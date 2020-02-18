Rattler Midstream LP : Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation

Log in
02/18/2020 | 07:23pm EST

INVESTOR PRESENTATION FEBRUARY 2020

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our business strategy, our industry, our future profitability, our expected capital expenditures and the impact of such expenditures on our performance the outcome and timing of future events, including pending acquisitions and pipeline completions and our capital programs, are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, incident to the acquisition, ownership, operation and development of oil, natural gas and water-related midstream infrastructure assets and services. These risks include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed or referenced in the "Risk Factors" section in Rattler's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the ability of our customers (including Diamondback Energy, Inc.) to meet their drilling and development plans, competitive conditions in our industry, the demand for and costs of conducting midstream infrastructure services, the availability and price of crude oil and natural gas to the consumer compared to the price of alternative and competing fuels, environmental risks, operating hazards, regulatory changes, cash flow and access to capital and the timing of development expenditures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements or projections. While we base these statements in good faith assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of Rattler's performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

This presentation contains Rattler's 2020 financial and operational guidance. Our forecasts and expectations are dependent upon many assumptions including, among other things, the drilling and development plans of our customers, availability of capital and commodity prices and differentials.

Industry and Market Data

This presentation includes market data and other statistical information from third party sources, including independent industry publications, government publications or other published independent sources. Although we believe these third party sources are reliable as of their respective dates, we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of this information and we make no representations or warranties, either express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the third party information contained herein. The industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, which could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in these third-party publications. Some of the data included in this presentation is based on our good faith estimates, which are derived from our review of internal sources as well as the third party sources described above.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this presentation, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") and Discretionary Free Cash Flow, each of which is a financial measure that is not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by Rattler's management and by external users of Rattler's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Rattler's management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow are useful because, when viewed together with the Company's GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, these measures allow management to more effectively evaluate Rattler's operating performance and compare the results of Rattler's operations from period to period without regard to Rattler's financing methods or capital structure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before income taxes, interest expense, net of amount capitalized, interest expense related to equity method investments, non-cashunit-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization and accretion and other non-cash transactions.

Depreciation, amortization and accretion includes depreciation, amortization and accretion on assets and liabilities of Rattler Midstream Operating LLC, in addition to depreciation, amortization and accretion on our equity method investments. Interest expense related to equity method investments represents our proportional interest income (expense) from equity method investments. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net income. We define ROACE as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average current liabilities for current and prior period. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to ROACE is return on average common equity. We define Discretionary Free Cash Flow as operating cash flow before working capital adjustments less midstream capex excluding equity method contributions. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Discretionary Free Cash Flow is cash flow from operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow should not be considered alternatives to any comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow exclude some, but not all, items that affect comparable GAAP measures, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBTIDA to net income (loss) and other non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to filings we make with the SEC.

1

RATTLER MIDSTREAM: INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

Q4 2019 Review

Full Year 2019

Review

  • Q4 2019 Net Income of $51.6 million, up 7% over Q3 2019 and 237% over Q4 2018
  • Q4 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $71.0 million, up 6% over Q3 2019 and 164% over Q4 2018
  • Robust average volume growth in all operated midstream segments
    • Produced Water Gathering and Disposal volumes of 895 MBbl/d, up 6% over Q3 2019
    • Sourced Water volumes of 478 MBbl/d, up 25% over Q3 2019
    • Oil Gathering volumes of 99 MBbl/d, up 11% over Q3 2019
    • Gas Gathering volumes of 104 BBtu/d, up 14% over Q3 2019
  • Increased distribution to $0.29 ($1.16 annualized) per unit for Q4 2019, up 16% from initial annualized distribution
  • Full Year 2019 Net Income of $185.7 million, up 195% from full year 2018
  • Full Year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $264.7 million, up 151% over full year 2018
  • Produced Water Gathering and Disposal volumes of 806 MBbl/d, up 186% over full year 2018
  • Sourced Water volumes of 416 MBbl/d, up 65% over full year 2018
  • Oil Gathering volumes of 85 MBbl/d, up 80% over full year 2018
  • Gas Gathering volumes of 85 BBtu/d, up 117% over full year 2018

