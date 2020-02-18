Rattler Midstream LP : Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our business strategy, our industry, our future profitability, our expected capital expenditures and the impact of such expenditures on our performance the outcome and timing of future events, including pending acquisitions and pipeline completions and our capital programs, are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, incident to the acquisition, ownership, operation and development of oil, natural gas and water-related midstream infrastructure assets and services. These risks include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed or referenced in the "Risk Factors" section in Rattler's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the ability of our customers (including Diamondback Energy, Inc.) to meet their drilling and development plans, competitive conditions in our industry, the demand for and costs of conducting midstream infrastructure services, the availability and price of crude oil and natural gas to the consumer compared to the price of alternative and competing fuels, environmental risks, operating hazards, regulatory changes, cash flow and access to capital and the timing of development expenditures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements or projections. While we base these statements in good faith assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of Rattler's performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.
RATTLER MIDSTREAM: INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Q4 2019 Review
Full Year 2019
Review
Q4 2019 Net Income of $51.6 million, up 7% over Q3 2019 and 237% over Q4 2018
Q4 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $71.0 million, up 6% over Q3 2019 and 164% over Q4 2018
Robust average volume growth in all operated midstream segments
Produced Water Gathering and Disposal volumes of 895 MBbl/d, up 6% over Q3 2019
Sourced Water volumes of 478 MBbl/d, up 25% over Q3 2019
Oil Gathering volumes of 99 MBbl/d, up 11% over Q3 2019
Gas Gathering volumes of 104 BBtu/d, up 14% over Q3 2019
Increased distribution to $0.29 ($1.16 annualized) per unit for Q4 2019, up 16% from initial annualized distribution
Full Year 2019 Net Income of $185.7 million, up 195% from full year 2018
Full Year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $264.7 million, up 151% over full year 2018
Produced Water Gathering and Disposal volumes of 806 MBbl/d, up 186% over full year 2018
Sourced Water volumes of 416 MBbl/d, up 65% over full year 2018
Oil Gathering volumes of 85 MBbl/d, up 80% over full year 2018
Gas Gathering volumes of 85 BBtu/d, up 117% over full year 2018
High Return, High
Margin Business
Model
Significant Permian
Scale
Strategic
Diamondback
Relationship
Midstream 2.0
Revenue, margins and free cash flow derive from 15 year dedication fixed fee contracts on services essential to
Diamondback's development and production activities
Midstream business model of high initial capex and high margin throughput with no direct commodity price exposure results in high return on capital; FY 2019 ROACE(1) of 20%
Dedication covering ~400,000 gross acres in Diamondback's core development areas
Large, integrated gathering systems allow synergies across business lines
Scale lowers operating costs for Rattler business lines critical to Diamondback's low-cost operations
Close coordination and development visibility allows efficient capital program and high utilization of assets
Diamondback aligned with Rattler unitholders through continued ownership, consolidation
Rattler benefits from access to investment opportunities through Diamondback relationship
Conservative capital structure with <2.0x leverage mandate
No IDRs, GP economics or fixed coverage ratios
Focus on strategic, returns-focused approach with high return on average capital employed
Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.
Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") calculated as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average
current liabilities for current and prior period.
