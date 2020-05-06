Rattler Midstream LP : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our business strategy, our industry, our future profitability, our expected capital expenditures and the impact of such expenditures on our performance, the outcome and timing of future events, including pending acquisitions and pipeline completions and our capital programs, are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, incident to the acquisition, ownership, operation and development of oil, natural gas and water-related midstream infrastructure assets and services. These risks include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed or referenced in the "Risk Factors" section in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the ability of our customers (including Diamondback Energy, Inc.) to meet their drilling and development plans, the volatility of oil, NGL and natural gas prices, including in Diamondback's area of operation in the Permian Basin, and the extent and duration of price reductions and increased production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") members and other oil exporting nations, the threat, occurrence, potential duration or other implications of epidemic or pandemic diseases, including the recent outbreak of a highly transmissible and pathogenic strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19"), or any government response to such occurrence or threat, changes in general economic, business or industry conditions, competitive conditions in our industry, U .S. and global economic conditions and political and economic developments, including the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and resulting energy and environmental policies, actions taken by third party operators, gatherers, processors and transporters, the demand for and costs of conducting midstream infrastructure services, the availability and price of crude oil and natural gas to the consumer compared to the price of alternative and competing fuels, environmental risks, operating hazards, regulatory changes, cash flow and access to capital and the timing of development expenditures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements or projections. While we base these statements on good faith assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.
This presentation contains our 2020 financial and operational guidance. Our forecasts and expectations are dependent upon many assumptions including, among other things, the drilling and development plans of our customers, availability of capital and commodity prices and differentials.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this presentation, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") and Discretionary Free Cash Flow, each of which is a financial measure that is not presented in accordance with U.S.
generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Our management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow are useful because, when viewed together with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, these measures allow management to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before income taxes, interest expense, net of amount capitalized, our proportional interest expense related to equity method investments, non-cashunit-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization and accretion on assets and liabilities of Rattler Midstream Operating LLC, our proportional interest of depreciation on our equity method investments and other non-cash transactions. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net income. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. We do not provide guidance on the reconciling items between forecasted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted EBITDA due to the uncertainty regarding timing and estimates of these items. We provide a range for the forecasts of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA to allow for the variability in timing and uncertainty of estimates of reconciling items between forecasted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. Therefore, we cannot reconcile forecasted Net Income to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort. We define ROACE as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average current liabilities for current and prior period. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to ROACE is return on average common equity. We define Discretionary Free Cash Flow as operating cash flow before working capital adjustments less midstream capex excluding equity method contributions. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Discretionary Free Cash Flow is cash flow from operating activities. ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow should not be considered alternatives to any comparable GAAP measures. ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow exclude some, but not all, items that affect comparable GAAP measures, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBTIDA to net income (loss) and other non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to filings we make with the SEC.
RATTLER MIDSTREAM: INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Q1 2020 Review
High Return, High Margin Business Model with Scale
Q1 2020 Net Income of $54.6 million, up 6% over Q4 2019 and up 39% over Q1 2019
Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $81.0 million, up 14% over Q4 2019 and up 35% over Q1 2019
Resilient operated midstream segment volumes
Produced Water Gathering and Disposal volumes of 942 MBbl/d, up 5% over Q4 2019
Sourced Water volumes of 447 MBbl/d, down 7% from Q4 2019 due to reduction in completion activity
Oil Gathering volumes of 97 MBbl/d, down 1% from Q4 2019
Gas Gathering volumes of 118 BBtu/d, up 13% over Q4 2019
Cash distribution of $0.29 ($1.16 annualized) per unit for Q1 2020
Q1 2020 ROACE(1) of 15%
Revenue, margins and free cash flow derive from 15-year dedication, fixed-fee contracts on services essential to Diamondback's development and production activities
No direct commodity price exposure through fixed fee agreements
Dedication covering ~400,000 gross acres in Diamondback's core development areas
Large, integrated gathering systems allow synergies across business lines
Scale lowers operating costs for Rattler business lines critical to Diamondback's low-cost operations
Defensive Business Model Combined with Low Leverage
Strategic
Relationship with
Well-Positioned E&P
Sponsor
Reduction in volume expectations reduces operated capex and retains free cash flow
Low G&A, maintenance capex and interest expense burden
Peer-LeadingRattler Q1 2020 annualized net debt / Adjusted EBITDA of 1.3x
Diamondback's industry leading cost structure, mineral ownership (through Viper Energy Partners
LP), long term firm marketing agreements and top tier assets position it favorably among domestic E&P oil suppliers
Sponsor's financial position buttressed by strong hedge book, low leverage, significant liquidity and low near-term maturities
Close coordination and development visibility allows efficient capex and high utilization of assets
Diamondback aligned with Rattler unitholders through continued ownership, consolidation
Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") calculated as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average
current liabilities for current and prior period.