High Return, High

Margin Business

Model

Significant Permian

Scale

Strategic

Diamondback

Relationship

Midstream 2.0

  • Revenue, margins and free cash flow derive from 15 year dedication fixed fee contracts on services essential to
    Diamondback's development and production activities
  • Midstream business model of high initial capex and high margin throughput with no direct commodity price exposure results in high return on capital; FY 2019 ROACE(1) of 20%
  • Dedication covering ~400,000 gross acres in Diamondback's core development areas
  • Large, integrated gathering systems allow synergies across business lines
  • Scale lowers operating costs for Rattler business lines critical to Diamondback's low-cost operations
  • Close coordination and development visibility allows efficient capital program and high utilization of assets
  • Diamondback aligned with Rattler unitholders through continued ownership, consolidation
  • Rattler benefits from access to investment opportunities through Diamondback relationship
  • Conservative capital structure with <2.0x leverage mandate
  • No IDRs, GP economics or fixed coverage ratios
  • Focus on strategic, returns-focused approach with high return on average capital employed

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

  1. Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") calculated as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average

current liabilities for current and prior period.

2

RATTLER: A DIFFERENTIATED MIDSTREAM COMPANY

FULLY-FUNDED COMPANY OPERATING ON AN ESTABLISHED ACREAGE POSITION

Key Takeaways

Areas Of Operation

In-basin midstream solutions for Diamondback Energy

  • Scalable, purpose-built Permian midstream company
  • Captures high value economics of midstream assets
  • Midstream services integral to Diamondback's low-cost operations

Visible revenues and free cash flow underpinned by Diamondback's

15-year,fixed-fee, market based commercial agreements

  • ~11,000 potential gross operated drilling locations support production growth(1)

Rattler's Joint Ventures with long-haul pipelines and OMOG provide Diamondback with "wellhead-to-water" solutions

  • Rattler owns equity interests in EPIC Crude, Gray Oak, and Wink to Webster oil pipelines which, upon completion, will run from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast
  • Rattler also owns a 60% non-operated interest in Oryx Midland Oil
    Gathering ("OMOG"), further increasing exposure to Midland Basin oil gathering

Diamondback acreage

Rattler focus areas

Market Snapshot(2)

Significant free cash flow generation supports a self-funding model that is not dependent on future dropdowns or capital markets

  • Focused on delivering a differentiated return on and return of capital via a stakeholder friendly structure

NASDAQ Symbol: RTLR

Fully Diluted Units Outstanding: 153.7 million(3)

Market Capitalization: $2,298 million

Net Debt: $413 million

Enterprise Value: $2,712 million

Distribution Yield: 7.8%

Source: Company filings, Bloomberg, management data and estimates.

(1)

Represents all of Diamondback's potential locations as of 12/31/19. Not all of these ~11,000 locations are on Rattler's acreage dedication.

(2)

Market data based on RTLR's closing price on 2/14/2020.

3

(3)

Includes ~45,927,000 diluted common units and 107,815,512 Class B units as of 12/31/2019.

RATTLER'S ASSETS FOCUSED IN DIAMONDBACK'S SEVEN CORE AREAS

Rattler and Diamondback Asset Map

N. Delaware

Produced Water

ReWard

Produced Water

Sourced Water

Oil Gathering

Spanish Trail North:

Howard County

Produced Water

Produced Water

Sourced Water

Sourced Water

Spanish Trail

Glasscock County(1)

Produced Water

Produced Water

Sourced Water

Sourced Water

Oil Gathering

Oil Gathering

Pecos County

Diamondback acreage

Produced Water

Rattler focus areas

Sourced Water

Produced Water Inj. Well

Oil Gathering

Gas Gathering

Rattler Gathering Systems

OMOG Gathering System

Service Line

Delaware Capacity

Delaware Length (Miles)

Midland Capacity

Midland Length (Miles)

Total Capacity

Total Length (Miles)

Produced Water Disposal Capacity(2) (MBbl/d)

1,577

257

1,732

217

3,309

474

Sourced Water Capacity (MBbl/d)

120

26

455

71

575

97

Oil Gathering Capacity (MBbl/d)

180

104

56

44

236

148

Gas Gathering Capacity (MMcf/d)

150

148

-

-

150

148

Total

N/A

535

N/A

332

N/A

867

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

  1. Sourced Water on legacy Diamondback position only. Oil gathering on legacy Energen position only.

(2)

Permitted produced water injection capacity.

