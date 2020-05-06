Rattler Midstream LP : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation 0 05/06/2020 | 08:29pm EDT Send by mail :

INVESTOR PRESENTATION MAY 2020 FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our business strategy, our industry, our future profitability, our expected capital expenditures and the impact of such expenditures on our performance, the outcome and timing of future events, including pending acquisitions and pipeline completions and our capital programs, are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, incident to the acquisition, ownership, operation and development of oil, natural gas and water-related midstream infrastructure assets and services. These risks include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed or referenced in the "Risk Factors" section in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the ability of our customers (including Diamondback Energy, Inc.) to meet their drilling and development plans, the volatility of oil, NGL and natural gas prices, including in Diamondback's area of operation in the Permian Basin, and the extent and duration of price reductions and increased production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") members and other oil exporting nations, the threat, occurrence, potential duration or other implications of epidemic or pandemic diseases, including the recent outbreak of a highly transmissible and pathogenic strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19"), or any government response to such occurrence or threat, changes in general economic, business or industry conditions, competitive conditions in our industry, U .S. and global economic conditions and political and economic developments, including the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and resulting energy and environmental policies, actions taken by third party operators, gatherers, processors and transporters, the demand for and costs of conducting midstream infrastructure services, the availability and price of crude oil and natural gas to the consumer compared to the price of alternative and competing fuels, environmental risks, operating hazards, regulatory changes, cash flow and access to capital and the timing of development expenditures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements or projections. While we base these statements on good faith assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. This presentation contains our 2020 financial and operational guidance. Our forecasts and expectations are dependent upon many assumptions including, among other things, the drilling and development plans of our customers, availability of capital and commodity prices and differentials. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In this presentation, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") and Discretionary Free Cash Flow, each of which is a financial measure that is not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Our management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow are useful because, when viewed together with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, these measures allow management to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before income taxes, interest expense, net of amount capitalized, our proportional interest expense related to equity method investments, non-cashunit-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization and accretion on assets and liabilities of Rattler Midstream Operating LLC, our proportional interest of depreciation on our equity method investments and other non-cash transactions. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net income. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. We do not provide guidance on the reconciling items between forecasted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted EBITDA due to the uncertainty regarding timing and estimates of these items. We provide a range for the forecasts of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA to allow for the variability in timing and uncertainty of estimates of reconciling items between forecasted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. Therefore, we cannot reconcile forecasted Net Income to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort. We define ROACE as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average current liabilities for current and prior period. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to ROACE is return on average common equity. We define Discretionary Free Cash Flow as operating cash flow before working capital adjustments less midstream capex excluding equity method contributions. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Discretionary Free Cash Flow is cash flow from operating activities. ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow should not be considered alternatives to any comparable GAAP measures. ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow exclude some, but not all, items that affect comparable GAAP measures, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBTIDA to net income (loss) and other non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to filings we make with the SEC. 1 RATTLER MIDSTREAM: INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS Q1 2020 Review High Return, High Margin Business Model with Scale Q1 2020 Net Income of $54.6 million, up 6% over Q4 2019 and up 39% over Q1 2019

Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $81.0 million, up 14% over Q4 2019 and up 35% over Q1 2019

Resilient operated midstream segment volumes

Produced Water Gathering and Disposal volumes of 942 MBbl/d, up 5% over Q4 2019 Sourced Water volumes of 447 MBbl/d, down 7% from Q4 2019 due to reduction in completion activity Oil Gathering volumes of 97 MBbl/d, down 1% from Q4 2019 Gas Gathering volumes of 118 BBtu/d, up 13% over Q4 2019

Cash distribution of $0.29 ($1.16 annualized) per unit for Q1 2020

Q1 2020 ROACE (1) of 15%

of 15% Revenue, margins and free cash flow derive from 15-year dedication, fixed-fee contracts on services essential to Diamondback's development and production activities

15-year dedication, fixed-fee contracts on services essential to Diamondback's development and production activities No direct commodity price exposure through fixed fee agreements

Dedication covering ~400,000 gross acres in Diamondback's core development areas

Large, integrated gathering systems allow synergies across business lines

Scale lowers operating costs for Rattler business lines critical to Diamondback's low-cost operations Defensive Business Model Combined with Low Leverage Strategic Relationship with Well-Positioned E&P Sponsor Reduction in volume expectations reduces operated capex and retains free cash flow

