Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rathbone Brothers Plc    RAT   GB0002148343

RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC

(RAT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rathbone Brothers : 3rd Quarter Results and Strategic Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 02:29am EDT

3rd Quarter Results and Strategic Update

Released : 17 Oct 2019 07:00

RNS Number : 1447Q

Rathbone Brothers PLC

17 October 2019

Rathbone Brothers Plc

Third quarter interim management statement and strategic update

Rathbone Brothers Plc ("Rathbones") announces a trading update for the three months ended 30 September 2019.

Paul Stockton, Chief Executive of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said:

"Our funds under management and administration increased marginally in the quarter to £49.4 billion. In difficult markets we continue to focus on providing a quality service to our clients, navigating through ongoing market uncertainty but also selectively investing to pursue organic growth opportunities and develop our business."

Financial highlights:

  • Total funds under management and administration increased 4.4% to £49.4 billion at 30 September 2019 (30 September 2018: £ 4 7 . 3 billion). The FTSE 100 Index on the third quarter charging date decreased 1.4% from the equivalent date last year, whilst the MSCI WMA Private Investor Balanced Index increased by 2.0%.
    • £42.4 billion in the Investment Management business (30 September 2018: £41.3 billion)
    • £ 7 . 0 billion in the Unit Trusts business (30 September 2018: £6.0 billion)
  • Total net inflows were £0.1 billion in the third quarter (2018: £ 7 . 0 billion, largely reflecting the acquisition of Speirs & Jeffrey).
    • Gross organic inflows in Investment Management in the quarter remained resilient at £0.8 billion (2018: £0.8 billion) in a difficult market for savings. Total net outflows in Investment Management during the quarter were £0.2 billion (2018: net inflows of £ 6 . 9 billion largely reflecting the acquisition of Speirs & Jeffrey). This reflected ongoing weak investor sentiment and investment manager departures. Both factors, together with anticipated outflows from short term discretionary mandates, are expected to continue to weigh on net growth in FUMA into 2020.
    • Net inflows in Unit Trusts for the quarter remained strong at £0.3 billion against a difficult environment for asset managers (2018: £0.1 billion).
  • Underlying operating income totalled £86.3 million for the three months ended 30 September 2019, an increase of 7.5% from the £ 8 0 . 3 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018.
    • Income in Investment Management totalled £ 7 6 . 7 m i l l i o n in the quarter, up 8.3% on the £ 70 . 8 million reported for the comparable period in 2018. The average FTSE 100 Index was 7427 on quarterly billing dates in 2019, broadly flat against the 7449 recorded in 2018 .
    • Income in Unit Trusts totalled £9.6 million for the three months ended 30 September 2019, broadly flat on the £9.5 million reported for the third quarter in 2018 and an increase of 8.9% excluding managers' box dealing profits.

Strategic update

The executive management team will outline their vision for the business at the strategic update this morning; a copy of the presentation is available online at https://www.rathbones.com/investor-relationsand a recording of the event will be uploaded to the website after the event.

Rathbones has built a leading market position based on a powerful brand, high quality people, a strong operating platform and a stable client base who value our relationship led services. We intend to leverage the core strengths of our business by investing over the next 2-3 years to enhance organic growth. During this time, we believe it is appropriate to operate the business closer to a mid-twenties underlying operating margin to enable us to create long term growth opportunities, improve client services and deliver productivity gains.

Net operating income

3 months ended 30 September

9 months ended 30 September

2019

2018

Change

2019

2018

Change

£m

£m

%

£m

£m

%

Investment Management

- Fees

56.0

51.9

7.9

166.6

150.3

10.8

- Commissions

11.3

9.8

15.3

39.0

30.8

26.6

- Net interest income

4.4

4.0

10.0

12.1

10.9

11.0

- Fees from advisory services1

and other income

5.0

5.1

(2.0)

14.4

14.1

2.1

76.7

70.8

8.3

232.1

206.1

12.6

Unit Trusts

9.6

9.5

1.1

27.0

27.4

(1.5)

Underlying net operating

income

86.3

80.3

7.5

259.1

233.5

11.0

Average FTSE 100 Index on

principal charging dates2

7408

7510

(1.4)

7427

7449

(0.3)

Average MSCI WMA Balanced

Index on principal charging

dates2

1645

1612

2.0

1629

1582

3.0

  1. Including income from trust, tax, pension advisory services and Vision Independent Financial Planning.
  2. The principal charging dates for Investment Management clients are 5 April, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December. Unit Trust income accrues on daily levels of funds under management.

