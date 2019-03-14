DGAP-News: RATIONAL AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast

RATIONAL AG continues to grow successfully



14.03.2019 / 07:00

RATIONAL continues to grow successfully

- Sales revenues up by around 11 percent - by 13 percent after currency adjustments

- EBlT margin over 26 percent

- Tenth consecutive dividend increase to 9.50 euros per share proposed

- Company remains well-positioned for the future



Landsberg, 14 March 2019 In the 2018 fiscal year, Rational increased its sales revenues by 11 percent or 76 million euros to 778 million euros (previous year: 702 million euros) and thus meets the Company's growth outlook, which was increased from 10 to 12 percent in the course of the year. North America, which saw a rise of 26 percent, was a key growth driver, while China also made an above-average contribution to continued expansion. The other regions also contributed to this positive performance. The weakness of some foreign currencies, particularly the US dollar and emerging market currencies, had a negative impact on sales revenue performance. Growth after adjustment for exchange rate movements was just under 13 percent.

Rational brand merger successfully completed

The Rational brand wrote a special success story in the last few decades and played a major role in shaping the combi-steamer market. The more recently launched VarioCookingCenter(R) also has an expanding group of enthusiastic customers, especially in Europe. The integration of the two product groups in sales therefore continued successfully in the past fiscal year. To take even greater advantage of the worldwide trust in the Rational brand and synergies, the VarioCookingCenter(R) will be distributed exclusively under the strong Rational brand and through Rational sales companies starting in 2019. The VarioCookingCenter(R) grew somewhat faster than the Group as a whole, with an increase in sales revenues of 14 percent, making a significant and ever-growing contribution to earnings.

EBlT margin over 26 percent

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) stood at 205 million euros (2017: 188 million euros) and the EBIT margin at 26.4 (2017: 26.7). Production costs and operating costs increased slightly disproportionately to sales revenues in 2018. In addition to slightly increased purchase prices and a higher proportion of smaller device sizes with somewhat lower margins, a key reason for this was the negative currency effect. The EBIT margin after adjustment for exchange rate movements was just under 27 percent.

Dividend of 9.50 euros per share proposed - dividend increase for the tenth year in a row

In view of the successful business performance last year, positive future prospects and the good liquidity situation, the Supervisory Board and Executive Board will propose another increase in the dividend from 8.80 euros per share to 9.50 euros per share at the 2019 General Meeting of Shareholders. The Company is thus increasing the basic dividend for the tenth year in a row.

Strategic future investments in infrastructure, processes and digitalisation

At around 40 million euros, investment in 2018 almost reached the high level of the previous year. The expansion of production capacity at the Landsberg site that was begun in 2017 was completed in March 2018. "We will invest on a similar scale in the next few years as well, in order to continue to improve the quality of our processes and to be able to achieve the growth expected in the next few years. In particular at our production sites in Landsberg and Wittenheim," said Dr Peter Stadelmann, CEO of RATIONAL AG. An important investment focus is the increased digitalisation of kitchen processes, but also of internal company processes.



More than 220 new jobs created

Rational created more than 220 new jobs around the world in 2018, thus investing once again in the company's personnel development. Around half of the new jobs were created in Germany. The company also plans to create a similar number of new jobs in 2019.

Company remains well-positioned for the future

The forecasts for the growth of the global economy are solid overall. The out-of-home catering is less cyclical due to its proximity to a basic human need. Sales revenues are in fact growing even more strongly than the economy in general. In addition, the vast majority of RATIONAL's customers are so satisfied that they would buy again at any time and also recommend doing so to their colleagues. In connection with very considerable market potential and the conditions for further profitable growth created internally, RATIONAL AG's Executive Board continues to look ahead optimistically.

"Due to successful development in all regions of the world, particularly in our newer markets of the Americas and Asia, we are very confident of being able to continue our growth course with high single-digit sales revenue growth in 2019," Dr Stadelmann explained. The RATIONAL CEO expects an EBIT margin of around 26 percent for 2019.





The RATIONAL Group is the global market and technology leader for thermal preparation of food in professional kitchens. The company, founded in 1973, employs around 2,100 people, over 1,100 of whom are in Germany. RATIONAL was floated in the Prime Standard of the German stock market in 2000 and is currently represented in the SDAX.

The company's principal objective is to offer maximum customer benefit at all times. Rational is committed to the principle of sustainability, which is expressed in its corporate policies on environmental protection, leadership, job security and social responsibility. Numerous international awards bear witness to the high quality of the work done by Rational's employees year for year.