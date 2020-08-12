Log in
RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft

RATIONAL : Hotel & Marine Expert Summit by RATIONAL.

08/12/2020

On 26 August, 2020, opinion leaders from the F&B industry will meet for the first digital Expert Summit, initiated by Rational, titled 'The New Hospitality'. Key discussion topics include innovation, digitalization and sustainability. There will be a wide range of international specialists sharing their knowledge and giving insights into future opportunities; followed by discussions and questions in a virtual forum. In addition, participants will be able to conduct peer-to-peer dialogues and make appointments.

'Unusual times require unusual activities', is how Nicolas Makowski, Senior Director International Key Account Management at Rational, explains the event concept. The conference will be conducted on a digital platform and similar to that of a traditional trade fair will accommodate presentations, product demonstrations, exchange and networking. 'We are holding the event at two different times, giving customers from all regions of the world the opportunity to participate. The advantage of the digital summit is that we have no restrictions and worldwide participation is possible,' says Makowski.

To avoid conflicts due to the time difference, the Expert Summit will take place in two different time windows, each lasting approximately three hours. The separate events will, however, consist of the same content and have the same speakers. Interested parties are invited to register free of charge at: expert-summit.com .

Disclaimer

Rational AG published this content on 12 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2020 12:42:03 UTC
