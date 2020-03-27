RATIONAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.03.2020 / 14:00

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Jutta Last name(s): Wiedemann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Peter Last name(s): Wiedemann Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

RATIONAL AG

b) LEI

529900K139N6UFJ1A758

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007010803

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 486.00 EUR 14580.00 EUR 488.20 EUR 34174.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 487.5400 EUR 48754.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2020-03-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

