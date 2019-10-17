Rathbone Brothers : 3rd Quarter Results and Strategic Update
Rathbone Brothers Plc ("Rathbones") announces a trading update for the three months ended 30 September 2019.
Paul Stockton, Chief Executive of Rathbone Brothers Plc, said:
"Our funds under management and administration increased marginally in the quarter to £49.4 billion. In difficult markets we continue to focus on providing a quality service to our clients, navigating through ongoing market uncertainty but also selectively investing to pursue organic growth opportunities and develop our business."
Financial highlights:
Total funds under management and administration increased 4.4% to £49.4 billion at 30 September 2019 (30 September 2018: £ 4 7 . 3 billion). The FTSE 100 Index on the third quarter charging date decreased 1.4% from the equivalent date last year, whilst the MSCI WMA Private Investor Balanced Index increased by 2.0%.
£42.4 billion in the Investment Management business (30 September 2018: £41.3 billion)
£ 7 . 0 billion in the Unit Trusts business (30 September 2018: £6.0 billion)
Total net inflows were £0.1 billion in the third quarter (2018: £ 7 . 0 billion, largely reflecting the acquisition of Speirs & Jeffrey).
Gross organic inflows in Investment Management in the quarter remained resilient at £0.8 billion (2018: £0.8 billion) in a difficult market for savings. Total net outflows in Investment Management during the quarter were £0.2 billion (2018: net inflows of £ 6 . 9 billion largely reflecting the acquisition of Speirs & Jeffrey). This reflected ongoing weak investor sentiment and investment manager departures. Both factors, together with anticipated outflows from short term discretionary mandates, are expected to continue to weigh on net growth in FUMA into 2020.
Net inflows in Unit Trusts for the quarter remained strong at £0.3 billion against a difficult environment for asset managers (2018: £0.1 billion).
Underlying operating income totalled £86.3 million for the three months ended 30 September 2019, an increase of 7.5% from the £ 8 0 . 3 million recorded in the third quarter of 2018.
Income in Investment Management totalled £ 7 6 . 7 m i l l i o n in the quarter, up 8.3% on the £ 70 . 8 million reported for the comparable period in 2018. The average FTSE 100 Index was 7427 on quarterly billing dates in 2019, broadly flat against the 7449 recorded in 2018 .
Income in Unit Trusts totalled £9.6 million for the three months ended 30 September 2019, broadly flat on the £9.5 million reported for the third quarter in 2018 and an increase of 8.9% excluding managers' box dealing profits.
Strategic update
The executive management team will outline their vision for the business at the strategic update this morning; a copy of the presentation is available online at https://www.rathbones.com/investor-relationsand a recording of the event will be uploaded to the website after the event.
Rathbones has built a leading market position based on a powerful brand, high quality people, a strong operating platform and a stable client base who value our relationship led services. We intend to leverage the core strengths of our business by investing over the next 2-3 years to enhance organic growth. During this time, we believe it is appropriate to operate the business closer to a mid-twenties underlying operating margin to enable us to create long term growth opportunities, improve client services and deliver productivity gains.
Net operating income
3 months ended 30 September
9 months ended 30 September
2019
2018
Change
2019
2018
Change
£m
£m
%
£m
£m
%
Investment Management
- Fees
56.0
51.9
7.9
166.6
150.3
10.8
- Commissions
11.3
9.8
15.3
39.0
30.8
26.6
- Net interest income
4.4
4.0
10.0
12.1
10.9
11.0
- Fees from advisory services1
and other income
5.0
5.1
(2.0)
14.4
14.1
2.1
76.7
70.8
8.3
232.1
206.1
12.6
Unit Trusts
9.6
9.5
1.1
27.0
27.4
(1.5)
Underlying net operating
income
86.3
80.3
7.5
259.1
233.5
11.0
Average FTSE 100 Index on
principal charging dates2
7408
7510
(1.4)
7427
7449
(0.3)
Average MSCI WMA Balanced
Index on principal charging
dates2
1645
1612
2.0
1629
1582
3.0
Including income from trust, tax, pension advisory services and Vision Independent Financial Planning.
The principal charging dates for Investment Management clients are 5 April, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December. Unit Trust income accrues on daily levels of funds under management.
Funds under management
3 months ended
9 months ended
30 September
30 September
2019
2018
2019
2018
£m
£m
£m
£m
(i) Investment Management
Opening FUM (1 July/1 January)
42,482
34,140
38,456
33,780
Inflows
789
7,508
2,690
9,262
Organic new business
757
800
2,483
2,493
Acquired new business
32
6,708
207
6,769
Outflows
(953)
(582)
(2,714)
(1,922)
Market adjustment
104
208
3,990
154
Closing FUM (30 September)
42,422
41,274
42,422
41,274
Underlying annualised rate of net organic growth
(1.8%)
2.6%
(0.8%)
2.3%
Annualised rate of net inflows3
(1.5%)
2.8%
(0.1%)
2.6%
(ii) Unit Trusts
Opening FUM (1 July/1 January)
6,702
5,776
5,643
5,367
Inflows
661
459
1,655
1,432
Outflows
(342)
(338)
(1,007)
(1,012)
Market adjustment
6
109
736
219
Closing FUM (30 September)
7,027
6,006
7,027
6,006
Total FUM (30 September) 4
49,449
47,280
49,449
47,280
Net fund inflows
Investment Management
(164)
6,926
(24)
7,340
Unit Trusts
319
121
648
420
Total
155
7,047
624
7,760
Annualised rate of net inflows in 2018 excludes the £ 6 . 7 billion acquired in relation to Speirs & Jeffrey.
Includes £2.5 billion (30 September 2018: £2.3 billion) of execution only funds, Greenbank funds of £1.5 billion (30 September 2018: £ 1 . 2
billion) and funds managed with a charitable mandate of £6.0 billion (30 September 2018: £5.7 billion) .
(iii) Investment Management; Service level breakdown
30
31
30
Change
Change
September
December
September
9
12
2019
2018
2018
months
months
£m
£m
£m
%
%
Direct
30,311
26,642
28,207
13.8
7.5
Financial Adviser linked5
8,567
7,515
8,095
14.0
5.8
Total Discretionary
38,878
34,157
36,302
13.8
7.1
Non-Discretionary Investment Management
2,721
3,332
3,889
(18.3)
(30.0)
Execution Only
2,466
2,158
2,304
14.3
7.0
Gross Investment Management FUMA
44,065
39,647
42,495
11.1
3.7
Discretionary wrapped funds6
(1,643)
(1,191)
(1,221)
38.0
34.6
Total Investment Management FUMA
42,422
38,456
41,274
10.3
2.8
Of the £7.8 billion of financial adviser linked business that we reported in the 2018 report and accounts, £7.5 billion is included in Discretionary and £0.3 billion in Execution Only .
Discretionary wrapped funds represent funds operated by Unit Trusts, managed by both Investment Management teams and Unit Trusts fund m a n a g e r s .
The FTSE 100 Index closed at 7,168 on 16 October 2019, a decrease of 3.2% since 30 September 2019. Investment Management fee income in the fourth quarter is dependent upon the value of funds under management at 31 December 2019.
1 7 O c t o b e r 2 0 1 9
