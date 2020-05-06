Rattler Midstream LP : Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

Log in
05/06/2020

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

MAY 2020

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our business strategy, our industry, our future profitability, our expected capital expenditures and the impact of such expenditures on our performance, the outcome and timing of future events, including pending acquisitions and pipeline completions and our capital programs, are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, incident to the acquisition, ownership, operation and development of oil, natural gas and water-related midstream infrastructure assets and services. These risks include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed or referenced in the "Risk Factors" section in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the ability of our customers (including Diamondback Energy, Inc.) to meet their drilling and development plans, the volatility of oil, NGL and natural gas prices, including in Diamondback's area of operation in the Permian Basin, and the extent and duration of price reductions and increased production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries ("OPEC") members and other oil exporting nations, the threat, occurrence, potential duration or other implications of epidemic or pandemic diseases, including the recent outbreak of a highly transmissible and pathogenic strain of coronavirus ("COVID-19"), or any government response to such occurrence or threat, changes in general economic, business or industry conditions, competitive conditions in our industry, U .S. and global economic conditions and political and economic developments, including the outcome of the U.S. presidential election and resulting energy and environmental policies, actions taken by third party operators, gatherers, processors and transporters, the demand for and costs of conducting midstream infrastructure services, the availability and price of crude oil and natural gas to the consumer compared to the price of alternative and competing fuels, environmental risks, operating hazards, regulatory changes, cash flow and access to capital and the timing of development expenditures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements or projections. While we base these statements on good faith assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of our performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

This presentation contains our 2020 financial and operational guidance. Our forecasts and expectations are dependent upon many assumptions including, among other things, the drilling and development plans of our customers, availability of capital and commodity prices and differentials.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this presentation, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") and Discretionary Free Cash Flow, each of which is a financial measure that is not presented in accordance with U.S.

generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by our management and by external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Our management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow are useful because, when viewed together with our GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, these measures allow management to more effectively evaluate our operating performance and compare the results of our operations from period to period without regard to our financing methods or capital structure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before income taxes, interest expense, net of amount capitalized, our proportional interest expense related to equity method investments, non-cashunit-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization and accretion on assets and liabilities of Rattler Midstream Operating LLC, our proportional interest of depreciation on our equity method investments and other non-cash transactions. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net income. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. We do not provide guidance on the reconciling items between forecasted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted EBITDA due to the uncertainty regarding timing and estimates of these items. We provide a range for the forecasts of Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA to allow for the variability in timing and uncertainty of estimates of reconciling items between forecasted Net Income and forecasted Adjusted EBITDA. Therefore, we cannot reconcile forecasted Net Income to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort. We define ROACE as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average current liabilities for current and prior period. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to ROACE is return on average common equity. We define Discretionary Free Cash Flow as operating cash flow before working capital adjustments less midstream capex excluding equity method contributions. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Discretionary Free Cash Flow is cash flow from operating activities. ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow should not be considered alternatives to any comparable GAAP measures. ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow exclude some, but not all, items that affect comparable GAAP measures, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBTIDA to net income (loss) and other non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to filings we make with the SEC.

1

RATTLER MIDSTREAM: INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Q1 2020 Review

High Return, High Margin Business Model with Scale

  • Q1 2020 Net Income of $54.6 million, up 6% over Q4 2019 and up 39% over Q1 2019
  • Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $81.0 million, up 14% over Q4 2019 and up 35% over Q1 2019
  • Resilient operated midstream segment volumes
    • Produced Water Gathering and Disposal volumes of 942 MBbl/d, up 5% over Q4 2019
    • Sourced Water volumes of 447 MBbl/d, down 7% from Q4 2019 due to reduction in completion activity
    • Oil Gathering volumes of 97 MBbl/d, down 1% from Q4 2019
    • Gas Gathering volumes of 118 BBtu/d, up 13% over Q4 2019
  • Cash distribution of $0.29 ($1.16 annualized) per unit for Q1 2020
  • Q1 2020 ROACE(1) of 15%
  • Revenue, margins and free cash flow derive from 15-year dedication, fixed-fee contracts on services essential to Diamondback's development and production activities
  • No direct commodity price exposure through fixed fee agreements
  • Dedication covering ~400,000 gross acres in Diamondback's core development areas
  • Large, integrated gathering systems allow synergies across business lines
  • Scale lowers operating costs for Rattler business lines critical to Diamondback's low-cost operations

