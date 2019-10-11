Log in
RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT

(RAA)
RATIONAL : Resignation of Dr Axel Kaufmann as per 31 December 2019

10/11/2019 | 04:21am EDT

Dr Axel Kaufmann will resign from his office as a member of the RATIONAL Executive Board as of 31 December 2019 and will leave the company at his own request in order to take on new professional tasks. The Supervisory Board and Dr Axel Kaufmann have come to a mutual agreement today.

Dr Axel Kaufmann has been a member of the RATIONAL Board since October 2015. With his many years of experience and expertise, Dr Axel Kaufmann made an important contribution to the success of RATIONAL.

The Supervisory Board thanks Dr Axel Kaufmann for his achievements and wishes him well and much success.

Our CEO, Dr Peter Stadelmann, will take over the tasks of Dr Axel Kaufmann until further notice.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rational AG published this content on 11 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2019 08:20:01 UTC
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RATIONAL AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT26.92%7 879
MIDEA GROUP CO LTD--.--%50 880
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%48 786
QINGDAO HAIER13.57%14 077
WHIRLPOOL46.05%9 994
ZHEJIANG SUPOR CO LTD--.--%8 358
