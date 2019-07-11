Log in
Rathdowney Resources Ltd., A Sizeable Zinc Project in Southern Poland, CEO Clip Video

07/11/2019 | 08:35pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 11, 2019) - Dick Whittington, CEO and President of Rathdowney Resources, tells how the company is helping to fill the zinc supply gap with their Olza project.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://www.b-tv.com/rathdowney-resources-zinc-project-ceo-clip-90sec/

Rathdowney Resources is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on July 13 - July 14, 2019, throughout the day and evenings.

Rathdowney Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RTH)

www.rathdowneyresources.com

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46240


© Newsfilecorp 2019