Defensive Business Model Combined with Low Leverage

Strategic

Relationship with

Well-Positioned E&P

Sponsor

  • Reduction in volume expectations reduces operated capex and retains free cash flow
  • Low G&A, maintenance capex and interest expense burden
  • Peer-LeadingRattler Q1 2020 annualized net debt / Adjusted EBITDA of 1.3x
  • Diamondback's industry leading cost structure, mineral ownership (through Viper Energy Partners
    LP), long term firm marketing agreements and top tier assets position it favorably among domestic E&P oil suppliers
  • Sponsor's financial position buttressed by strong hedge book, low leverage, significant liquidity and low near-term maturities
  • Close coordination and development visibility allows efficient capex and high utilization of assets
  • Diamondback aligned with Rattler unitholders through continued ownership, consolidation

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

  1. Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") calculated as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average

current liabilities for current and prior period.

2

RATTLER: A DIFFERENTIATED MIDSTREAM COMPANY

STABLE, HIGH MARGIN MIDSTREAM COMPANY WITH LEADING E&P SPONSOR

Key Takeaways

Areas Of Operation

In-basin midstream solutions for Diamondback Energy

  • Scalable, purpose-built Permian midstream company
  • Captures economics of highly utilized midstream assets
  • Midstream services integral to Diamondback's low-cost operations

Visible revenues and free cash flow underpinned by Diamondback's 15-year,fixed-fee, market based commercial agreements

  • ~11,000 potential gross operated drilling locations support production growth(1)

Rattler's Joint Ventures with long-haul pipelines and OMOG provide

Diamondback with crude oil "wellhead-to-water" solutions

  • Rattler owns equity interests in EPIC Crude, Gray Oak, and Wink to Webster oil pipelines which will run from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast; EPIC Crude and Gray Oak pipelines began full service in April 2020 and Wink to Webster full service expected is to begin in the first half of 2021

Rattler also owns a 60% non-operated interest in Oryx Midland Oil

Diamondback Acreage

Rattler Focus Areas

Gathering ("OMOG"), further increasing exposure to Midland Basin oil

gathering

Market Snapshot(2)

Significant free cash flow generation supports a self-funding model that is not dependent on future dropdowns or capital markets

  • Focused on delivering a differentiated return on and return of capital via a stakeholder friendly structure

NASDAQ Symbol: RTLR

Fully Diluted Units Outstanding: 153.8 million(3)

Market Capitalization: $1,029 million

Net Debt: $435 million

Enterprise Value: $1,463 million

Distribution Yield: 17.3%

Source: Company filings, Bloomberg, management data and estimates.

(1)

Represents all of Diamondback's potential locations as of 12/31/19. Not all of these ~11,000 locations are on Rattler's acreage dedication.

(2)

Market data based on RTLR's closing price on 5/4/2020.

3

(3)

Includes ~45,947,000 diluted common units and 107,815,512 Class B units as of 3/31/2020.