4

RATTLER HISTORICAL VOLUMES & PER UNIT EXECUTION

GROWING RATTLER VOLUMES TRANSLATES DIRECTLY INTO NET INCOME AND EBITDA GROWTH, WITH A HIGH ROACE

  • Operational execution delivers strong financial results supportive of increased $1.16 per common unit annualized distribution
  • High return on average capital employed not dependent on future dropdowns
  • Organic growth and efficient cash flow conversion supports distribution policy
  • Capex timing coordination with Diamondback maximizes utilization and capital efficiency

HISTORICAL & PROJECTED RATTLER VOLUMES(1)

HISTORICAL & PROJECTED PER UNIT PERFORMANCE (2)

2018A

2019A

2020E

2018A

2019A

2020E

(Pre-Energen Acq.)

(Guidance)

(Pre-Energen Acq.)

(Guidance)

Produced Water Gathering Volume

MBbl/d

252

806

1,000

Rattler Volume per Unit

Bbl/d Water/ Boe/d per million units

3,824

8,593

10,156

Sourced Water Gathering Volume

MBbl/d

416

438

282

Net Income per Unit

$ / million units

$ 1.21

$ 0.41

$

-

Oil Gathering Volume

Adjusted EBITDA per Unit

MBbl/d

$ / million units

105

$ 2.44

85

$ 1.72

47

$ 0.69

Gas Gathering Volume

Return on Average Capital

BBtu/d

Employed(3)

110

19%

20%

85

39

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

  1. Midpoint of Rattler 2020 Guidance shown for 2020 projections.
  2. Midpoint of Rattler 2020 Guidance shown for 2020 projections. Assumes diluted share count of ~153,700,000 as of 12/31/2019.
  3. Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") calculated as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average current liabilities for current and prior period.

-

5

DIAMONDBACK IS WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE RATTLER GROWTH

Diamondback Overview

Diamondback's strong growth profile, execution track record and Tier 1 inventory depth support Rattler's growth

  • Targeting 10-15% annual production growth with free cash flow in 2020
  • Successful track record of growth via acquisition totaling ~$16bn of major transactions since IPO in 2012
  • Peer-leadingcash margins
  • Approximately 11,000 gross potential horizontal drilling locations in the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin and significant resource upside(1)

Diamondback's Gross Operated Horizontal Drilling Locations By Basin

Rig Years(2): 33

25

29

11,000

7,000

4,000

Midland

Delaware

Total

Diamondback Net Production Growth Over Time(3)

Acreage Growth Over Time(4)

(Boe/d)

317,500

(Net Acres)

283,000

344,000

350,000

207,000

130,000

79,000

85,000

106,000

85,000

66,000

43,000

52,000

33,000

4,000

7,000

19,000

At IPO

2013A

2014A

2015A

2016A

2017A

2018A

2019A

At IPO 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A

2020E

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

(1)

As of 12/31/19. Not all of these 11,000 locations are on Rattler acreage dedications.

(2)

Rig years calculated as 20 wells per year per rig in the Midland Basin and 15 wells per year per rig in the Delaware Basin at the midpoint of Diamondback's 2020 rig guidance of 20-23 rigs split evenly between basins.

(3)

2020E range calculated as midpoint of public Diamondback production guidance.

6

(4) Net Midland Basin and Delaware Basin acres, excludes exploration acreage.