RATTLER: A DIFFERENTIATED MIDSTREAM COMPANY
FULLY-FUNDED COMPANY OPERATING ON AN ESTABLISHED ACREAGE POSITION
Key Takeaways
Areas Of Operation
In-basin midstream solutions for Diamondback Energy
Scalable, purpose-built Permian midstream company
Captures high value economics of midstream assets
Midstream services integral to Diamondback's low-cost operations
Visible revenues and free cash flow underpinned by Diamondback's
15-year,fixed-fee, market based commercial agreements
~11,000 potential gross operated drilling locations support production growth(1)
Rattler's Joint Ventures with long-haul pipelines and OMOG provide Diamondback with "wellhead-to-water" solutions
Rattler owns equity interests in EPIC Crude, Gray Oak, and Wink to Webster oil pipelines which, upon completion, will run from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast
Rattler also owns a 60% non-operated interest in Oryx Midland Oil
Gathering ("OMOG"), further increasing exposure to Midland Basin oil gathering
Diamondback acreage
Rattler focus areas
Market Snapshot(2)
Significant free cash flow generation supports a self-funding model that is not dependent on future dropdowns or capital markets
Focused on delivering a differentiated return on and return of capital via a stakeholder friendly structure
NASDAQ Symbol: RTLR
Fully Diluted Units Outstanding: 153.7 million(3)
Market Capitalization: $2,298 million
Net Debt: $413 million
Enterprise Value: $2,712 million
Distribution Yield: 7.8%
Source: Company filings, Bloomberg, management data and estimates.
(1)
Represents all of Diamondback's potential locations as of 12/31/19. Not all of these ~11,000 locations are on Rattler's acreage dedication.
(2)
Market data based on RTLR's closing price on 2/14/2020.
(3)
Includes ~45,927,000 diluted common units and 107,815,512 Class B units as of 12/31/2019.
RATTLER'S ASSETS FOCUSED IN DIAMONDBACK'S SEVEN CORE AREAS
Rattler and Diamondback Asset Map
N. Delaware
Produced Water
ReWard
Produced Water
Sourced Water
Oil Gathering
Spanish Trail North:
Howard County
Produced Water
Produced Water
Sourced Water
Sourced Water
Spanish Trail
Glasscock County(1)
Produced Water
Produced Water
Sourced Water
Sourced Water
Oil Gathering
Oil Gathering
Pecos County
Diamondback acreage
Produced Water
Rattler focus areas
Sourced Water
Produced Water Inj. Well
Oil Gathering
Gas Gathering
Rattler Gathering Systems
OMOG Gathering System
Service Line
Delaware Capacity
Delaware Length (Miles)
Midland Capacity
Midland Length (Miles)
Total Capacity
Total Length (Miles)
Produced Water Disposal Capacity(2) (MBbl/d)
1,577
257
1,732
217
3,309
474
Sourced Water Capacity (MBbl/d)
120
26
455
71
575
97
Oil Gathering Capacity (MBbl/d)
180
104
56
44
236
148
Gas Gathering Capacity (MMcf/d)
150
148
-
-
150
148
Total
N/A
535
N/A
332
N/A
867
Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.
Sourced Water on legacy Diamondback position only. Oil gathering on legacy Energen position only.
(2)
Permitted produced water injection capacity.
RATTLER HISTORICAL VOLUMES & PER UNIT EXECUTION
GROWING RATTLER VOLUMES TRANSLATES DIRECTLY INTO NET INCOME AND EBITDA GROWTH, WITH A HIGH ROACE
Operational execution delivers strong financial results supportive of increased $1.16 per common unit annualized distribution
High return on average capital employed not dependent on future dropdowns
Organic growth and efficient cash flow conversion supports distribution policy
Capex timing coordination with Diamondback maximizes utilization and capital efficiency
HISTORICAL & PROJECTED RATTLER VOLUMES(1)
HISTORICAL & PROJECTED PER UNIT PERFORMANCE (2)
2018A
2019A
2020E
2018A
2019A
2020E
(Pre-Energen Acq.)
(Guidance)
(Pre-Energen Acq.)
(Guidance)
Produced Water Gathering Volume
MBbl/d
252
806
1,000
Rattler Volume per Unit
Bbl/d Water/ Boe/d per million units
3,824
8,593
10,156
Sourced Water Gathering Volume
MBbl/d
416
438
282
Net Income per Unit
$ / million units
$ 1.21
$ 0.41
$
-
Oil Gathering Volume
Adjusted EBITDA per Unit
MBbl/d
$ / million units
105
$ 2.44
85
$ 1.72
47
$ 0.69
Gas Gathering Volume
Return on Average Capital
BBtu/d
Employed(3)
110
19%
20%
85
39
Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.