RATTLER'S ASSETS FOCUSED ON DIAMONDBACK'S SEVEN CORE AREAS

Rattler and Diamondback Asset Map

N. Delaware

Produced Water

ReWard

Produced Water

Sourced Water

Oil Gathering

Spanish Trail North:

Howard County

Produced Water

Produced Water

Sourced Water

Sourced Water

Spanish Trail

Glasscock County(1)

Produced Water

Produced Water

Sourced Water

Sourced Water

Oil Gathering

Oil Gathering

Pecos County

Diamondback Acreage

Produced Water

Rattler Focus Areas

Sourced Water

Produced Water Inj. Well

Oil Gathering

Gas Gathering

Rattler Gathering System

OMOG System

Service Line

Delaware Capacity

Delaware Length (Miles)

Midland Capacity

Midland Length (Miles)

Total Capacity

Total Length (Miles)

Produced Water Disposal Capacity(2) (MBbl/d)

1,661

261

1,872

221

3,533

482

Sourced Water Capacity (MBbl/d)

120

32

455

73

575

105

Oil Gathering Capacity (MBbl/d)

180

106

56

44

236

150

Gas Gathering Capacity (MMcf/d)

150

149

-

-

150

149

Total

N/A

548

N/A

338

N/A

886

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

  1. Sourced Water on legacy Diamondback position only. Oil gathering on legacy Energen position only.

(2)

Permitted produced water injection capacity.

4

RATTLER HISTORICAL VOLUMES & PER UNIT EXECUTION

RATTLER VOLUMES TRANSLATE DIRECTLY INTO PER UNIT GROWTH, WITH A HIGH ROACE

  • Operational execution delivers strong financial results supportive of current $1.16 per common unit annualized distribution
  • Top producer sponsor and fixed-fee contracts result in resilient business model
  • Efficient cash flow conversion translates volumes into earnings and cash flow underpinning distribution
  • Capex timing coordination with Diamondback maximizes utilization and capital efficiency

HISTORICAL RATTLER VOLUMES

HISTORICAL PER UNIT PERFORMANCE (1)

2018

2019

Q1 2020

2018

2019

Q1 2020

(Pre-Energen Acq.)

(Pre-Energen Acq.)

Produced Water Gathering Volume

MBbl/d

252

806

942

Rattler Volume per Unit

Bbl/d Water/ Boe/d per

million units

3,824

8,592

9,792

Sourced Water Gathering Volume

MBbl/d

416

447

282

Oil Gathering Volume

MBbl/d

8597

47

Net Income per Unit (Annualized)

$ / million units

$ 1.21

$ 0.41

Adjusted EBITDA per Unit (Annualized)

$ / million units

$ 1.72

$ 0.69

$ 1.42

$ 2.11

Gas Gathering Volume

Return on Average Capital

BBtu/d

Employed(2)

85

118

19%

20%

39

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

  1. Assumes diluted share count of ~153,800,000 as of 3/31/2020.
  2. Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") calculated as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average current liabilities for current and prior period.

15%

5

DIAMONDBACK IS WELL POSITIONED TO SUPPORT RATTLER THROUGHPUT

Diamondback Overview

Diamondback's execution track record and Tier 1 inventory depth support Rattler's business

  • Peer-leadingcash margins, strong hedge position and marketing arrangements support Diamondback's ability to maintain production levels in difficult industry conditions
  • Approximately 11,000 gross potential horizontal drilling locations in the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin(1) representing long term resource value
  • Successful track record of consolidation via acquisition totaling ~$16bn of major transactions since IPO in 2012

Diamondback's Gross Operated Horizontal Drilling Locations By Basin

11,000

7,000

4,000

Diamondback Net Production Growth Over Time(2)

(Boe/d)

302,500

283,000

Midland

Delaware

Total

Acreage Growth Over Time(3)

(Net Acres)

344,000 350,000

207,000

4,000 7,000

33,000

19,000

130,000

79,000

43,000

66,000

52,000

106,000

85,000 85,000

At IPO 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A 2020E

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

  1. As of 12/31/19. Not all of these 11,000 locations are on Rattler acreage dedications.
  2. 2020E range calculated as midpoint of public Diamondback production guidance.
  3. Net Midland Basin and Delaware Basin acres, excludes exploration acreage.

