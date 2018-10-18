Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX STOCKHOLM  >  Ratos    RATO B   SE0000111940

RATOS (RATO B)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Ratos AB: Telephone conference 25 October in connection with Interim report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/18/2018 | 08:01am CEST

Press release 18 October 2018

The Interim report January-September 2018 will be released on Thursday, 25 October around 08.00 CET.

At 11.00 CET a telephone conference will be held, participant connection: UK: +44 20 3008 9813, SE: +46 8 566 426 99, US: +1 855 831 5948. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.ratos.se where presentation material will be available as soon as the report is released.

The telephone conference will be recorded and available at www.ratos.se.

For further information:
Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR & Press, +46 8 700 17 98


Financial calendar from Ratos:
Interim report January-September 2018        25 October 2018
Year-end report 2018                                     15 February 2019


Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 12 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Construction, Industrials and Consumer goods/retail. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 12,300 employees.



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ratos via Globenewswire
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RATOS
08:01aRATOS AB : Telephone conference 25 October in connection with Interim report
GL
09/27RATOS : Nomination Committee and 2019 AGM
PU
09/27RATOS AB : Ratos Nomination Committee and 2019 AGM
GL
09/12RATOS : divests its shares in Gudrun Sjödén Group
PU
09/12RATOS AB : Ratos divests its shares in Gudrun Sjödén Group
GL
08/17RATOS : Interim report January-June 2018
GL
08/17RATOS : Slide show half-year results
CO
08/14RATOS AB : half-yearly earnings release
08/09RATOS : Telephone conference 17 August in connection with Interim report
PU
08/09RATOS AB : Telephone conference 17 August in connection with Interim report
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/17Ratos AB 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
06/05Ratos (RTOBF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
02/20Ratos AB 2017 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Ratos AB (RTOBF) Investor Presentation - Slideshow 
2016Ratos AB 2016 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (SEK)
Sales 2018 21 382 M
EBIT 2018 1 148 M
Net income 2018 639 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 6,40%
P/E ratio 2018 16,03
P/E ratio 2019 13,25
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 10 201 M
Chart RATOS
Duration : Period :
Ratos Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATOS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 34,3  SEK
Spread / Average Target 9,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonas Olof Wiström Chief Executive Officer & Director
Per-Olof Ragnar Söderberg Chairman
Carina Strid Manager-Finance
Daniel Johansson Head-Information Technology
Jan Erik Ragnar Söderberg Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RATOS-14.23%1 137
PARTNERS GROUP HOLDING AG5.16%18 836
AURELIUS EQUITY OPPORTUNITIES SE&CO KGAA-28.34%1 429
OAKTREE SPECIALTY LENDING CORP-4.70%657
MBB SE-8.94%605
DEUTSCHE BETEILIGUNGS AG-27.62%585
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.