Midpoint of Rattler 2020 Guidance shown for 2020 projections.
Midpoint of Rattler 2020 Guidance shown for 2020 projections. Assumes diluted share count of ~153,700,000 as of 12/31/2019.
Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") calculated as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average current liabilities for current and prior period.
-
DIAMONDBACK IS WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE RATTLER GROWTH
Diamondback Overview
Diamondback's strong growth profile, execution track record and Tier 1 inventory depth support Rattler's growth
Targeting 10-15% annual production growth with free cash flow in 2020
Successful track record of growth via acquisition totaling ~$16bn of major transactions since IPO in 2012
Peer-leadingcash margins
Approximately 11,000 gross potential horizontal drilling locations in the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin and significant resource upside(1)
Diamondback's Gross Operated Horizontal Drilling Locations By Basin
Rig Years(2): 33
25
29
11,000
7,000
4,000
Midland
Delaware
Total
Diamondback Net Production Growth Over Time(3)
Acreage Growth Over Time(4)
(Boe/d)
317,500
(Net Acres)
283,000
344,000
350,000
207,000
130,000
79,000
85,000
106,000
85,000
66,000
43,000
52,000
33,000
4,000
7,000
19,000
At IPO
2013A
2014A
2015A
2016A
2017A
2018A
2019A
At IPO 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A
2020E
Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.
(1)
As of 12/31/19. Not all of these 11,000 locations are on Rattler acreage dedications.
(2)
Rig years calculated as 20 wells per year per rig in the Midland Basin and 15 wells per year per rig in the Delaware Basin at the midpoint of Diamondback's 2020 rig guidance of 20-23 rigs split evenly between basins.
(3)
2020E range calculated as midpoint of public Diamondback production guidance.
(4) Net Midland Basin and Delaware Basin acres, excludes exploration acreage.
RATTLER BENEFITS FROM DIAMONDBACK PRODUCTION GROWTH ACROSS BOTH BASINS
Diamondback's 2020 Guidance Implications for Rattler
Rattler's asset footprint translates into capturing Diamondback volumes across both the Midland Basin and the Delaware Basin
Diamondback expects to increase gross completions in 2020 from 2019 in both the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin
Diamondback's anticipated 2020 development plan keeps allocation between basins relatively constant and is expected to continue
Rattler's robust historical volume growth
Given Rattler's "just-in-time" capital program, any moderation in Diamondback's planned development activity would result in correspondingly lower capital requirements for Rattler
Diamondback 2019A vs. 2020E Gross Completions
317
320-360
Gross Wells
Gross Wells
2019
2019
2020E
2020E
2019
2020E
Midland
Delaware
Midland
Delaware
Total
Total
FY 2019 Percent of Diamondback Gross Production Gathered By Rattler
Diamondback Development &
Produced
Sourced
Oil Gathering
Gross Completions(2)
Water to
Water
Water
Oil Gathering
Including OMOG
Gas Gathering
2019A
2020E
Oil Ratio
Midland Basin
90%
85%
25%
45%
-
60%
55%
1 - 3
Delaware Basin
95%
85%
55%
55%
25%
40%
45%
4 - 6
Total Diamondback
95%
85%
35%
50%
10%
317
320 - 360
Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.
At the midpoint of 2020 guidance.
(2)
Development percentage based on total net lateral footage completed.