Low G&A, maintenance capex and interest expense burden

Peer-Leading Rattler Q1 2020 annualized net debt / Adjusted EBITDA of 1.3x

Rattler Q1 2020 annualized net debt / Adjusted EBITDA of 1.3x Diamondback's industry leading cost structure, mineral ownership (through Viper Energy Partners

LP), long term firm marketing agreements and top tier assets position it favorably among domestic E&P oil suppliers

LP), long term firm marketing agreements and top tier assets position it favorably among domestic E&P oil suppliers Sponsor's financial position buttressed by strong hedge book, low leverage, significant liquidity and low near-term maturities

near-term maturities Close coordination and development visibility allows efficient capex and high utilization of assets

Diamondback aligned with Rattler unitholders through continued ownership, consolidation Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") calculated as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average current liabilities for current and prior period. 2 RATTLER: A DIFFERENTIATED MIDSTREAM COMPANY STABLE, HIGH MARGIN MIDSTREAM COMPANY WITH LEADING E&P SPONSOR Key Takeaways Areas Of Operation In-basin midstream solutions for Diamondback Energy Scalable, purpose-built Permian midstream company

purpose-built Permian midstream company Captures economics of highly utilized midstream assets

Midstream services integral to Diamondback's low-cost operations Visible revenues and free cash flow underpinned by Diamondback's 15-year,fixed-fee, market based commercial agreements ~11,000 potential gross operated drilling locations support production growth (1) Rattler's Joint Ventures with long-haul pipelines and OMOG provide Diamondback with crude oil "wellhead-to-water" solutions Rattler owns equity interests in EPIC Crude, Gray Oak, and Wink to Webster oil pipelines which will run from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast; EPIC Crude and Gray Oak pipelines began full service in April 2020 and Wink to Webster full service expected is to begin in the first half of 2021 ◼ Rattler also owns a 60% non-operated interest in Oryx Midland Oil Diamondback Acreage Rattler Focus Areas Gathering ("OMOG"), further increasing exposure to Midland Basin oil gathering Market Snapshot(2) Significant free cash flow generation supports a self-funding model that is not dependent on future dropdowns or capital markets Focused on delivering a differentiated return on and return of capital via a stakeholder friendly structure NASDAQ Symbol: RTLR Fully Diluted Units Outstanding: 153.8 million(3) Market Capitalization: $1,029 million Net Debt: $435 million Enterprise Value: $1,463 million Distribution Yield: 17.3% Source: Company filings, Bloomberg, management data and estimates. (1) Represents all of Diamondback's potential locations as of 12/31/19. Not all of these ~11,000 locations are on Rattler's acreage dedication. (2) Market data based on RTLR's closing price on 5/4/2020. 3 (3) Includes ~45,947,000 diluted common units and 107,815,512 Class B units as of 3/31/2020. RATTLER'S ASSETS FOCUSED ON DIAMONDBACK'S SEVEN CORE AREAS Rattler and Diamondback Asset Map N. Delaware Produced Water ReWard Produced Water Sourced Water Oil Gathering Spanish Trail North: Howard County Produced Water Produced Water Sourced Water Sourced Water Spanish Trail Glasscock County(1) Produced Water Produced Water Sourced Water Sourced Water Oil Gathering Oil Gathering Pecos County Diamondback Acreage Produced Water Rattler Focus Areas Sourced Water Produced Water Inj. Well Oil Gathering Gas Gathering Rattler Gathering System OMOG System Service Line Delaware Capacity Delaware Length (Miles) Midland Capacity Midland Length (Miles) Total Capacity Total Length (Miles) Produced Water Disposal Capacity(2) (MBbl/d) 1,661 261 1,872 221 3,533 482 Sourced Water Capacity (MBbl/d) 120 32 455 73 575 105 Oil Gathering Capacity (MBbl/d) 180 106 56 44 236 150 Gas Gathering Capacity (MMcf/d) 150 149 - - 150 149 Total N/A 548 N/A 338 N/A 886 Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. Sourced Water on legacy Diamondback position only. Oil gathering on legacy Energen position only. (2) Permitted produced water injection capacity. 4 RATTLER HISTORICAL VOLUMES & PER UNIT EXECUTION RATTLER VOLUMES TRANSLATE DIRECTLY INTO PER UNIT GROWTH, WITH A HIGH ROACE Operational execution delivers strong financial results supportive of current $1.16 per common unit annualized distribution

Top producer sponsor and fixed-fee contracts result in resilient business model

fixed-fee contracts result in resilient business model Efficient cash flow conversion translates volumes into earnings and cash flow underpinning distribution