RATTLER: A DIFFERENTIATED MIDSTREAM COMPANY
STABLE, HIGH MARGIN MIDSTREAM COMPANY WITH LEADING E&P SPONSOR
Key Takeaways
Areas Of Operation
In-basin midstream solutions for Diamondback Energy
Scalable, purpose-built Permian midstream company
Captures economics of highly utilized midstream assets
Midstream services integral to Diamondback's low-cost operations
Visible revenues and free cash flow underpinned by Diamondback's 15-year,fixed-fee, market based commercial agreements
~11,000 potential gross operated drilling locations support production growth(1)
Rattler's Joint Ventures with long-haul pipelines and OMOG provide
Diamondback with crude oil "wellhead-to-water" solutions
Rattler owns equity interests in EPIC Crude, Gray Oak, and Wink to Webster oil pipelines which will run from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast; EPIC Crude and Gray Oak pipelines began full service in April 2020 and Wink to Webster full service expected is to begin in the first half of 2021
◼ Rattler also owns a 60% non-operated interest in Oryx Midland Oil
Diamondback Acreage
Rattler Focus Areas
Gathering ("OMOG"), further increasing exposure to Midland Basin oil
gathering
Market Snapshot(2)
Significant free cash flow generation supports a self-funding model that is not dependent on future dropdowns or capital markets
Focused on delivering a differentiated return on and return of capital via a stakeholder friendly structure
NASDAQ Symbol: RTLR
Fully Diluted Units Outstanding: 153.8 million(3)
Market Capitalization: $1,029 million
Net Debt: $435 million
Enterprise Value: $1,463 million
Distribution Yield: 17.3%
Market data based on RTLR's closing price on 5/4/2020.
RATTLER'S ASSETS FOCUSED ON DIAMONDBACK'S SEVEN CORE AREAS
Rattler and Diamondback Asset Map
N. Delaware
Produced Water
ReWard
Produced Water
Sourced Water
Oil Gathering
Spanish Trail North:
Howard County
Produced Water
Produced Water
Sourced Water
Sourced Water
Spanish Trail
Glasscock County(1)
Produced Water
Produced Water
Sourced Water
Sourced Water
Oil Gathering
Oil Gathering
Pecos County
Diamondback Acreage
Produced Water
Rattler Focus Areas
Sourced Water
Produced Water Inj. Well
Oil Gathering
Gas Gathering
Rattler Gathering System
OMOG System
Service Line
Delaware Capacity
Delaware Length (Miles)
Midland Capacity
Midland Length (Miles)
Total Capacity
Total Length (Miles)
Produced Water Disposal Capacity(2) (MBbl/d)
1,661
261
1,872
221
3,533
482
Sourced Water Capacity (MBbl/d)
120
32
455
73
575
105
Oil Gathering Capacity (MBbl/d)
180
106
56
44
236
150
Gas Gathering Capacity (MMcf/d)
150
149
-
-
150
149
Total
N/A
548
N/A
338
N/A
886
Sourced Water on legacy Diamondback position only. Oil gathering on legacy Energen position only.
(2)
Permitted produced water injection capacity.
