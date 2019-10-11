RATIONAL : Resignation of Dr Axel Kaufmann as per 31 December 2019

Dr Axel Kaufmann will resign from his office as a member of the RATIONAL Executive Board as of 31 December 2019 and will leave the company at his own request in order to take on new professional tasks. The Supervisory Board and Dr Axel Kaufmann have come to a mutual agreement today.



Dr Axel Kaufmann has been a member of the RATIONAL Board since October 2015. With his many years of experience and expertise, Dr Axel Kaufmann made an important contribution to the success of RATIONAL.



The Supervisory Board thanks Dr Axel Kaufmann for his achievements and wishes him well and much success.



Our CEO, Dr Peter Stadelmann, will take over the tasks of Dr Axel Kaufmann until further notice.