Capex timing coordination with Diamondback maximizes utilization and capital efficiency HISTORICAL RATTLER VOLUMES HISTORICAL PER UNIT PERFORMANCE (1) 2018 2019 Q1 2020 2018 2019 Q1 2020 (Pre-Energen Acq.) (Pre-Energen Acq.) Produced Water Gathering Volume MBbl/d 252 806 942 Rattler Volume per Unit Bbl/d Water/ Boe/d per million units 3,824 8,592 9,792 Sourced Water Gathering Volume MBbl/d 416 447 282 Oil Gathering Volume MBbl/d 8597 47 Net Income per Unit (Annualized) $ / million units $ 1.21 $ 0.41 Adjusted EBITDA per Unit (Annualized) $ / million units $ 1.72 $ 0.69 $ 1.42 $ 2.11 Gas Gathering Volume Return on Average Capital BBtu/d Employed(2) 85 118 19% 20% 39 Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. Assumes diluted share count of ~153,800,000 as of 3/31/2020. Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") calculated as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average current liabilities for current and prior period. 15% 5 DIAMONDBACK IS WELL POSITIONED TO SUPPORT RATTLER THROUGHPUT Diamondback Overview Diamondback's execution track record and Tier 1 inventory depth support Rattler's business Peer-leading cash margins, strong hedge position and marketing arrangements support Diamondback's ability to maintain production levels in difficult industry conditions

cash margins, strong hedge position and marketing arrangements support Diamondback's ability to maintain production levels in difficult industry conditions Approximately 11,000 gross potential horizontal drilling locations in the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin (1) representing long term resource value

representing long term resource value Successful track record of consolidation via acquisition totaling ~$16bn of major transactions since IPO in 2012 Diamondback's Gross Operated Horizontal Drilling Locations By Basin 11,000 7,000 4,000 Diamondback Net Production Growth Over Time(2) (Boe/d) 302,500 283,000 Midland Delaware Total Acreage Growth Over Time(3) (Net Acres) 344,000 350,000 207,000 4,000 7,000 33,000 19,000 130,000 79,000 43,000 66,000 52,000 106,000 85,000 85,000 At IPO 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A 2020E Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. As of 12/31/19. Not all of these 11,000 locations are on Rattler acreage dedications. 2020E range calculated as midpoint of public Diamondback production guidance. Net Midland Basin and Delaware Basin acres, excludes exploration acreage. At IPO 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A 6 HIGH MARGIN, RETURNS-FOCUSED MODEL WITH 15-YEAR CONTRACTS Strong Gross Margins across All Midstream Segments Diamondback has set Rattler up for free cash flow generation High gross margins and long-termfixed-fee contracts turn Diamondback volumes into Rattler cash flow

long-termfixed-fee contracts turn Diamondback volumes into Rattler cash flow Line of sight into Diamondback development enables just-in-time capex and optimal system design

just-in-time capex and optimal system design Highly efficient capital program with limited expected maintenance capex

Strategic, returns-focused approach with a high return on average capital employed Oil Gathering Long-Haul Transportation Recycled Water Sales Produced Water Gathering Gas Gathering Sourced Water Blended Midstream Range - 50% 100% Gross Margin Long-term Contract Profile Service Line Diamondback Areas of Gross % Diamondback Capacity Utilization(2) Rattler Contract Illustrative Operation Dedicated Acres Volumes Gathered (1) (3/31/2020) Term Competitor Produced Water All seven core operating ~400,000 95% 28% 15 years 0-10 years areas Sourced Water All core operating areas ~285,000 85% 78% 15 years 0 years (excluding legacy Energen assets) Crude Oil Gathering ReWard, Spanish Trail, ~180,000 35% / 50%(3) 41% 15 years 7-10 years Pecos County, and Glasscock County Gas Gathering / Pecos County ~85,000 10% 56% / 63% 15 years 7-10 years Compression CONTRACT FEES AT MARKET RATES BUT TENOR IS DIFFERENTIATED Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. Percent of Diamondback's gross operated production gathered by Rattler for full year 2019. (2) Utilization represents Q1 2020 average throughput volume divided by system capacity. 7 (3) Operated Rattler oil gathering / operated Rattler oil gathering plus OMOG gathered Diamondback oil volumes. RATTLER PRESENTS IMMINENT FREE CASH FLOW INFLECTION Core operated business free cash flow positive in 2019 and growing in 2020 Free cash flow maintained in revised guidance as lower volumes offset by reduced operated capex

