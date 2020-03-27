Log in
RATIONAL AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/27/2020 | 09:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.03.2020 / 14:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Jutta
Last name(s): Wiedemann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Wiedemann
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
RATIONAL AG

b) LEI
529900K139N6UFJ1A758 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007010803

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
486.00 EUR 14580.00 EUR
488.20 EUR 34174.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
487.5400 EUR 48754.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-03-27; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


27.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RATIONAL AG
Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
86899 Landsberg a. Lech
Germany
Internet: www.rational-online.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

58637  27.03.2020 


© EQS 2020
