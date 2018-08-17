Ratos: Interim report January-June 2018

Log in
08/17/2018 | 08:01am CEST

Press release 17 August 2018

This is information that Ratos AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 CET on 17 August 2018.

April-June 2018

  • Consolidated net sales SEK 6,869m (6,741)
  • Profit before tax SEK 738m (546)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 1.53 (0.98)

Development of the company portfolio, April-June 2018

  • Net sales in the portfolio SEK 6,456m (6,003)
  • EBITA in the portfolio SEK 798m (728)
  • Adjusted EBITA in the portfolio SEK 764m (740)

January-June 2018

  • Consolidated net sales SEK 11,781m (12,303)
  • Profit before tax SEK 591m (514)
  • Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 1.06 (0.59)
  • Cash and cash equivalents in the parent company SEK 1,536m (1,281)

Development of the company portfolio, January-June 2018

  • Net sales in the portfolio SEK 10,958m (10,637)
  • EBITA in the portfolio SEK 780m (830)
  • Adjusted EBITA in the portfolio SEK 778m (845)

Acquisitions and divestments, January-June 2018

  • Jøtul was divested in the first quarter, capital gain of SEK 26m

At 10.00 CET a telephone conference will be held, participant connection: UK: +44 20 3008 9807, SE: +46 8 566 426 69, US: +1 855 831 5948. The telephone conference will be webcasted live at www.ratos.se where presentation material also is available. The telephone conference will be recorded and available at www.ratos.se.

Stockholm 17 August 2018
Jonas Wiström
CEO

For further information, please contact:
Helene Gustafsson, Head of IR & Press, +46 8 700 17 98

Financial calendar from Ratos:
Interim report January-September 2018             25 October 2018

Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 13 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Construction, Industrials and Consumer goods/retail. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 12,700 employees.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ratos via Globenewswire