Moderation in Rattler volumes accelerates capex twilight with future capex increases when warranted by return to volume growth

Equity method investment contributions decline as projects begin full service; three of five projects in full service 2012-2018 2019 - 2020 2021+ Heavy Diamondback Operated midstream and total Rattler Free cash flow harvest as volumes infrastructure investment free cash flow inflection increase and capex twilights RATTLER HISTORICAL AND PROJECTED FREE CASH FLOW PROFILE ($ MILLIONS) CAPEX & INTEREST EXPENSE(1) ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) FREE CASH FLOW $ 727 Operated Midstream Free Cash Flow(3) Total Rattler Free Cash Flow (4) $ 329 ~$271 $ 265 ~$280 $ 106 ~$138 $ 22 2018A 2019A 2020E 2018A 2019A 2020E 2018A 2019A ~$9 2020E $ (111) Operated Midstream Capex One Time Capex(2) $ (222) Net Interest Expense Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. 2020E capex, equity method investment contributions and Adjusted EBITDA based on midpoint of guidance. Net interest expense based on management estimates. One time capex Includes equity method investment contributions and Diamondback's 2018 real estate acquisition. Operated Midstream Free Cash Flow calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus operated midstream capex and net interest expense. Total Rattler Free Cash Flow calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus operated midstream capex, net Interest expense and one time capex. $ (463) 8 DEFENSIVE BUSINESS MODEL PRESERVES OPERATED FREE CASH FLOW(1) REDUCTION IN OPERATED VOLUMES AND EBITDA OUTPACED BY DECLINE OF OPERATED CAPEX(1) ($ Millions) $ 360 $ 290 $ 270 $ 257 $ 213 $ 210 $ 125 $ 177 $ 97 $ 159 $ 148 $ 145 $ 78 $ 85 $ 79 Operated Operated Operated Operated Operated Operated Operated Operated Operated EBITDA Capex Free Cash EBITDA Capex Free Cash EBITDA Capex Free Cash Midpoint Flow Midpoint Flow Midpoint Flow Initial 2020 Guidance(2) Current 2020 Guidance(3) Q2-Q4 2020 Implied Run-Rate(4) Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. (1) Free cash flow defined as EBITDA less capex. Operated EBITDA defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Equity Method EBITDA. Does not account for net interest expense. (2) Initial 2020 guidance provided by Company on February 18, 2020. 9 (3) Current 2020 Company guidance. (4) Current 2020 Company guidance less Q1 actuals, annualized. RATTLER CAPITAL EXPENDITURE DETAIL Majority of recent capex focused on increasing system capacity & constructing centralized gathering systems Moderated Diamondback volumes translates into substantially less growth capex until Diamondback volume growth resumes

Diamondback has shifted near term development focus to Midland Basin with substantially built gathering systems translating into lower Rattler capex Historical Rattler Capex by Type(1, 2) ($ Millions) Capacity Capex Gathering Capex $ 582 $ 241 $ 216 $ 125 2018 2019 2020E 2018-2020E Total Line of sight to max capacity across segments ◼ Produced Water: nearing peak injection capacity requirement on most systems by end of 2020 ◼ Sourced Water: most future capex focused on increasing economics vs. increasing capacity such as recycling pits Historical Rattler Capex by Segment(1, 2) ($ Millions) $ 582 Produced Water Sourced Water Oil Gas ◼ Oil Gathering: final crude station constructed this year; minimal additional storage and gathering required ◼ Gas Gathering: one additional compressor station remaining $ 216 $ 241 $ 125 2018 2019 2020E 2018-2020E Total Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. (1) Capacity capex represents sourced water pits, recycle pits, produced water injection wells, produced water transfer stations, crude oil tanks and stations and gas compressor stations. Gathering capex represents permanent gathering lines of all sizes. 10 (2) 2018 capex represents pro forma combined Rattler capex. SHIFTING OPERATIONAL FOCUS FROM GROWTH TO EFFICIENCY Rattler focus has shifted from accommodating growth to reducing operating cost Surface payments for sourced water and produced water injection royalties represent significant costs that can be reduced by surface acquisitions

Limited workover and repair on relatively new systems typically expensed, very little maintenance capex