RATTLER BENEFITS FROM DIAMONDBACK PRODUCTION GROWTH ACROSS BOTH BASINS

Diamondback's 2020 Guidance Implications for Rattler

  • Rattler's asset footprint translates into capturing Diamondback volumes across both the Midland Basin and the Delaware Basin
  • Diamondback expects to increase gross completions in 2020 from 2019 in both the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin
  • Diamondback's anticipated 2020 development plan keeps allocation between basins relatively constant and is expected to continue
    Rattler's robust historical volume growth
  • Given Rattler's "just-in-time" capital program, any moderation in Diamondback's planned development activity would result in correspondingly lower capital requirements for Rattler

Diamondback 2019A vs. 2020E Gross Completions

317

320-360

Gross Wells

Gross Wells

2019

2019

2020E

2020E

2019

2020E

Midland

Delaware

Midland

Delaware

Total

Total

FY 2019 Percent of Diamondback Gross Production Gathered By Rattler

Diamondback Development &

Produced

Sourced

Oil Gathering

Gross Completions(2)

Water to

Water

Water

Oil Gathering

Including OMOG

Gas Gathering

2019A

2020E

Oil Ratio

Midland Basin

90%

85%

25%

45%

-

60%

55%

1 - 3

Delaware Basin

95%

85%

55%

55%

25%

40%

45%

4 - 6

Total Diamondback

95%

85%

35%

50%

10%

317

320 - 360

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

  1. At the midpoint of 2020 guidance.

(2)

Development percentage based on total net lateral footage completed.

7

HIGH MARGIN, RETURNS-FOCUSED MODEL WITH 15-YEAR CONTRACTS

Strong Gross Margins across All Midstream Segments

Diamondback has set Rattler up for free cash flow generation

  • High gross margins and long-term contracts turn Diamondback volumes into Rattler cash flow
  • Highly efficient capital program with limited expected maintenance capex
  • Strategic, returns-focused approach with a high return on average capital employed

Long-term Contract Profile

Oil Gathering

Long-Haul Transportation

Recycled Water Sales

Produced Water Gathering

Gas Gathering

Sourced Water

Blended Midstream

Range

-

50%

100%

Gross Margin

Service Line

Produced Water

Sourced Water

Crude Oil Gathering

Gas Gathering / Compression

Diamondback Areas of

Gross

Utilization(1)

Rattler Contract

Illustrative

Operation

Dedicated Acres

(12/31/19)

Term

Competitor

All seven core operating areas

~400,000

27%

15 years

0-10 years

of Diamondback's acreage

All core operating areas

~285,000

83%

15 years

0 years

(excluding legacy Energen

assets)

ReWard, Spanish Trail, Pecos

~180,000

42%

15 years

7-10 years

County, and Glasscock

County

Pecos County

~85,000

56% / 70%

15 years

7-10 years

CONTRACT FEES AT MARKET RATES BUT TENOR IS DIFFERENTIATED

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

(1) Utilization represents Q4 2019 average throughput volume divided by system capacity.

8

RATTLER PRESENTS IMMINENT FREE CASH FLOW INFLECTION

Core operated business free cash flow positive in 2019 and growing in 2020

  • Core business EBITDA increases with organic volume growth while capex declines as systems are built to maximum required capacities
  • Equity method investment contributions expected to continue into 2021 when Wink to Webster and new Amarillo Rattler plant begins full service

2012-2018

2019 - 2020

2021+

Heavy Diamondback

Operated midstream and total Rattler

Free cash flow harvest as volumes

infrastructure investment

free cash flow inflection

increase and capex twilights

RATTLER HISTORICAL AND PROJECTED FREE CASH FLOW PROFILE ($ MILLIONS)

CAPEX & INTEREST EXPENSE(1)

ADJUSTED EBITDA(1)

FREE CASH FLOW

Operated Midstream Free Cash Flow(3)

$ 727

(4)

Total Rattler Free Cash Flow

$ 329

~$375

~$375

$ 265

$ 106

~$142

$ 22

~$(0)

2018A

2019A

2020E

2018A

2019A

2020E

2018A

2019A

2020E

$ (111)

Operated Midstream Capex

One Time Capex(2)

$ (222)

Net Interest Expense

$ (463)

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

(1)

2020E capex, equity method investment contributions and Adjusted EBITDA based on midpoint of guidance. Net interest expense based on management estimates.

(2)

One time capex Includes equity method investment contributions and Diamondback's 2018 real estate acquisition.