At IPO

2013A

2014A

2015A

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019A

6

HIGH MARGIN, RETURNS-FOCUSED MODEL WITH 15-YEAR CONTRACTS

Strong Gross Margins across All Midstream Segments

Diamondback has set Rattler up for free cash flow generation

  • High gross margins and long-termfixed-fee contracts turn Diamondback volumes into Rattler cash flow
  • Line of sight into Diamondback development enables just-in-time capex and optimal system design
  • Highly efficient capital program with limited expected maintenance capex
  • Strategic, returns-focused approach with a high return on average capital employed

Oil Gathering

Long-Haul Transportation

Recycled Water Sales

Produced Water Gathering

Gas Gathering

Sourced Water

Blended Midstream

Range

-

50%

100%

Gross Margin

Long-term Contract Profile

Service Line

Diamondback Areas of

Gross

% Diamondback

Capacity Utilization(2)

Rattler Contract

Illustrative

Operation

Dedicated Acres

Volumes Gathered (1)

(3/31/2020)

Term

Competitor

Produced Water

All seven core operating

~400,000

95%

28%

15 years

0-10 years

areas

Sourced Water

All core operating areas

~285,000

85%

78%

15 years

0 years

(excluding legacy Energen

assets)

Crude Oil Gathering

ReWard, Spanish Trail,

~180,000

35% / 50%(3)

41%

15 years

7-10 years

Pecos County, and

Glasscock County

Gas Gathering /

Pecos County

~85,000

10%

56% / 63%

15 years

7-10 years

Compression

CONTRACT FEES AT MARKET RATES BUT TENOR IS DIFFERENTIATED

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

  1. Percent of Diamondback's gross operated production gathered by Rattler for full year 2019.

(2)

Utilization represents Q1 2020 average throughput volume divided by system capacity.

7

(3)

Operated Rattler oil gathering / operated Rattler oil gathering plus OMOG gathered Diamondback oil volumes.

RATTLER PRESENTS IMMINENT FREE CASH FLOW INFLECTION

Core operated business free cash flow positive in 2019 and growing in 2020

  • Free cash flow maintained in revised guidance as lower volumes offset by reduced operated capex
  • Moderation in Rattler volumes accelerates capex twilight with future capex increases when warranted by return to volume growth
  • Equity method investment contributions decline as projects begin full service; three of five projects in full service

2012-2018

2019 - 2020

2021+

Heavy Diamondback

Operated midstream and total Rattler

Free cash flow harvest as volumes

infrastructure investment

free cash flow inflection

increase and capex twilights

RATTLER HISTORICAL AND PROJECTED FREE CASH FLOW PROFILE ($ MILLIONS)

CAPEX & INTEREST EXPENSE(1)

ADJUSTED EBITDA(1)

FREE CASH FLOW

$ 727

Operated Midstream Free Cash Flow(3)

Total Rattler Free Cash Flow (4)

$ 329

~$271

$ 265

~$280

$ 106

~$138

$ 22

2018A

2019A

2020E

2018A

2019A

2020E

2018A

2019A

~$9

2020E

$ (111)

Operated Midstream Capex

One Time Capex(2)

$ (222)

Net Interest Expense

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

  1. 2020E capex, equity method investment contributions and Adjusted EBITDA based on midpoint of guidance. Net interest expense based on management estimates.
  2. One time capex Includes equity method investment contributions and Diamondback's 2018 real estate acquisition.
  3. Operated Midstream Free Cash Flow calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus operated midstream capex and net interest expense.
  4. Total Rattler Free Cash Flow calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus operated midstream capex, net Interest expense and one time capex.

$ (463)

8

DEFENSIVE BUSINESS MODEL PRESERVES OPERATED FREE CASH FLOW(1)

REDUCTION IN OPERATED VOLUMES AND EBITDA OUTPACED BY DECLINE OF OPERATED CAPEX(1)

($ Millions)

$ 360

$ 290

$ 270

$ 257

$ 213

$ 210

$ 125

$ 177

$ 97

$ 159

$ 148

$ 145

$ 78

$ 85

$ 79

Operated Operated Operated

Operated Operated Operated

Operated Operated Operated

EBITDA

Capex

Free Cash

EBITDA

Capex

Free Cash

EBITDA

Capex

Free Cash

Midpoint

Flow

Midpoint

Flow

Midpoint

Flow

Initial 2020 Guidance(2)

Current 2020 Guidance(3)

Q2-Q4 2020 Implied Run-Rate(4)

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

(1)

Free cash flow defined as EBITDA less capex. Operated EBITDA defined as Adjusted EBITDA less Equity Method EBITDA. Does not account for net interest expense.