Early indications from most service providers are 10%-20% reductions in rates on equipment, labor, and chemicals 2019 OPEX COST BY SEGMENT & TYPE RATTLER COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES "True" Opex = ~50% of System Expenses Third Party Payments = ~50% of System Expenses Produced Sourced Oil Gathering Gas Total Rattler Water Water Gathering Service Cost Reductions: Cost of equipment, labor, chemicals and other expenses expected to decrease across industry. Electricity: Continued progress in electrification offers additional savings in shift from field generators to line power. Maintenance Deferrals: Increased capacity and lower volume growth reduces wear on systems. Deferring large workovers until capacity is needed conserves cash flow. Produced Water Surface Royalties: Working to purchase surface royalties and prioritize volumes on injection wells with low royalty burdens. Sourced Water Payments: Negotiating with surface owners, increasing produced water recycling and purchasing surface / water rights. Third Party Fees: Supplanting majority of third party produced water injection capacity and sourced water with cheaper Rattler operated capacity. Other Equipment Rental Workover & Repairs Surface / Third Party Payments Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. 11 HIGHLY EFFICIENT "JUST IN TIME" CAPITAL PROGRAM RATTLER CUT 2020 OPERATED MIDSTREAM CAPITAL BY OVER 40% IMMEDIATELY UPON REDUCTION IN DIAMONDBACK ACTIVITY(1) - Company fully-formed, operations established Strong single customer; high visibility

Existing contracts: 15-yearfixed-fee commercial agreements Rattler pays for and owns 100% of the business One operator: Diamondback; operations heavily dependent on Rattler Yes No Drill on acreage Generic Third-Party Midstream Company Develop investment thesis Target multiple customers and/or geographic area Sign contracts: Mix of fixed and variable rates; average contract length significantly less than 15-years

Upstream / Midstream J.V.'s and equity deals split ownership and divide economics across both parties Fragmented operators; multiple service providers required Yes No Drill on acreage ✔ Insight into volumes ✔ No capex spent ✔ Pipe already built ✔ No costs incurred Long-haul takeaway secured

takeaway secured Drill new Produced Water wells ahead of the drill-bit O O O O Imperfect drilling plan knowledge Potential additional capex needed Long-haul takeaway uncertain Possible asset under-utilization Capex spend not perfectly aligned with upstream due to lack of visibility; less efficient use of capex Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. (1) Calculated from midpoints of current operated midstream capex guidance announced March 19, 2020 and initial 2020 operated midstream capex guidance announced February 18, 2020. 12 STAKEHOLDER ALIGNMENT: "MIDSTREAM 2.0" MIDSTREAM 2.0 THEMES VALIDATED BY CURRENT ENERGY MARKET CONDITIONS "Midstream 2.0" Themes Corporate Structure: Economic and governance alignment between stakeholders and sponsor (similar to

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM))

Economic and governance alignment between stakeholders and sponsor (similar to Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM)) Growth Expectations: While expectations for near term growth have moderated, focus on attractive returns and retaining high ROACE remains

While expectations for near term growth have moderated, focus on attractive returns and retaining high ROACE remains Self-Funding and Low Leverage: No plan to access capital markets to fund organic development IPO Theme Implications Illustrative Traditional Midstream MLP Permian pure-play Self-funding business plan with low leverage Own 100% of all midstream assets contributed Investors receive 1099 No IDRs / subordinated units or GP economics Strong E&P sponsor 15-yearmarket-based contracts 100% exposure to most prolific, low cost shale basin Industry leading leverage profile Simple structure and modeling; no drop down overhang Increased trading volume and liquidity Sponsor aligned with Rattler unitholder value and not growth Differentiated visibility into volumes Significant contract term to de-risk capital investment and preserve value through commodity cycles P O P O P O P O P O P O P O Note: Based on management estimates. For illustrative purposes only. 13 ORYX MIDLAND OIL GATHERING (OMOG) OVERVIEW OMOG System Overview System Length (miles) >230 Oil Storage (MBbl) ~200 Dedicated FANG Acreage 3rd Party Dedicated Acreage Non-Dedicated FANG Acreage OMOG Pipelines Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. OMOG System Highlights Long-Term Value Through Strong Dedications on Top-Tier Acreage Top 3 producers have ~10 years on average of contract term remaining

Experienced partner in Oryx Midstream, which continues to operate existing system safely and efficiently, and organically grow third party business