9

(3)

Operated Midstream Free Cash Flow calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus operated midstream capex and net interest expense.

(4) Total Rattler Free Cash Flow calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus operated midstream capex, net Interest expense and one time capex.

HIGHLY EFFICIENT "JUST IN TIME" CAPITAL PROGRAM

CAPEX TIMING COORDINATION WITH DIAMONDBACK MAXIMIZES CAPITAL EFFICIENCY AND UTILIZATION

-

  1. Company fully-formed, operations established
  2. Strong single customer; high visibility
    Existing contracts: 15-yearfixed-fee commercial
  3. agreements
  4. Rattler pays for and owns 100% of the business

One operator: Diamondback;

operations heavily dependent on Rattler

Yes

No

Drill on acreage

Generic Third-Party Midstream Company

  1. Develop investment thesis
  2. Target multiple customers and/or geographic area Sign contracts: Mix of fixed and variable rates; average
  3. contract length significantly less than 15-years
    Upstream / Midstream J.V.'s and equity deals split
  4. ownership and divide economics across both parties

Fragmented operators;

multiple service providers required

Yes

No

Drill on acreage

Insight into volumes

No capex spent

Pipe already built

No costs incurred

  • Long-haultakeaway secured
  • Drill new Produced Water wells ahead of the drill-bit

O O O O

Imperfect drilling plan knowledge

Potential additional capex needed

Long-haul takeaway uncertain

Possible asset under-utilization

  • Capex spend not perfectly aligned with upstream due to lack of visibility; less efficient use of capex

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

10

RATTLER IS KEY TO DIAMONDBACK'S LOW-COST OPERATIONS

Rattler Lowers Diamondback's Effective LOE by Reducing Produced Water Costs

($/Bbl water)

Rattler Helps Maximize Diamondback's Oil Realizations

($/Bbl oil)

($0.65)

$1.00

Diamondback's

ownership in Rattler results in enhanced margins by effectively "paying

itself" instead of

paying a third party

Diamondback's

ownership in Rattler

results in enhanced

margins by

($0.65)

effectively "paying

itself" instead of

$0.80

paying a third party

$0.20

Potential savings from

royalty consolidation

$0.15

Market Rate for

Consolidated Margin

Realized Produced

Produced Water

Water Disposal Cost

Gathering and Disposal

DELAWARE AVERAGE OF 5 BBLS WATER TO 1 BBL OIL

EQUATES TO $3.25 OF LOE SAVINGS / BBL OIL

$0.15

Market Rate for Oil

Consolidated Margin Realized Oil Gathering

Gathering

Cost

$0.65 / BBL INCREASE IN REALIZED OIL PRICE

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

11

PRODUCED WATER INJECTION WELL ECONOMICS SUPERIOR TO THAT OF PERMIAN BASIN HORIZONTAL OIL WELLS

HIGH PRODUCED WATER INJECTION WELL UTILIZATION PROVIDES HIGH RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED AT RATTLER

Illustrative

15-year Present

Value of One Permian Well to Midstream Provider(1)

Delaware (Horizontal Well)

Metric

Lateral Length

10,000 Ft.

15-Year Oil EUR (MBbl)

660

15-Year Produced Water EUR (MBbl)

3,066

Produced Water Fee ($/Bbl)

$1.00

Oil Gathering Fee ($/Bbl)

$0.80

($ millions)

$2.2

$0.4

Midland (Horizontal Well)

Metric

Lateral Length

10,000 Ft.

15-Year Oil EUR (MBbl)

529

15-Year Produced Water EUR (MBbl)

788

Produced Water Fee ($/Bbl)

$0.80

Oil Gathering Fee ($/Bbl)

$1.00

$0.5

$0.4

Illustrative

15-Year

Present Value

of Cash Flow(2)

to Well

Operator

Produced Water Revenue

Oil Revenue

Produced Water Revenue

Oil Revenue

Delaware Basin

Midland Basin

Produced Water Inj. Well

Metric

Horizontal Well

Metric

Produced Water Inj. Well

Metric

Horizontal Well

Metric

Capacity (MBbl/d)

25

Lateral Length

10,000 Ft.

