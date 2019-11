By Ian Walker

ACQUIRER: Rathbone Brothers PLC.

SELLER: Barclays.

TARGET: Personal Injury and Court of Protection business of Barclays Wealth, comprising 500 million pounds ($643.8 million) of funds under management on behalf of 600 clients.

PRICE: Undisclosed.

FINANCING: Existing capital resources.

STATUS: Subject to regulatory approvals; completion expected 2Q 2020.

Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@dowjones.com