Rattler Midstream LP : Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our business strategy, our industry, our future profitability, our expected capital expenditures and the impact of such expenditures on our performance, the costs of being a publicly traded partnership, the outcome and timing of future events, including pending acquisitions and pipeline completions and our capital programs, are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, incident to the acquisition, ownership, operation and development of oil, natural gas and water-related midstream infrastructure assets and services. These risks include, but are not limited to the factors discussed or referenced in the "Risk Factors" section in Rattler's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the ability of our customers (including Diamondback Energy, Inc.) to meet their drilling and development plans, competitive conditions in our industry, the demand for and costs of conducting midstream infrastructure services, the availability and price of crude oil and natural gas to the consumer compared to the price of alternative and competing fuels, environmental risks, operating hazards, regulatory changes, cash flow and access to capital and the timing of development expenditures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements or projections. While we base these statements in good faith assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of Rattler's performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

This presentation includes market data and other statistical information from third party sources, including independent industry publications, government publications or other published independent sources. Although we believe these third party sources are reliable as of their respective dates, we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of this information and we make no representations or warranties, either express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the third party information contained herein. The industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, which could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in these third-party publications. Some of the data included in this presentation is based on our good faith estimates, which are derived from our review of internal sources as well as the third party sources described above.

In this presentation, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") and Discretionary Free Cash Flow, each of which is a financial measure that is not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by Rattler's management and by external users of Rattler's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Rattler's management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow are useful because, when viewed together with the Company's GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, these measures allow management to more effectively evaluate Rattler's operating performance and compare the results of Rattler's operations from period to period without regard to Rattler's financing methods or capital structure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before income taxes, interest expense, net of amount capitalized,

interest expense related to equity investments, non-cashunit-based compensation expense and depreciation, amortization and accretion. Depreciation, amortization and accretion includes depreciation, amortization and accretion on assets and liabilities of the Operating Company, in addition to depreciation, amortization and accretion on our equity investments. Interest expense related to equity investments represents our proportional income (loss) from equity investments plus interest on that amount. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net income. We define ROACE as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average current liabilities for current and prior period. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to ROACE is return on average common equity. We define Discretionary Free Cash Flow as operating cash flow before working capital adjustments less midstream capex excluding equity method contributions. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBTIDA to net income (loss) and other non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to filings we make with the SEC. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Discretionary Free Cash Flow is cash flow from operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow should not be considered alternatives to any comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow exclude some, but not all, items that affect comparable GAAP measures, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