Optimizing system capex and maximizing cash flow until operator volume growth returns OMOG Historical Oil Volumes (Bbl/d) 120,000 100,000 80,000 60,000 40,000 20,000 0 Quarterly OMOG Oil Volumes (Bbl/d) 106,000 113,000 105,000 110,000 99,000 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Diamondback 3rd Party Producers 14 STRATEGIC JOINT VENTURES WITH LONG-HAUL PIPELINES RATTLER WILL PARTICIPATE IN LONG-HAUL TRANSPORTATION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL DIAMONDBACK OIL VOLUMES "Wellhead to water" solution - In-field oil gathering and equity method investments in Gray Oak, EPIC Crude and Wink to Webster long-haul pipelines provide oil takeaway solutions to maximize Diamondback's realizations

- In-field oil gathering and equity method investments in Gray Oak, EPIC Crude and Wink to Webster long-haul pipelines provide oil takeaway solutions to maximize Diamondback's realizations Rattler owns a 10% equity interest in each of the Gray Oak and EPIC Crude pipelines, and a 4% interest in the Wink to Webster joint venture (which owns a 71% undivided joint interest on the main pipe segment)

Rattler has made capital contributions of approximately $296 million as of 3/31/2020 and expects to contribute an additional $90 - $100 million to meet its remaining capital requirements for all three pipelines

Diamondback has 100,000 Bbl/d of committed capacity on each of the three projects Midland Wink Full Service Date Houston EPIC Crude Pipeline April 2020 Gray Oak Pipeline April 2020 Wink to Webster Pipeline 1H 2021 Diamondback Acreage Epic Crude Pipeline Gray Oak Pipeline Wink to Webster Pipeline Gulf Coast Crude Oil Market Webster Corpus Christi Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. 15 RATTLER FINANCIAL OVERVIEW FINANCIAL STRATEGY Self-Funding Business Model Focus on maximizing stakeholder returns and growing distributions

Critical to Diamondback's full-field organic development plan

full-field organic development plan Strong free cash flow generation funds capex and distributions

No plans to access capital markets to fund the current business plan

Optimize capital spend through alignment with and visibility into

Diamondback's development plan; reduced 2020 capital immediately as Diamondback's development plans changed RATTLER CAPITALIZATION & CREDIT STATISTICS ($ millions) 3/31/2020 Market Capitalization (1) $ 1,029 Net Debt 435 Enterprise Value $ 1,463 Revolving Credit Facility Maximum Limit (2) $ 600 Revolving Credit Facility Borrowings (451) Availability Under Revolver $ 149 Cash 16 Liquidity $ 165 Liquidity with Expanded Revolver Capacity (2) $ 565 Owns 100% of all midstream assets contributed by Diamondback, supporting long-term organic growth Disciplined Financial Management Operational excellence, cost control and efficiencies are a focus and essential to company culture

Plan to maintain the distribution while maintaining low leverage

Utilize long-termfixed-fee contracts, mitigating direct commodity price Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Annualized $ 324 Net Debt / Annualized Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA 1.3x RATTLER 2020 OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL GUIDANCE Operated Midstream Volumes Produced Water Gathering and Disposal (MBbl/d) 800 - 900 Sourced Water Gathering (MBbl/d) 150 - 250 Oil Gathering (MBbl/d) 85 - 95 Gas Gathering (BBtu/d) 95 - 115 exposure and enhancing stability and predictability of cash flows $149 million available (expandable up to $549 million of availability) under Revolving Credit Facility as of 3/31/2020 (2)

Maintain flexibility for further growth opportunities including accretive acquisitions Financial Guidance ($ millions except per unit metrics) Net Income Adjusted EBITDA Equity Method Investment EBITDA(3) Operated Midstream Capex Equity Method Investment Contributions(3) Depreciation, Amortization & Accretion Annualized Distribution per Unit $130 - 160 $260 - $300 $30 - $50 $100 - $150 $110 - $125 $45 - $60 $1.16 Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. Based on RTLR's closing price on May 4, 2020. Revolving Credit Facility maximum limit expandable to $1 billion upon Rattler's election, subject to obtaining additional lender commitments and satisfaction of customary conditions. Includes EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, OMOG, and Amarillo Rattler joint ventures. 16 High margin, free cash flow generating business underpinned by long-term contracts Strategic relationship with Diamondback allows for visibility and stability Assets in the core of Permian in both Delaware and Midland Basins Experienced and proven management team Alignment with stakeholders Conservative capital structure with self-funding business model 17 Rattler Midstream LP Corporate Headquarters Adam Lawlis, Vice President, Investor Relations 500 West Texas Ave., Suite 1200 (432) 221-7400 Midland, TX 79701 ir@rattlermidstream.com www.rattlermidstream.com 18 Attachments Original document