RATTLER HISTORICAL VOLUMES & PER UNIT EXECUTION
RATTLER VOLUMES TRANSLATE DIRECTLY INTO PER UNIT GROWTH, WITH A HIGH ROACE
Operational execution delivers strong financial results supportive of current $1.16 per common unit annualized distribution
Top producer sponsor and fixed-fee contracts result in resilient business model
Efficient cash flow conversion translates volumes into earnings and cash flow underpinning distribution
Capex timing coordination with Diamondback maximizes utilization and capital efficiency
HISTORICAL RATTLER VOLUMES
HISTORICAL PER UNIT PERFORMANCE (1)
2018
2019
Q1 2020
2018
2019
Q1 2020
(Pre-Energen Acq.)
(Pre-Energen Acq.)
Produced Water Gathering Volume
MBbl/d
252
806
942
Rattler Volume per Unit
Bbl/d Water/ Boe/d per
million units
3,824
8,592
9,792
Sourced Water Gathering Volume
MBbl/d
416
447
282
Oil Gathering Volume
MBbl/d
8597
47
Net Income per Unit (Annualized)
$ / million units
$ 1.21
$ 0.41
Adjusted EBITDA per Unit (Annualized)
$ / million units
$ 1.72
$ 0.69
$ 1.42
$ 2.11
Gas Gathering Volume
Return on Average Capital
BBtu/d
Employed(2)
85
118
19%
20%
39
Assumes diluted share count of ~153,800,000 as of 3/31/2020.
Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") calculated as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average current liabilities for current and prior period.
15%
DIAMONDBACK IS WELL POSITIONED TO SUPPORT RATTLER THROUGHPUT
Diamondback Overview
Diamondback's execution track record and Tier 1 inventory depth support Rattler's business
Peer-leadingcash margins, strong hedge position and marketing arrangements support Diamondback's ability to maintain production levels in difficult industry conditions
Approximately 11,000 gross potential horizontal drilling locations in the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin(1) representing long term resource value
Successful track record of consolidation via acquisition totaling ~$16bn of major transactions since IPO in 2012
Diamondback's Gross Operated Horizontal Drilling Locations By Basin
11,000
7,000
4,000
Diamondback Net Production Growth Over Time(2)
(Boe/d)
302,500
283,000
Midland
Delaware
Total
Acreage Growth Over Time(3)
(Net Acres)
344,000 350,000
207,000
4,000 7,000
33,000
19,000
130,000
79,000
43,000
66,000
52,000
106,000
85,000 85,000
At IPO 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A 2020E
As of 12/31/19. Not all of these 11,000 locations are on Rattler acreage dedications.
2020E range calculated as midpoint of public Diamondback production guidance.
Net Midland Basin and Delaware Basin acres, excludes exploration acreage.
At IPO
2013A
2014A
2015A
2016A
2017A
2018A
2019A
HIGH MARGIN, RETURNS-FOCUSED MODEL WITH 15-YEAR CONTRACTS
Strong Gross Margins across All Midstream Segments
Diamondback has set Rattler up for free cash flow generation
High gross margins and long-termfixed-fee contracts turn Diamondback volumes into Rattler cash flow
Line of sight into Diamondback development enables just-in-time capex and optimal system design
Highly efficient capital program with limited expected maintenance capex
Strategic, returns-focused approach with a high return on average capital employed
Oil Gathering
Long-Haul Transportation
Recycled Water Sales
Produced Water Gathering
Gas Gathering
Sourced Water
Blended Midstream
Range
-
50%
100%
Gross Margin
Long-term Contract Profile
Service Line
Diamondback Areas of
Gross
% Diamondback
Capacity Utilization(2)
Rattler Contract
Illustrative
Operation
Dedicated Acres
Volumes Gathered (1)
(3/31/2020)
Term
Competitor
Produced Water
All seven core operating
~400,000
95%
28%
15 years
0-10 years
areas
Sourced Water
All core operating areas
~285,000
85%
78%
15 years
0 years
(excluding legacy Energen
assets)
Crude Oil Gathering
ReWard, Spanish Trail,
~180,000
35% / 50%(3)
41%
15 years
7-10 years
Pecos County, and
Glasscock County
Gas Gathering /
Pecos County
~85,000
10%
56% / 63%
15 years
7-10 years
Compression
CONTRACT FEES AT MARKET RATES BUT TENOR IS DIFFERENTIATED
Percent of Diamondback's gross operated production gathered by Rattler for full year 2019.