HIGH MARGIN, RETURNS-FOCUSED MODEL WITH 15-YEAR CONTRACTS
Strong Gross Margins across All Midstream Segments
Diamondback has set Rattler up for free cash flow generation
High gross margins and long-term contracts turn Diamondback volumes into Rattler cash flow
Highly efficient capital program with limited expected maintenance capex
Strategic, returns-focused approach with a high return on average capital employed
Long-term Contract Profile
Oil Gathering
Long-Haul Transportation
Recycled Water Sales
Produced Water Gathering
Gas Gathering
Sourced Water
Blended Midstream
Range
-
50%
100%
Gross Margin
Service Line
Produced Water
Sourced Water
Crude Oil Gathering
Gas Gathering / Compression
Diamondback Areas of
Gross
Utilization(1)
Rattler Contract
Illustrative
Operation
Dedicated Acres
(12/31/19)
Term
Competitor
All seven core operating areas
~400,000
27%
15 years
0-10 years
of Diamondback's acreage
All core operating areas
~285,000
83%
15 years
0 years
(excluding legacy Energen
assets)
ReWard, Spanish Trail, Pecos
~180,000
42%
15 years
7-10 years
County, and Glasscock
County
Pecos County
~85,000
56% / 70%
15 years
7-10 years
CONTRACT FEES AT MARKET RATES BUT TENOR IS DIFFERENTIATED
Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.
(1) Utilization represents Q4 2019 average throughput volume divided by system capacity.
ownership in Rattler results in enhanced margins by effectively "paying
itself" instead of
paying a third party
Diamondback's
ownership in Rattler
results in enhanced
margins by
($0.65)
effectively "paying
itself" instead of
$0.80
paying a third party
$0.20
Potential savings from
royalty consolidation
$0.15
Market Rate for
Consolidated Margin
Realized Produced
Produced Water
Water Disposal Cost
Gathering and Disposal
DELAWARE AVERAGE OF 5 BBLS WATER TO 1 BBL OIL
EQUATES TO $3.25 OF LOE SAVINGS / BBL OIL
$0.15
Market Rate for Oil
Consolidated Margin Realized Oil Gathering
Gathering
Cost
$0.65 / BBL INCREASE IN REALIZED OIL PRICE
Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.
PRODUCED WATER INJECTION WELL ECONOMICS SUPERIOR TO THAT OF PERMIAN BASIN HORIZONTAL OIL WELLS
HIGH PRODUCED WATER INJECTION WELL UTILIZATION PROVIDES HIGH RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED AT RATTLER
Illustrative
15-year Present
Value of One Permian Well to Midstream Provider(1)
Delaware (Horizontal Well)
Metric
Lateral Length
10,000 Ft.
15-Year Oil EUR (MBbl)
660
15-Year Produced Water EUR (MBbl)
3,066
Produced Water Fee ($/Bbl)
$1.00
Oil Gathering Fee ($/Bbl)
$0.80
($ millions)
$2.2
$0.4
Midland (Horizontal Well)
Metric
Lateral Length
10,000 Ft.
15-Year Oil EUR (MBbl)
529
15-Year Produced Water EUR (MBbl)
788
Produced Water Fee ($/Bbl)
$0.80
Oil Gathering Fee ($/Bbl)
$1.00
$0.5
$0.4
Illustrative
15-Year
Present Value
of Cash Flow(2)
to Well
Operator
Produced Water Revenue
Oil Revenue
Produced Water Revenue
Oil Revenue
Delaware Basin
Midland Basin
Produced Water Inj. Well
Metric
Horizontal Well
Metric
Produced Water Inj. Well
Metric
Horizontal Well
Metric
Capacity (MBbl/d)
25
Lateral Length
10,000 Ft.
Capacity (MBbl/d)
30
Lateral Length
10,000 Ft.
Utilization
80%
Total EUR (MBoe)
808
Utilization
80%
Total EUR (MBoe)
669
Margin ($/Bbl)
$0.67
Price Deck (oil/gas)
$55/$3
Margin ($/Bbl)
$0.53
Price Deck (oil/gas)
$55/$3
Capex per Well
~$4mm
Capex per Well
~$11mm
Capex per Well
~$5mm
Capex per Well
~$7.5mm
Build Multiple(3)
0.8x
Build Multiple(3)
6.3x
Build Multiple(3)
1.1x
Build Multiple(3)
5.0x
($ millions)
$34.9
$32.3
$10.2
$10.6
Produced Water Inj. Well
Horizontal Well
Produced Water Inj. Well
Horizontal Well
Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. For illustrative purposes only. Represents oil and produced water injection well economics to generic Permian midstream and upstream operators.
