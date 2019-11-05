Rattler Midstream LP : Q3 2019 Earnings Presentation

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our business strategy, our industry, our future profitability, our expected capital expenditures and the impact of such expenditures on our performance, the costs of being a publicly traded partnership, the outcome and timing of future events, including pending acquisitions and pipeline completions and our capital programs, are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, incident to the acquisition, ownership, operation and development of oil, natural gas and water-related midstream infrastructure assets and services. These risks include, but are not limited to the factors discussed or referenced in the "Risk Factors" section in Rattler's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the ability of our customers (including Diamondback Energy, Inc.) to meet their drilling and development plans, competitive conditions in our industry, the demand for and costs of conducting midstream infrastructure services, the availability and price of crude oil and natural gas to the consumer compared to the price of alternative and competing fuels, environmental risks, operating hazards, regulatory changes, cash flow and access to capital and the timing of development expenditures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements or projections. While we base these statements in good faith assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of Rattler's performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.
This presentation contains Rattler's 2020 financial and operational guidance. Our forecasts and expectations are dependent upon many assumptions including, among other things, the drilling and development plans of our
customers, availability of capital and commodity prices and differentials.
Industry and Market Data
This presentation includes market data and other statistical information from third party sources, including independent industry publications, government publications or other published independent sources. Although we believe these third party sources are reliable as of their respective dates, we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of this information and we make no representations or warranties, either express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the third party information contained herein. The industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, which could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in these third-party publications. Some of the data included in this presentation is based on our good faith estimates, which are derived from our review of internal sources as well as the third party sources described above.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In this presentation, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") and Discretionary Free Cash Flow, each of which is a financial measure that is not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by Rattler's management and by external users of Rattler's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Rattler's management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow are useful because, when viewed together with the Company's GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, these measures allow management to more effectively evaluate Rattler's operating performance and compare the results of Rattler's operations from period to period without regard to Rattler's financing methods or capital structure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before income taxes, interest expense, net of amount capitalized,
interest expense related to equity investments, non-cashunit-based compensation expense and depreciation, amortization and accretion. Depreciation, amortization and accretion includes depreciation, amortization and accretion on assets and liabilities of the Operating Company, in addition to depreciation, amortization and accretion on our equity investments. Interest expense related to equity investments represents our proportional income (loss) from equity investments plus interest on that amount. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net income. We define ROACE as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average current liabilities for current and prior period. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to ROACE is return on average common equity. We define Discretionary Free Cash Flow as operating cash flow before working capital adjustments less midstream capex excluding equity method contributions. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBTIDA to net income (loss) and other non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to filings we make with the SEC. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Discretionary Free Cash Flow is cash flow from operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow should not be considered alternatives to any comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow exclude some, but not all, items that affect comparable GAAP measures, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
1
RATTLER MIDSTREAM: INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Q3 2019 Review
Reliance Gathering
Acquisition
High Return, High
Margin Business
Model
Significant Permian
Scale
Strategic
Diamondback
Relationship
Midstream 2.0
Q3 2019 Net Income of $48.1 million, up 3% over Q2 2019 and 170% over Q3 2018
Q3 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $67.0 million, up 1% over Q2 2019 and 133% over Q3 2018
Robust average volume growth in three operated midstream segments
Produced Water Gathering volumes of 846 MBbl/d, up 10% over Q2 2019
Oil Gathering volumes of 89 MBbl/d, up 14% over Q2 2019
Gas Gathering volumes of 91 BBtu/d, up 8% over Q2 2019
Fresh Water Gathering volumes of 384 MBbl/d, down 14% over Q2 2019
Announced first Rattler distribution of $0.34 ($1.00 annualized) per unit for partial Q2 2019 post-IPO & full Q3 2019
Announced pending joint acquisition of Reliance Gathering, LLC with Oryx Midstream for $355 million; Rattler to own 60% of the joint venture with Oryx operating the system; transaction expected to close in November 2019
Total system operates over 230 miles of gathering pipelines and 200,000 barrels of crude oil storage
Q3 2019 system volumes of over 110 MBbl/d, with top 3 producers including Diamondback contributing over 85%
Over 160,000 gross dedicated acres, with top 3 producers having over 10 years remaining average term on dedications
Revenue, margins and free cash flow derive from 15 year dedication fixed fee contracts on services essential to
Diamondback's development and production activities
Midstream business model of high initial capex and high margin throughput with no direct commodity price exposure results in high return on capital; Q3 2019 annualized ROACE(1) of 18%
Operated midstream assets free cash flow positive through year to date 2019, excluding long-haul investments(2)
Dedication covering over 420,000 gross acres in Diamondback's core development areas
Large, integrated gathering systems allow synergies across business lines
Scale lowers operating costs for Rattler business lines critical to Diamondback's low-cost operations
Close coordination and development visibility allows efficient capital program and high utilization of assets
Diamondback aligned with Rattler unitholders through continued ownership, consolidation
Rattler benefits from access to investment opportunities through Diamondback relationship
Conservative capital structure with <2.0x leverage mandate
Rattler owns 100% of the assets contributed to the business (no dropdown strategy)
No IDRs, GP economics or fixed coverage ratios
Focus on strategic, returns-focused approach with high return on average capital employed
Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.
Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") calculated as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average
current liabilities for current and prior period.
2
(2)
Discretionary free cash flow defined as operating cash flow before working capital adjustments less midstream capex excluding equity method contributions.
RATTLER: A DIFFERENTIATED MIDSTREAM COMPANY
FULLY-FUNDED COMPANY OPERATING ON AN ESTABLISHED ACREAGE POSITION
Key Takeaways
Areas Of Operation
In-basin midstream solutions for Diamondback Energy
Scalable, purpose-built Permian midstream company
Captures high value economics of midstream assets
Midstream services integral to Diamondback's low-cost operations
Visible revenues and free cash flow underpinned by Diamondback's 15-year,fixed-fee, market based commercial agreements
Over 10,000 potential gross operated drilling locations support production growth(1)
Rattler's Joint Ventures with long-haul pipelines and Reliance Gathering provide Diamondback with "wellhead-to-water" solutions
Rattler owns equity interests in EPIC Crude, Gray Oak, and Wink to Webster oil pipelines which, upon completion, will run from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast
Upon closing of the pending acquisition, Rattler will own a 60% non- operated interest in Reliance Gathering further increasing exposure to Midland Basin oil gathering
Diamondback acreage
Rattler focus areas
Market Snapshot(2)
Significant free cash flow generation supports a self-funding model that is not dependent on future dropdowns or capital markets
Focused on delivering a differentiated return on and return of capital via a stakeholder friendly structure
NASDAQ Symbol: RTLR
Fully Diluted Units Outstanding: 152.6 million(3)
Market Capitalization: $2,346 million
Net Debt: $100 million
Enterprise Value: $2,447 million
Distribution Yield: 6.5%
Source: Company filings, Bloomberg, management data and estimates.
(1)
As of 12/31/18. Locations assumed to be economic at $60 per Bbl of oil and $3 per Mcf of natural gas and a 10% internal rate of return. Not all of these 10,000 locations are on Rattler acreage dedication.
(2)
All market data based on RTLR's closing price on November 4, 2019.
3
(3)
Includes ~44,830,000 diluted common units and 107,815,512 Class B units.
RATTLER'S ASSETS FOCUSED IN DIAMONDBACK'S SEVEN CORE AREAS
Rattler and Diamondback Asset Map
N. Delaware
SWD
ReWard
SWD
Fresh Water
Oil Gathering
Spanish Trail North:
Howard County
SWD
SWD
Fresh Water
Fresh Water
Spanish Trail
Glasscock County(1)
SWD
SWD
Fresh Water
Fresh Water
Oil Gathering
Oil Gathering
Pecos County
Diamondback acreage
SWD
Rattler focus areas
Fresh Water
SWD Well
Oil Gathering
Gas Gathering
Gathering System
Reliance Gathering System
Service Line
Delaware Capacity
Delaware Length (Miles)
Midland Capacity
Midland Length (Miles)
Total Capacity
Total Length (Miles)
SWD capacity(2) (MBbl/d)
1,702
250
1,527
210
3,229
460
Fresh Water capacity (MBbl/d)
120
26
455
71
575
97
Oil gathering capacity (MBbl/d)
180
102
56
44
236
146
Gas gathering capacity (MMcf/d)
150
148
-
-
150
148
Total
N/A
526
N/A
325
N/A
851
Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.
Fresh water on legacy Diamondback position only. Oil gathering on legacy Energen position only.
(2)
Permitted SWD capacity
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Rattler Midstream LP published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 22:19:02 UTC