(2)
Utilization represents Q1 2020 average throughput volume divided by system capacity.
Core operated business free cash flow positive in 2019 and growing in 2020
Free cash flow maintained in revised guidance as lower volumes offset by reduced operated capex
Moderation in Rattler volumes accelerates capex twilight with future capex increases when warranted by return to volume growth
Equity method investment contributions decline as projects begin full service; three of five projects in full service
2012-2018
2019 - 2020
2021+
Heavy Diamondback
Operated midstream and total Rattler
Free cash flow harvest as volumes
infrastructure investment
free cash flow inflection
increase and capex twilights
RATTLER HISTORICAL AND PROJECTED FREE CASH FLOW PROFILE ($ MILLIONS)
CAPEX & INTEREST EXPENSE(1)
ADJUSTED EBITDA(1)
FREE CASH FLOW
$ 727
Operated Midstream Free Cash Flow(3)
Total Rattler Free Cash Flow (4)
$ 329
~$271
$ 265
~$280
$ 106
~$138
$ 22
2018A
2019A
2020E
2018A
2019A
2020E
2018A
2019A
~$9
2020E
$ (111)
Operated Midstream Capex
One Time Capex(2)
$ (222)
Net Interest Expense
2020E capex, equity method investment contributions and Adjusted EBITDA based on midpoint of guidance. Net interest expense based on management estimates.
One time capex Includes equity method investment contributions and Diamondback's 2018 real estate acquisition.
Operated Midstream Free Cash Flow calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus operated midstream capex and net interest expense.
Total Rattler Free Cash Flow calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus operated midstream capex, net Interest expense and one time capex.
$ (463)
8
DEFENSIVE BUSINESS MODEL PRESERVES OPERATED FREE CASH FLOW(1)
REDUCTION IN OPERATED VOLUMES AND EBITDA OUTPACED BY DECLINE OF OPERATED CAPEX(1)
($ Millions)
$ 360
$ 290
$ 270
$ 257
$ 213
$ 210
$ 125
$ 177
$ 97
$ 159
$ 148
$ 145
$ 78
$ 85
$ 79
Operated Operated Operated
Operated Operated Operated
Operated Operated Operated
EBITDA
Capex
Free Cash
EBITDA
Capex
Free Cash
EBITDA
Capex
Free Cash
Midpoint
Flow
Midpoint
Flow
Midpoint
Flow
Initial 2020 Guidance(2)
Current 2020 Guidance(3)
Q2-Q4 2020 Implied Run-Rate(4)
(1)
Free cash flow defined as EBITDA less capex. Operated EBITDA defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Equity Method EBITDA. Does not account for net interest expense.
(2)
Initial 2020 guidance provided by Company on February 18, 2020.
(3)
Current 2020 Company guidance.
(4)
Current 2020 Company guidance less Q1 actuals, annualized.
RATTLER CAPITAL EXPENDITURE DETAIL
Majority of recent capex focused on increasing system capacity & constructing centralized gathering systems
Moderated Diamondback volumes translates into substantially less growth capex until Diamondback volume growth resumes
Diamondback has shifted near term development focus to Midland Basin with substantially built gathering systems translating into lower Rattler capex
Historical Rattler Capex by Type(1, 2)
($ Millions)
Capacity Capex
Gathering Capex
$ 582
$ 241 $ 216
$ 125
2018
2019
2020E
2018-2020E Total
Line of sight to max capacity across segments
◼Produced Water: nearing peak injection capacity
requirement on most systems by end of 2020
◼Sourced Water: most future capex focused on
increasing economics vs. increasing capacity such
as recycling pits
Historical Rattler Capex by Segment(1, 2)
($ Millions)
$ 582
Produced Water
Sourced Water
Oil
Gas
◼Oil Gathering: final crude station constructed this
year; minimal additional storage and gathering
required
◼Gas Gathering: one additional compressor station
remaining
$ 216
$ 241
$ 125
2018
2019
2020E
2018-2020E Total
(1)
Capacity capex represents sourced water pits, recycle pits, produced water injection wells, produced water transfer stations, crude oil tanks and stations and gas compressor stations. Gathering capex represents
permanent gathering lines of all sizes.