Funds under management

3 months ended

9 months ended

30 September

30 September

2019

2018

2019

2018

£m

£m

£m

£m

(i) Investment Management

Opening FUM (1 July/1 January)

42,482

34,140

38,456

33,780

Inflows

789

7,508

2,690

9,262

Organic new business

757

800

2,483

2,493

Acquired new business

32

6,708

207

6,769

Outflows

(953)

(582)

(2,714)

(1,922)

Market adjustment

104

208

3,990

154

Closing FUM (30 September)

42,422

41,274

42,422

41,274

Underlying annualised rate of net organic growth

(1.8%)

2.6%

(0.8%)

2.3%

Annualised rate of net inflows3

(1.5%)

2.8%

(0.1%)

2.6%

(ii) Unit Trusts

Opening FUM (1 July/1 January)

6,702

5,776

5,643

5,367

Inflows

661

459

1,655

1,432

Outflows

(342)

(338)

(1,007)

(1,012)

Market adjustment

6

109

736

219

Closing FUM (30 September)

7,027

6,006

7,027

6,006

Total FUM (30 September) 4

49,449

47,280

49,449

47,280

Net fund inflows

Investment Management

(164)

6,926

(24)

7,340

Unit Trusts

319

121

648

420

Total

155

7,047

624

7,760

  1. Annualised rate of net inflows in 2018 excludes the £ 6 . 7 billion acquired in relation to Speirs & Jeffrey.
  2. Includes £2.5 billion (30 September 2018: £2.3 billion) of execution only funds, Greenbank funds of £1.5 billion (30 September 2018: £ 1 . 2
    billion) and funds managed with a charitable mandate of £6.0 billion (30 September 2018: £5.7 billion) .

(iii) Investment Management; Service level breakdown

30

31

30

Change

Change

September

December

September

9

12

2019

2018

2018

months

months

£m

£m

£m

%

%

Direct

30,311

26,642

28,207

13.8

7.5

Financial Adviser linked5

8,567

7,515

8,095

14.0

5.8

Total Discretionary

38,878

34,157

36,302

13.8

7.1

Non-Discretionary Investment Management

2,721

3,332

3,889

(18.3)

(30.0)

Execution Only

2,466

2,158

2,304

14.3

7.0

Gross Investment Management FUMA

44,065

39,647

42,495

11.1

3.7

Discretionary wrapped funds6

(1,643)

(1,191)

(1,221)

38.0

34.6

Total Investment Management FUMA

42,422

38,456

41,274

10.3

2.8

  1. Of the £7.8 billion of financial adviser linked business that we reported in the 2018 report and accounts, £7.5 billion is included in Discretionary and £0.3 billion in Execution Only .
  2. Discretionary wrapped funds represent funds operated by Unit Trusts, managed by both Investment Management teams and Unit Trusts fund m a n a g e r s .

The FTSE 100 Index closed at 7,168 on 16 October 2019, a decrease of 3.2% since 30 September 2019. Investment Management fee income in the fourth quarter is dependent upon the value of funds under management at 31 December 2019.

1 7 O c t o b e r 2 0 1 9

For further information contact:

Rathbone Brothers Plc

Tel: 020 7399 0000

Email: shelly . patel@rathbones . com

Paul Stockton, Chief Executive

Jennifer Mathias, Group Finance Director

Shelly Patel, Head of Investor Relations

Camarco (Communications adviser to Rathbones)

Tel: 020 3757 4984

Email: ed.gascoigne-pees@camarco.co.uk

Ed Gascoigne-Pees

Hazel Stevenson

Rathbone Brothers Plc

Rathbones provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees and professional partners. We have been trusted for generations to manage and preserve our clients' wealth. Our tradition of investing and acting responsibly has been with us from the beginning and continues to lead us forward. Our ambition is to be recognised as the UK's most responsible wealth manager.

Rathbones has over 1,400 staff in 15 UK locations and Jersey; its headquarters is 8 Finsbury Circus, London.

rathbones . com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

TSTGGGPCUUPBGQQ

Disclaimer

Rathbone Brothers plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 06:28:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC
02:29aRATHBONE BROTHERS : 3rd Quarter Results and Strategic Update
PU
10/16MURGITROYD : Form 8.3 - Murgitroyd Group
AQ
09/05RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/04MITON : Form 8.3 - Miton Group Plc
AQ
09/04PREMIER ASSET MANAGEMENT : Form 8.3 - Premier Asset Management
AQ
08/23ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY : Form 8.3 - Accesso Technology Group Plc
AQ
08/07ACCESSO TECHNOLOGY : Form 8.3 - Accesso Technology Group Plc (Late disclosure)
AQ
07/17RATHBONE BROTHERS : Rathbones' Investment Director becomes Master of the Guild o..
PU
06/28RATHBONE BROTHERS : Form 8.3 - Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc
PU
06/28LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY : Form 8.3 - LondonMetricProperty Plc
AQ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 339 M
EBIT 2019 89,5 M
Net income 2019 52,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,87%
P/E ratio 2019 27,1x
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,83x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,60x
Capitalization 1 299 M
Chart RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Rathbone Brothers Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 2 471,43  GBp
Last Close Price 2 380,00  GBp
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target 3,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Paul Stockton Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Patrick Nicholls Chairman
Andrew Butcher Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer Elizabeth Mathias Executive Director & Finance Director
James Dean Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RATHBONE BROTHERS PLC1.62%1 667
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.57.97%31 146
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC20.30%26 237
LEGAL & GENERAL15.89%20 259
AMUNDI38.00%14 122
FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC-9.34%13 735
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group