Capacity (MBbl/d)

30

Lateral Length

10,000 Ft.

Utilization

80%

Total EUR (MBoe)

808

Utilization

80%

Total EUR (MBoe)

669

Margin ($/Bbl)

$0.67

Price Deck (oil/gas)

$55/$3

Margin ($/Bbl)

$0.53

Price Deck (oil/gas)

$55/$3

Capex per Well

~$4mm

Capex per Well

~$11mm

Capex per Well

~$5mm

Capex per Well

~$7.5mm

Build Multiple(3)

0.8x

Build Multiple(3)

6.3x

Build Multiple(3)

1.1x

Build Multiple(3)

5.0x

($ millions)

$34.9

$32.3

$10.2

$10.6

Produced Water Inj. Well

Horizontal Well

Produced Water Inj. Well

Horizontal Well

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. For illustrative purposes only. Represents oil and produced water injection well economics to generic Permian midstream and upstream operators.

(1)

Based on first 15 years of type curves and assumes a 10% discount rate.

(2)

Cash flow is revenue net of opex, production tax, and ad. val.

12

(3)

Build multiple is defined as capex divided by the 15-year average NTM undiscounted cash flow.

STAKEHOLDER ALIGNMENT: "MIDSTREAM 2.0"

"Midstream 2.0" Themes

  • Corporate Structure: Economic and governance alignment between stakeholders and sponsor (similar to
    Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM))
  • Growth Expectations: Sustainable, long-term growth with attractive returns
  • Self-Fundingand Low Leverage: No plan to access capital markets to fund organic development

Illustrative Traditional

Midstream MLP

Permian pure-play

Self-funding business plan with low leverage

Own 100% of all midstream assets contributed

Investors receive 1099

No IDRs / subordinated units or GP economics

Strong E&P sponsor

15-yearmarket-based contracts

PO

PO

PO

PO

PO

PO

PO

Note: Based on management estimates. For illustrative purposes only.

13

ORYX MIDLAND OIL GATHERING (OMOG) OVERVIEW

OMOG System Overview

System Length (miles)

>230

Oil Storage (MBbl)

~200

OMOG System Highlights

Long Term Value Through Strong Dedications on Top-Tier Acreage

  • Top 3 producers have ~10 years on average of contract term remaining
  • Over 90,000 net acres dedicated on system transacted for over $4.5 billion with average price of greater than $40,000 per net acre in 5 transactions by top three producers(1)
  • Experienced partner in Oryx Midstream to operate existing system safely and efficiently and organically grow third party business

OMOG Historical Oil Volumes (Bbl/d)

120,000 100,000 80,000 60,000 40,000 20,000 0

2019 OMOG Oil Volumes (Bbl/d)

106,000

113,000

106,000

105,000

99,000

Dedicated FANG Acreage

3rd Party Dedicated Acreage

Q1 2019

Q2 2019

Q3 2019

Q4 2019

FY 2019

Non-Dedicated FANG Acreage

OMOG Gathering Pipelines

Diamondback

3rd Party Producers

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

(1)

Based on public filings. Existing production valued at $40,000 per flowing boe per day at the time of announcement.

14

STRATEGIC JOINT VENTURES WITH LONG-HAUL PIPELINES

RATTLER WILL PARTICIPATE IN LONG-HAUL TRANSPORTATION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL DIAMONDBACK OIL VOLUMES

  • "Wellhead to water" solution - In-field oil gathering and equity method investments in Gray Oak, EPIC Crude and Wink to Webster long-haul pipelines provide oil takeaway solutions to maximize Diamondback's realizations
  • Rattler owns a 10% equity interest in each of Gray Oak and EPIC Crude pipelines; 4% interest in the Wink to Webster joint venture (which owns a 71% undivided joint interest on the main pipe segment)
  • Rattler has made capital contributions of approximately $265 million as of 12/31/2019 and expects to contribute an additional $120-$135 million to meet its remaining capital requirements for all three pipelines
  • Diamondback has 100,000 Bbl/d of committed capacity on each of the three projects

