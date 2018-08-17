Ratos: Interim report January-June 2018

Press release 17 August 2018

April-June 2018

Consolidated net sales SEK 6,869m (6,741)

Profit before tax SEK 738m (546)

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 1.53 (0.98)

Development of the company portfolio, April-June 2018

Net sales in the portfolio SEK 6,456m (6,003)

EBITA in the portfolio SEK 798m (728)

Adjusted EBITA in the portfolio SEK 764m (740)

January-June 2018

Consolidated net sales SEK 11,781m (12,303)

Profit before tax SEK 591m (514)

Earnings per share before and after dilution SEK 1.06 (0.59)

Cash and cash equivalents in the parent company SEK 1,536m (1,281)

Development of the company portfolio, January-June 2018

Net sales in the portfolio SEK 10,958m (10,637)

EBITA in the portfolio SEK 780m (830)

Adjusted EBITA in the portfolio SEK 778m (845)

Acquisitions and divestments, January-June 2018

Jøtul was divested in the first quarter, capital gain of SEK 26m

Stockholm 17 August 2018

Jonas Wiström

CEO

Ratos is an investment company that owns and develops unlisted medium-sized Nordic companies. Our goal as an active owner is to contribute to the long-term and sustainable business development in the companies we invest in and to make value-generating transactions. Ratos's portfolio consists of 13 medium-sized Nordic companies and the largest segments in terms of sales are Construction, Industrials and Consumer goods/retail. Ratos is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has a total of approximately 12,700 employees.