(2)
2018 capex represents pro forma combined Rattler capex.
SHIFTING OPERATIONAL FOCUS FROM GROWTH TO EFFICIENCY
Rattler focus has shifted from accommodating growth to reducing operating cost
Surface payments for sourced water and produced water injection royalties represent significant costs that can be reduced by surface acquisitions
Limited workover and repair on relatively new systems typically expensed, very little maintenance capex
Early indications from most service providers are 10%-20% reductions in rates on equipment, labor, and chemicals
2019 OPEX COST BY SEGMENT & TYPE
RATTLER COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES
"True" Opex
= ~50% of
System
Expenses
Third Party
Payments =
~50% of
System
Expenses
Produced
Sourced Oil Gathering
Gas
Total Rattler
Water
Water
Gathering
Service Cost Reductions: Cost of equipment, labor,
chemicals and other expenses expected to decrease across industry.
Electricity: Continued progress in electrification offers additional savings in shift from field generators to line power.
Maintenance Deferrals: Increased capacity and
lower volume growth reduces wear on systems. Deferring large workovers until capacity is needed conserves cash flow.
Produced Water Surface Royalties: Working to purchase surface royalties and prioritize volumes on injection wells with low royalty burdens.
Sourced Water Payments: Negotiating with surface owners, increasing produced water recycling and purchasing surface / water rights.
Third Party Fees: Supplanting majority of third party produced water injection capacity and sourced water with cheaper Rattler operated capacity.
Other
Equipment Rental
Workover & Repairs
Surface / Third Party Payments
HIGHLY EFFICIENT "JUST IN TIME" CAPITAL PROGRAM
RATTLER CUT 2020 OPERATED MIDSTREAM CAPITAL BY OVER 40% IMMEDIATELY UPON REDUCTION IN DIAMONDBACK ACTIVITY(1)
-
Company fully-formed, operations established
Strong single customer; high visibility
Existing contracts: 15-yearfixed-fee commercial
agreements
Rattler pays for and owns 100% of the business
One operator: Diamondback;
operations heavily dependent on Rattler
Yes
No
Drill on acreage
Generic Third-Party Midstream Company
Develop investment thesis
Target multiple customers and/or geographic area Sign contracts: Mix of fixed and variable rates; average
contract length significantly less than 15-years
Upstream / Midstream J.V.'s and equity deals split
ownership and divide economics across both parties
Fragmented operators;
multiple service providers required
Yes
No
Drill on acreage
✔ Insight into volumes
✔
No capex spent
✔ Pipe already built
✔
No costs incurred
Long-haultakeaway secured
Drill new Produced Water wells ahead of the drill-bit
O O O O
Imperfect drilling plan knowledge
Potential additional capex needed
Long-haul takeaway uncertain
Possible asset under-utilization
Capex spend not perfectly aligned with upstream due to lack of visibility; less efficient use of capex
(1) Calculated from midpoints of current operated midstream capex guidance announced March 19, 2020 and initial 2020 operated midstream capex guidance announced February 18, 2020.
