Rathbone Brothers : Form 8.3 - Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc

05/28/2019 | 09:49am EDT

Form 8.3 - Mucklow (A&J) Group Plc

Released : 28 May 2019 14:37

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

Rathbone Brothers PLC

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be

named.

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Mucklow (A&J) Group PLC

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

24/05/2019

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

(f)

In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the

YES - London Metric Property

offer?

PLC

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or

(b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

124,584

0.196%

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

124,584

0.196%

TOTAL:

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

  1. Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

  1. Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

Number of securities

Price per unit

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

  1. Cash-settledderivative transactions

Class of relevant

Product

Nature of dealing

Number of reference

Price per

security

description

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a

securities

unit

e.g. CFD

long/short position

  1. Stock-settledderivative transactions (including options)
  1. Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of

Product description

Writing, purchasing,

Number of securities to

Exercise

Type

Expiry

Option money paid/

relevant

e.g. call option

selling, varying etc.

which option relates

price per unit

e.g. American,

date

received per unit

security

European etc.

(ii)

Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

e.g. call option

  1. Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

e.g. subscription, conversion

4. OTHER INFORMATION

  1. Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

  1. Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  1. the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
  2. the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
  1. Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

YES/NO

Date of disclosure:

28/05/2019

Contact name:

Hannah Rimmer - Compliance Department

Telephone number:

0151 236 6666

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

Rathbone Brothers plc published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 13:48:07 UTC
