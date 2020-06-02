Log in
RATIONAL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

06/02/2020 | 03:25am EDT

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RATIONAL AG
RATIONAL AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02.06.2020 / 09:19
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Name: RATIONAL AG
Street: Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
Postal code: 86899
City: Landsberg a. Lech
Germany
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 529900K139N6UFJ1A758

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Natural person (first name, surname): Wolfgang Meister
Date of birth: 20 March 1963

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
28 May 2020

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG
New 2.97 % 0.0 % 2.97 % 11,370,000
Previous notification 4.99 % 0.0 % 4.99 % /

7. Details on total positions
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN Absolute In %
  Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 Direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 Indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007010803 337,916 0 2.97 % 0.0 %
Total 337,916 2.97 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)

Date of general meeting:
Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:
Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both
% % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 

Date
29 May 2020


02.06.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RATIONAL AG
Siegfried-Meister-Straße 1
86899 Landsberg a. Lech
Germany
Internet: www.rational-online.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1060453  02.06.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1060453&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 614 M 683 M 683 M
Net income 2020 60,6 M 67,4 M 67,4 M
Net cash 2020 240 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2020 99,2x
Yield 2020 1,11%
Capitalization 5 485 M 6 103 M 6 102 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 310
Free-Float 39,9%
Chart RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT
Duration : Period :
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAF
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 460,00 €
Last Close Price 482,40 €
Spread / Highest target 22,3%
Spread / Average Target -4,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Stadelmann Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Günter Blaschke Chairman-Management Board
Walter Kurtz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Peter Wiedemann Chief Technical Officer
Hans Maerz Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT-32.72%6 103
HANGZHOU ROBAM APPLIANCES CO., LTD.1.60%4 574
JOYOUNG CO.,LTD29.97%3 520
WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA LIMITED-14.37%3 408
BEAR ELECTRIC APPLIANCE CO.,LTD.100.39%2 342
TTK PRESTIGE LIMITED-14.59%895
