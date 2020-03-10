Log in
RATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03/10/2020 | 11:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RATIONAL AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RATIONAL AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

10.03.2020 / 16:05
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RATIONAL AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2020
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/de_de/Unternehmen/Investor_Relations/Publikationen___Downloads

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2020
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/en_gb/company/investor_relations_1/publications_reports_1/page___annual_reports_1.php

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2020
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/de_de/Unternehmen/Investor_Relations/Publikationen___Downloads

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 24, 2020
Address: https://www.rational-online.com/en_gb/company/investor_relations_1/publications_reports_1/page___annual_reports_1.php

10.03.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RATIONAL AG
Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
86899 Landsberg a. Lech
Germany
Internet: www.rational-online.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

993663  10.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=993663&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