(1)
Based on first 15 years of type curves and assumes a 10% discount rate.
(2)
Cash flow is revenue net of opex, production tax, and ad. val.
(3)
Build multiple is defined as capex divided by the 15-year average NTM undiscounted cash flow.
STAKEHOLDER ALIGNMENT: "MIDSTREAM 2.0"
"Midstream 2.0" Themes
Corporate Structure: Economic and governance alignment between stakeholders and sponsor (similar to
Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM))
Growth Expectations: Sustainable, long-term growth with attractive returns
Self-Fundingand Low Leverage: No plan to access capital markets to fund organic development
Illustrative Traditional
Midstream MLP
Permian pure-play
Self-funding business plan with low leverage
Own 100% of all midstream assets contributed
Investors receive 1099
No IDRs / subordinated units or GP economics
Strong E&P sponsor
15-yearmarket-based contracts
PO
PO
PO
PO
PO
PO
PO
Note: Based on management estimates. For illustrative purposes only.
ORYX MIDLAND OIL GATHERING (OMOG) OVERVIEW
OMOG System Overview
System Length (miles)
>230
Oil Storage (MBbl)
~200
OMOG System Highlights
Long Term Value Through Strong Dedications on Top-Tier Acreage
Top 3 producers have ~10 years on average of contract term remaining
Over 90,000 net acres dedicated on system transacted for over $4.5 billion with average price of greater than $40,000 per net acre in 5 transactions by top three producers(1)
Experienced partner in Oryx Midstream to operate existing system safely and efficiently and organically grow third party business
OMOG Historical Oil Volumes (Bbl/d)
120,000 100,000 80,000 60,000 40,000 20,000 0
2019 OMOG Oil Volumes (Bbl/d)
106,000
113,000
106,000
105,000
99,000
Dedicated FANG Acreage
3rd Party Dedicated Acreage
Q1 2019
Q2 2019
Q3 2019
Q4 2019
FY 2019
Non-Dedicated FANG Acreage
OMOG Gathering Pipelines
Diamondback
3rd Party Producers
Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.
(1)
Based on public filings. Existing production valued at $40,000 per flowing boe per day at the time of announcement.
STRATEGIC JOINT VENTURES WITH LONG-HAUL PIPELINES
RATTLER WILL PARTICIPATE IN LONG-HAUL TRANSPORTATION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL DIAMONDBACK OIL VOLUMES
"Wellhead to water" solution - In-field oil gathering and equity method investments in Gray Oak, EPIC Crude and Wink to Webster long-haul pipelines provide oil takeaway solutions to maximize Diamondback's realizations
Rattler owns a 10% equity interest in each of Gray Oak and EPIC Crude pipelines; 4% interest in the Wink to Webster joint venture (which owns a 71% undivided joint interest on the main pipe segment)
Rattler has made capital contributions of approximately $265 million as of 12/31/2019 and expects to contribute an additional $120-$135 million to meet its remaining capital requirements for all three pipelines
Diamondback has 100,000 Bbl/d of committed capacity on each of the three projects
Midland
Wink
Estimated Full
Service Date
Houston
EPIC Crude Pipeline
Q2 2020
Gray Oak Pipeline
Q2 2020
Wink to Webster Pipeline
1H 2021
Diamondback Acreage
Epic Crude Pipeline
Webster
Gray Oak Pipeline
Wink to Webster Pipeline
Corpus
Gulf Coast crude oil market
Christi
Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.