(2)

Initial 2020 guidance provided by Company on February 18, 2020.

9

(3)

Current 2020 Company guidance.

(4)

Current 2020 Company guidance less Q1 actuals, annualized.

RATTLER CAPITAL EXPENDITURE DETAIL

Majority of recent capex focused on increasing system capacity & constructing centralized gathering systems

  • Moderated Diamondback volumes translates into substantially less growth capex until Diamondback volume growth resumes
  • Diamondback has shifted near term development focus to Midland Basin with substantially built gathering systems translating into lower Rattler capex

Historical Rattler Capex by Type(1, 2)

($ Millions)

Capacity Capex

Gathering Capex

$ 582

$ 241 $ 216

$ 125

2018

2019

2020E

2018-2020E Total

Line of sight to max capacity across segments

Produced Water: nearing peak injection capacity

requirement on most systems by end of 2020

Sourced Water: most future capex focused on

increasing economics vs. increasing capacity such

as recycling pits

Historical Rattler Capex by Segment(1, 2)

($ Millions)

$ 582

Produced Water

Sourced Water

Oil

Gas

Oil Gathering: final crude station constructed this

year; minimal additional storage and gathering

required

Gas Gathering: one additional compressor station

remaining

$ 216

$ 241

$ 125

2018

2019

2020E

2018-2020E Total

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

(1)

Capacity capex represents sourced water pits, recycle pits, produced water injection wells, produced water transfer stations, crude oil tanks and stations and gas compressor stations. Gathering capex represents

permanent gathering lines of all sizes.

10

(2)

2018 capex represents pro forma combined Rattler capex.

SHIFTING OPERATIONAL FOCUS FROM GROWTH TO EFFICIENCY

Rattler focus has shifted from accommodating growth to reducing operating cost

  • Surface payments for sourced water and produced water injection royalties represent significant costs that can be reduced by surface acquisitions
  • Limited workover and repair on relatively new systems typically expensed, very little maintenance capex
  • Early indications from most service providers are 10%-20% reductions in rates on equipment, labor, and chemicals

2019 OPEX COST BY SEGMENT & TYPE

RATTLER COST SAVINGS INITIATIVES

"True" Opex

= ~50% of

System

Expenses

Third Party

Payments =

~50% of

System

Expenses

Produced

Sourced Oil Gathering

Gas

Total Rattler

Water

Water

Gathering

Service Cost Reductions: Cost of equipment, labor,

chemicals and other expenses expected to decrease across industry.

Electricity: Continued progress in electrification offers additional savings in shift from field generators to line power.

Maintenance Deferrals: Increased capacity and

lower volume growth reduces wear on systems. Deferring large workovers until capacity is needed conserves cash flow.

Produced Water Surface Royalties: Working to purchase surface royalties and prioritize volumes on injection wells with low royalty burdens.

Sourced Water Payments: Negotiating with surface owners, increasing produced water recycling and purchasing surface / water rights.

Third Party Fees: Supplanting majority of third party produced water injection capacity and sourced water with cheaper Rattler operated capacity.

