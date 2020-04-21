Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft    RAA   DE0007010803

RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(RAA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RATIONAL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 01:20am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RATIONAL AG
RATIONAL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.04.2020 / 07:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: RATIONAL AG
Street: Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
Postal code: 86899
City: Landsberg a. Lech
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900K139N6UFJ1A758

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Wolfgang Meister
Date of birth: 20 March 1963

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
17 Apr 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 4.99 % 0.0 % 4.99 % 11,370,000
Previous notification 9.94 % 0.0 % 9.94 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007010803 567471 0 4.99 % 0.0 %
Total 567471 4.99 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
20 Apr 2020


21.04.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RATIONAL AG
Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
86899 Landsberg a. Lech
Germany
Internet: www.rational-online.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1025851  21.04.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1025851&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
01:20aRATIONAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
04/20RATIONAL AG : Kepler Chevreux gives a Sell rating
MD
04/14RATIONAL AG : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
04/09RATIONAL AG : Hauck & Aufhauser gives a Neutral rating
MD
04/09RATIONAL AG : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/08RATIONAL AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German..
EQ
04/03RATIONAL AG : Independant Research gives a Sell rating
MD
04/02RATIONAL AG : RBC remains a Sell rating
MD
04/02RATIONAL AG : Berenberg keeps its Buy rating
MD
03/30RATIONAL : is reducing the proposed dividend for fiscal year 2019 from 10.70 to ..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 758 M
EBIT 2020 166 M
Net income 2020 107 M
Finance 2020 270 M
Yield 2020 1,46%
P/E ratio 2020 53,2x
P/E ratio 2021 34,4x
EV / Sales2020 7,15x
EV / Sales2021 6,21x
Capitalization 5 691 M
Chart RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 550,56  €
Last Close Price 500,50  €
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Stadelmann Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Walter Kurtz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Wiedemann Chief Technical Officer
Hans Maerz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gerd Lintz Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-32.50%6 192
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.0.18%49 343
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES, INC. OF ZHUHAI-1.07%46 521
QINGDAO HAIER0.07%13 785
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO., LTD.2.07%7 939
HAIER ELECTRONICS GROUP CO., LTD.2.49%7 422
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group