Ratch Public : Operating Result Yearly Ending 31 Dec 2019

(Translation)

RATCH 075 / 2020

February 19, 2020

Subject : Audited Financial Statements for the Year Ended December 31, 2019

To: President

The Stock Exchange of Thailand

We, RATCH Group Public Company Limited ("the Company"), are pleased to submit herewith

the financial statements for year ended December 31, 2019, independent auditor's report on audited financial statements, compared to those for the year ended December 31, 2018. The details are as follows:

The operating result according to the consolidated financial statement for the year 2019 showed the profit (attributable to owners of the Company) of THB 5,963.28 million or THB 4.11 per share, increasing by THB 375.68 million, or 6.7 percent, compared with the profit of THB 5,587.60 million or THB 3.85 per share of the year 2018. The operating result according to the consolidated financial statement for the year 2019, withoutconsideration of the effect of foreign exchange gain (loss) of the Company and subsidiaries showed the profit of THB 6,095.76 million, compared with the profit of THB 6,452.62 million of the year 2018, decreasing by THB 356.86 million, or 5.5 percent. The significant transactions were as follows:

1. Revenue from sales and rendering of services (excluding fuel costs)

Revenue from sales and rendering of services for the year 2019 was THB 7,889.98 million (excluding fuel costs of THB 27,551.13 million), increasing by THB 2,008.65 million or 34.2 percent from revenue from sales and rendering of services in year 2018 of THB 5,881.33 million (excluding fuel costs of THB 30,302.81 million). The main reasons were as follows:

(1) The increase in revenue from sales of RATCH-Australia Corporation Pty Ltd, a subsidiary, in the amount of THB 808.61 million, due to the commencement of commercial operation of Mount Emerald Wind Farm Project and Collinsville Solar Power Project on December 12, 2018 and March 21, 2019, respectively.