98.48 million was from the recognition on remeasurement to fair value of the derivative according to the adopted accounting policies for derivatives and hedge accounting.
The profit of SouthEast Asia Energy Limited, a joint venture in proportion of 33.33 percent, decreased in the amount of THB 217.96 million, mainly due to the lower electricity generation, compared to the previous year.
The profit of Fareast Renewable Development Pte. Ltd. ("FRD"), a joint venture investing in Asahan-1 Hydroelectric Power Project in the Republic of Indonesia, in proportion of 50 percent,
increased in the amount of THB 142.86 million. RH International (Singapore) Corporation Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary, has purchased ordinary shares of FRD in December 2018.
The profit of Berkprai Cogeneration Company Limited, a joint venture in proportion of 35 percent, increased in the amount of THB 62.05 million. The main reason was the power plant has commenced commercial operation on June 1, 2019.
6. Gain on bargain purchase the shares of RATCH Cogeneration Company Limited
On October 1, 2019, the company acquired 99.97 percent of the common and preferred shares of Navanakorn Electric Company Limited (The company's name was subsequently changed to "RATCH Cogeneration Company Limited") in the amount of THB 1,866.05 million and provided a long-term loan in the amount of THB 132.35 million with the fair value of the net assets in the amount of THB 2,268.32 million. As a result, the Company recognized gain on bargain purchase from such transaction in the amount of THB 269.92 million.
7. The effect of exchange rate of the Company and its subsidiaries
In the year 2018 and 2019, the Company recorded loss on foreign exchange of THB 865.02 million and THB 132.48 million, respectively. The main reason was from loan to related parties in AUD currency. As AUD currency depreciated in relative to USD currency, the asset value in AUD currency decreased.
The statement of financial position of the Company and its subsidiaries as at December 31, 2019 showed total assets of THB 100,229.43 million, decreasing by THB 1,022.47 million or J.K percent from THB 101,251.90 million as at December 31, 2018.
Please be informed accordingly.
Sincerely yours,
(Mrs. Wadeerat Charoencoop)
Chief Finance Officer
Acting for Chief Executive Officer
Accounting Control and Analysis Division
Tel : 0-2794-9810
Fax : 0-2794-9919