STAKEHOLDER ALIGNMENT: "MIDSTREAM 2.0"
MIDSTREAM 2.0 THEMES VALIDATED BY CURRENT ENERGY MARKET CONDITIONS
"Midstream 2.0" Themes
Corporate Structure: Economic and governance alignment between stakeholders and sponsor (similar to
Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM))
Growth Expectations: While expectations for near term growth have moderated, focus on attractive returns and retaining high ROACE remains
Self-Fundingand Low Leverage: No plan to access capital markets to fund organic development
IPO Theme
Implications
Illustrative Traditional
Midstream MLP
Permian pure-play
Self-funding business plan with low leverage
Own 100% of all midstream assets contributed
Investors receive 1099
No IDRs / subordinated units or GP economics
Strong E&P sponsor
15-yearmarket-based contracts
100% exposure to most prolific, low cost shale basin
Industry leading leverage profile
Simple structure and modeling; no drop down overhang
Increased trading volume and liquidity
Sponsor aligned with Rattler unitholder value and not growth
Differentiated visibility into volumes
Significant contract term to de-risk capital investment and preserve value through commodity cycles
P O
P O
P O
P O
P O
P O
P O
ORYX MIDLAND OIL GATHERING (OMOG) OVERVIEW
OMOG System Overview
System Length (miles)
>230
Oil Storage (MBbl)
~200
Dedicated FANG Acreage
3rd Party Dedicated Acreage
Non-Dedicated FANG Acreage
OMOG Pipelines
OMOG System Highlights
Long-Term Value Through Strong Dedications on Top-Tier Acreage
Top 3 producers have ~10 years on average of contract term remaining
Experienced partner in Oryx Midstream, which continues to operate existing system safely and efficiently, and organically grow third party business
Optimizing system capex and maximizing cash flow until operator volume growth returns
OMOG Historical Oil Volumes (Bbl/d)
120,000
100,000
80,000
60,000
40,000
20,000
0
Quarterly OMOG Oil Volumes (Bbl/d)
106,000
113,000
105,000
110,000
99,000
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
Q1 2020
Diamondback
3rd Party Producers
STRATEGIC JOINT VENTURES WITH LONG-HAUL PIPELINES
RATTLER WILL PARTICIPATE IN LONG-HAUL TRANSPORTATION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL DIAMONDBACK OIL VOLUMES
"Wellhead to water" solution - In-field oil gathering and equity method investments in Gray Oak, EPIC Crude and Wink to Webster long-haul pipelines provide oil takeaway solutions to maximize Diamondback's realizations
Rattler owns a 10% equity interest in each of the Gray Oak and EPIC Crude pipelines, and a 4% interest in the Wink to Webster joint venture (which owns a 71% undivided joint interest on the main pipe segment)
Rattler has made capital contributions of approximately $296 million as of 3/31/2020 and expects to contribute an additional $90 - $100 million to meet its remaining capital requirements for all three pipelines
Diamondback has 100,000 Bbl/d of committed capacity on each of the three projects
Midland
Wink
Full Service Date
Houston
EPIC Crude Pipeline
April 2020
Gray Oak Pipeline
April 2020
Wink to Webster Pipeline
1H 2021
Diamondback Acreage Epic Crude Pipeline Gray Oak Pipeline Wink to Webster Pipeline Gulf Coast Crude Oil Market
Webster
Corpus
Christi
RATTLER FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
FINANCIAL STRATEGY
Self-Funding Business Model
Focus on maximizing stakeholder returns and growing distributions
Critical to Diamondback's full-field organic development plan
Strong free cash flow generation funds capex and distributions
No plans to access capital markets to fund the current business plan
Optimize capital spend through alignment with and visibility into
Diamondback's development plan; reduced 2020 capital immediately as Diamondback's development plans changed
RATTLER CAPITALIZATION & CREDIT STATISTICS
($ millions)
3/31/2020
Market Capitalization
(1)
$ 1,029
Net Debt
435
Enterprise Value
$ 1,463
Revolving Credit Facility Maximum Limit
(2)
$ 600
Revolving Credit Facility Borrowings
(451)
Availability Under Revolver
$ 149
Cash
16
Liquidity
$ 165
Liquidity with Expanded Revolver Capacity
(2)
$ 565
Owns 100% of all midstream assets contributed by Diamondback, supporting long-term organic growth
Disciplined Financial Management
Operational excellence, cost control and efficiencies are a focus and essential to company culture
Plan to maintain the distribution while maintaining low leverage
Utilize long-termfixed-fee contracts, mitigating direct commodity price
Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Annualized
$ 324
Net Debt / Annualized Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA
1.3x
RATTLER 2020 OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Operated Midstream Volumes
Produced Water Gathering and Disposal (MBbl/d)
800
- 900
Sourced Water Gathering (MBbl/d)
150
- 250
Oil Gathering (MBbl/d)
85
- 95
Gas Gathering (BBtu/d)
95 - 115
exposure and enhancing stability and predictability of cash flows
$149 million available (expandable up to $549 million of availability) under Revolving Credit Facility as of 3/31/2020(2)
Maintain flexibility for further growth opportunities including accretive acquisitions
Financial Guidance ($ millions except per unit metrics)