Rathdowney Resources Ltd., A Sizeable Zinc Project in Southern Poland, CEO Clip Video

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2019) - Dick Whittington, CEO and President of Rathdowney Resources, tells how the company is helping to fill the zinc supply gap with their Olza project.

Rathdowney Resources is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on July 13 - July 14, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