AMARILLO RATTLER JOINT VENTURE OVERVIEW
Amarillo Rattler Overview
Amarillo Rattler Gas Gathering, Compression and Processing System Map
Joint venture to own, operate and construct natural gas gathering, compression, and processing system
50/50 joint venture with Amarillo Midstream who will manage construction and operation of the system
Existing gas gathering and compression system with 84 miles of gathering and regional transportation pipelines and 40 MMcf/d natural gas plant
Joint venture plans to construct new 60 MMcf/d cryogenic natural gas processing plant with operations anticipated to begin in mid 2021, along with additional gathering, compression and regional transportation buildout
$100 million gross investment ($50 million net to Rattler) anticipated from 2020-2021
Strategic asset in core Diamondback growth area advantages economics for joint venture
Economics of new processing plant and system justified by existing dedicated acreage acquired from Ajax Resources in 2018
Opportunity to compete for additional Diamondback acreage in the area as legacy contracts expire as well as third party business opportunities
Area is expected to be a key growth driver for Diamondback in the years to come
Enhanced planning, coordination and control of gas gathering increases capital efficiency and minimizes flaring and downtime
Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.
FANG Acreage Dedicated to Amarillo Rattler
FANG Acreage with Pre-Existing Dedications
Existing Gas Gathering and Regional
Transportation Pipelines
New Gas Processing Plant Location
RATTLER FINANCIAL OVERVIEW
FINANCIAL STRATEGY
Self-Funding Business Model
Focus on maximizing stakeholder returns and growing distributions
Critical to Diamondback's full-field organic development plan
Strong free cash flow generation funds capex and distributions
No plans to access capital markets post-IPO to fund the current business plan
Optimize capital spend through alignment with and visibility into
Diamondback's development plan
Owns 100% of all midstream assets contributed by Diamondback, supporting long-term organic growth
Disciplined Financial Management
Operational excellence, cost control and efficiencies are a focus and essential to company culture
Plan to consistently increase the distribution in-line with broader growth and fund capex, while maintaining low leverage
Utilize long-termfixed-fee contracts, mitigating direct commodity price exposure and enhancing stability and predictability of cash flows
$176 million available (expandable up to $576 million of availability upon Rattler's election) under Revolving Credit Facility as of
12/31/2019
Maintain flexibility for further growth opportunities including accretive acquisitions
Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.
Based on RTLR's closing price on February 14, 2020.
Revolving Credit Facility maximum limit expandable to $1 billion upon Rattler's election.
Includes EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, OMOG, and Amarillo Rattler joint ventures.
RATTLER CAPITALIZATION & CREDIT STATISTICS
($ millions)
12/31/2019
Market Capitalization(1)
$ 2,298
Net Debt
413
Enterprise Value
$ 2,712
Revolving Credit Facility Maximum Limit(2)
$ 600
Revolving Credit Facility Borrowings
(424)
Availability Under Revolver
$ 176
Cash
11
Liquidity
$ 187
Q4 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Annualized
$ 284
Net Debt / Annualized Q4 2019 Adjusted EBITDA
1.5x
RATTLER 2020 OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL GUIDANCE
Operated Midstream Volumes
Produced Water Gathering and Disposal (MBbl/d)
950 - 1050
Sourced Water Gathering (MBbl/d)
400
- 475
Oil Gathering (MBbl/d)
100
- 110
Gas Gathering (BBtu/d)
100
- 120
Financial Guidance ($ millions except per unit metrics)
Adjusted EBITDA
$350
- $400
Equity Method Investment EBITDA(3)
$40
- $60
Operated Midstream Capex
$200
- $225
Equity Method Investment Contributions(3)
$135
- $150
Depreciation, Amortization & Accretion
$45
- $60
Annualized Distribution per Unit
$1.16
High margin, free cash flow generating business underpinned by long-term contracts
Strategic relationship with Diamondback drives Rattler's high growth profile
Assets in the core of Permian in both Delaware and Midland Basins
Experienced and proven management team
Alignment with stakeholders
Conservative capital structure with self-funding business model
