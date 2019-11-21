Ratch Public : Operation Status of Hongsa Thermal Power Plant in the Event of an Earthquake in Lao PDR

"Translation"

RATCH 338/2019

21st November, 2019

Subject: Operation Status of Hongsa Thermal Power Plant in the Event of an Earthquake in Lao PDR Attention: President of the Stock Exchange of Thailand

RATCH Group Public Company Limited (the "Company") would like to notify that in the event of 5.9 magnitude earthquake which occurred today at 04.03 hours, including aftershocks that continually occurred. It was centered in Hongsa District, Xayaboury Province, Lao PDR. As a result, the prevention system of Hongsa Thermal Power Plant was automatically triggered, and the Power Plant has temporarily stopped its power generation.

From the initial investigation of Hongsa Power Company Limited, there were no reported injuries and significant damage. The main structure of the Power Plant was not affected. Currently, Hongsa Power Company Limited is closely monitoring the situation with relevant agencies and will make further notification when there is any progress.

Hongsa Thermal Power Plant is a coal-fired power plant with the total installed capacity of 1,878 megawatts. It is located in Hongsa District, Xayaboury Province, Lao PDR, operating by Hongsa Power Company Limited, which is a joint venture of RH International (Singapore) Corporation Pte. Limited (the Company's indirect subsidiary) (40 percent) Banpu Power Public Company Limited (40 percent) and Lao

Holding State Enterprise (20 percent).

Please be informed accordingly.

Sincerely yours,

(Mr. Kijja Sripatthangkura)

Chief Executive Officer