Other

Equipment Rental

Workover & Repairs

Surface / Third Party Payments

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

11

HIGHLY EFFICIENT "JUST IN TIME" CAPITAL PROGRAM

RATTLER CUT 2020 OPERATED MIDSTREAM CAPITAL BY OVER 40% IMMEDIATELY UPON REDUCTION IN DIAMONDBACK ACTIVITY(1)

-

  1. Company fully-formed, operations established
  2. Strong single customer; high visibility
    Existing contracts: 15-yearfixed-fee commercial
  3. agreements
  4. Rattler pays for and owns 100% of the business

One operator: Diamondback;

operations heavily dependent on Rattler

Yes

No

Drill on acreage

Generic Third-Party Midstream Company

  1. Develop investment thesis
  2. Target multiple customers and/or geographic area Sign contracts: Mix of fixed and variable rates; average
  3. contract length significantly less than 15-years
    Upstream / Midstream J.V.'s and equity deals split
  4. ownership and divide economics across both parties

Fragmented operators;

multiple service providers required

Yes

No

Drill on acreage

Insight into volumes

No capex spent

Pipe already built

No costs incurred

  • Long-haultakeaway secured
  • Drill new Produced Water wells ahead of the drill-bit

O O O O

Imperfect drilling plan knowledge

Potential additional capex needed

Long-haul takeaway uncertain

Possible asset under-utilization

  • Capex spend not perfectly aligned with upstream due to lack of visibility; less efficient use of capex

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

(1) Calculated from midpoints of current operated midstream capex guidance announced March 19, 2020 and initial 2020 operated midstream capex guidance announced February 18, 2020.

12

STAKEHOLDER ALIGNMENT: "MIDSTREAM 2.0"

MIDSTREAM 2.0 THEMES VALIDATED BY CURRENT ENERGY MARKET CONDITIONS

"Midstream 2.0" Themes

  • Corporate Structure: Economic and governance alignment between stakeholders and sponsor (similar to
    Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM))
  • Growth Expectations: While expectations for near term growth have moderated, focus on attractive returns and retaining high ROACE remains
  • Self-Fundingand Low Leverage: No plan to access capital markets to fund organic development

IPO Theme

Implications

Illustrative Traditional

Midstream MLP

Permian pure-play

Self-funding business plan with low leverage

Own 100% of all midstream assets contributed

Investors receive 1099

No IDRs / subordinated units or GP economics

Strong E&P sponsor

15-yearmarket-based contracts

100% exposure to most prolific, low cost shale basin

Industry leading leverage profile

Simple structure and modeling; no drop down overhang

Increased trading volume and liquidity

Sponsor aligned with Rattler unitholder value and not growth

Differentiated visibility into volumes

Significant contract term to de-risk capital investment and preserve value through commodity cycles

P O

P O

P O

P O

P O

P O

P O

Note: Based on management estimates. For illustrative purposes only.

13

ORYX MIDLAND OIL GATHERING (OMOG) OVERVIEW

OMOG System Overview

System Length (miles)

>230

Oil Storage (MBbl)

~200

Dedicated FANG Acreage

3rd Party Dedicated Acreage

Non-Dedicated FANG Acreage

OMOG Pipelines

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

OMOG System Highlights

Long-Term Value Through Strong Dedications on Top-Tier Acreage

  • Top 3 producers have ~10 years on average of contract term remaining
  • Experienced partner in Oryx Midstream, which continues to operate existing system safely and efficiently, and organically grow third party business
  • Optimizing system capex and maximizing cash flow until operator volume growth returns

OMOG Historical Oil Volumes (Bbl/d)

120,000

100,000

80,000

60,000

40,000

20,000

0

Quarterly OMOG Oil Volumes (Bbl/d)

106,000

113,000

105,000

110,000

99,000

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

Q1 2020

Diamondback

3rd Party Producers

14

STRATEGIC JOINT VENTURES WITH LONG-HAUL PIPELINES

RATTLER WILL PARTICIPATE IN LONG-HAUL TRANSPORTATION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL DIAMONDBACK OIL VOLUMES

  • "Wellhead to water" solution - In-field oil gathering and equity method investments in Gray Oak, EPIC Crude and Wink to Webster long-haul pipelines provide oil takeaway solutions to maximize Diamondback's realizations
  • Rattler owns a 10% equity interest in each of the Gray Oak and EPIC Crude pipelines, and a 4% interest in the Wink to Webster joint venture (which owns a 71% undivided joint interest on the main pipe segment)
  • Rattler has made capital contributions of approximately $296 million as of 3/31/2020 and expects to contribute an additional $90 - $100 million to meet its remaining capital requirements for all three pipelines
  • Diamondback has 100,000 Bbl/d of committed capacity on each of the three projects

Midland

Wink

Full Service Date

Houston

EPIC Crude Pipeline

April 2020

Gray Oak Pipeline

April 2020

Wink to Webster Pipeline

1H 2021

Diamondback Acreage Epic Crude Pipeline Gray Oak Pipeline Wink to Webster Pipeline Gulf Coast Crude Oil Market

Webster

Corpus

Christi

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

15

RATTLER FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

FINANCIAL STRATEGY

Self-Funding Business Model

  • Focus on maximizing stakeholder returns and growing distributions
  • Critical to Diamondback's full-field organic development plan
  • Strong free cash flow generation funds capex and distributions
  • No plans to access capital markets to fund the current business plan
  • Optimize capital spend through alignment with and visibility into
    Diamondback's development plan; reduced 2020 capital immediately as Diamondback's development plans changed

RATTLER CAPITALIZATION & CREDIT STATISTICS

($ millions)

3/31/2020

Market Capitalization

(1)

$ 1,029

Net Debt

435

Enterprise Value

$ 1,463

Revolving Credit Facility Maximum Limit

(2)

$ 600

Revolving Credit Facility Borrowings

(451)

Availability Under Revolver

$ 149

Cash

16

Liquidity

$ 165

Liquidity with Expanded Revolver Capacity

(2)

$ 565

  • Owns 100% of all midstream assets contributed by Diamondback, supporting long-term organic growth

Disciplined Financial Management

  • Operational excellence, cost control and efficiencies are a focus and essential to company culture
  • Plan to maintain the distribution while maintaining low leverage
  • Utilize long-termfixed-fee contracts, mitigating direct commodity price

Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA Annualized

$ 324

Net Debt / Annualized Q1 2020 Adjusted EBITDA

1.3x

RATTLER 2020 OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Operated Midstream Volumes

Produced Water Gathering and Disposal (MBbl/d)

800

- 900

Sourced Water Gathering (MBbl/d)

150

- 250

Oil Gathering (MBbl/d)

85

- 95

Gas Gathering (BBtu/d)

95 - 115

exposure and enhancing stability and predictability of cash flows

  • $149 million available (expandable up to $549 million of availability) under Revolving Credit Facility as of 3/31/2020(2)
  • Maintain flexibility for further growth opportunities including accretive acquisitions

Financial Guidance ($ millions except per unit metrics)

Net Income Adjusted EBITDA

Equity Method Investment EBITDA(3) Operated Midstream Capex

Equity Method Investment Contributions(3) Depreciation, Amortization & Accretion Annualized Distribution per Unit

$130 - 160 $260 - $300

$30 - $50

$100 - $150

$110 - $125

$45 - $60 $1.16

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

  1. Based on RTLR's closing price on May 4, 2020.
  2. Revolving Credit Facility maximum limit expandable to $1 billion upon Rattler's election, subject to obtaining additional lender commitments and satisfaction of customary conditions.
  3. Includes EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, OMOG, and Amarillo Rattler joint ventures.

16

High margin, free cash flow generating business underpinned by long-term contracts

Strategic relationship with Diamondback allows for visibility and stability

Assets in the core of Permian in both Delaware and Midland Basins

Experienced and proven management team

Alignment with stakeholders

Conservative capital structure with self-funding business model

17

Rattler Midstream LP Corporate Headquarters

Adam Lawlis, Vice President, Investor Relations

500 West Texas Ave., Suite 1200

(432) 221-7400

Midland, TX 79701

ir@rattlermidstream.com

www.rattlermidstream.com

18

Disclaimer

Rattler Midstream LP published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 00:28:02 UTC