Midland

Wink

Estimated Full

Service Date

Houston

EPIC Crude Pipeline

Q2 2020

Gray Oak Pipeline

Q2 2020

Wink to Webster Pipeline

1H 2021

Diamondback Acreage

Epic Crude Pipeline

Webster

Gray Oak Pipeline

Wink to Webster Pipeline

Corpus

Gulf Coast crude oil market

Christi

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

15

AMARILLO RATTLER JOINT VENTURE OVERVIEW

Amarillo Rattler Overview

Amarillo Rattler Gas Gathering, Compression and Processing System Map

Joint venture to own, operate and construct natural gas gathering, compression, and processing system

  • 50/50 joint venture with Amarillo Midstream who will manage construction and operation of the system
  • Existing gas gathering and compression system with 84 miles of gathering and regional transportation pipelines and 40 MMcf/d natural gas plant
  • Joint venture plans to construct new 60 MMcf/d cryogenic natural gas processing plant with operations anticipated to begin in mid 2021, along with additional gathering, compression and regional transportation buildout
  • $100 million gross investment ($50 million net to Rattler) anticipated from 2020-2021

Strategic asset in core Diamondback growth area advantages economics for joint venture

  • Economics of new processing plant and system justified by existing dedicated acreage acquired from Ajax Resources in 2018
  • Opportunity to compete for additional Diamondback acreage in the area as legacy contracts expire as well as third party business opportunities
  • Area is expected to be a key growth driver for Diamondback in the years to come
  • Enhanced planning, coordination and control of gas gathering increases capital efficiency and minimizes flaring and downtime

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

FANG Acreage Dedicated to Amarillo Rattler

FANG Acreage with Pre-Existing Dedications

Existing Gas Gathering and Regional

Transportation Pipelines

New Gas Processing Plant Location

16

RATTLER FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

FINANCIAL STRATEGY

Self-Funding Business Model

  • Focus on maximizing stakeholder returns and growing distributions
  • Critical to Diamondback's full-field organic development plan
  • Strong free cash flow generation funds capex and distributions
  • No plans to access capital markets post-IPO to fund the current business plan
  • Optimize capital spend through alignment with and visibility into
    Diamondback's development plan
  • Owns 100% of all midstream assets contributed by Diamondback, supporting long-term organic growth

Disciplined Financial Management

  • Operational excellence, cost control and efficiencies are a focus and essential to company culture
  • Plan to consistently increase the distribution in-line with broader growth and fund capex, while maintaining low leverage
  • Utilize long-termfixed-fee contracts, mitigating direct commodity price exposure and enhancing stability and predictability of cash flows
  • $176 million available (expandable up to $576 million of availability upon Rattler's election) under Revolving Credit Facility as of
    12/31/2019
  • Maintain flexibility for further growth opportunities including accretive acquisitions

Source: Company filings, management data and estimates.

  1. Based on RTLR's closing price on February 14, 2020.
  2. Revolving Credit Facility maximum limit expandable to $1 billion upon Rattler's election.
  3. Includes EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, OMOG, and Amarillo Rattler joint ventures.

RATTLER CAPITALIZATION & CREDIT STATISTICS

($ millions)

12/31/2019

Market Capitalization(1)

$ 2,298

Net Debt

413

Enterprise Value

$ 2,712

Revolving Credit Facility Maximum Limit(2)

$ 600

Revolving Credit Facility Borrowings

(424)

Availability Under Revolver

$ 176

Cash

11

Liquidity

$ 187

Q4 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Annualized

$ 284

Net Debt / Annualized Q4 2019 Adjusted EBITDA

1.5x

RATTLER 2020 OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Operated Midstream Volumes

Produced Water Gathering and Disposal (MBbl/d)

950 - 1050

Sourced Water Gathering (MBbl/d)

400

- 475

Oil Gathering (MBbl/d)

100

- 110

Gas Gathering (BBtu/d)

100

- 120

Financial Guidance ($ millions except per unit metrics)

Adjusted EBITDA

$350

- $400

Equity Method Investment EBITDA(3)

$40

- $60

Operated Midstream Capex

$200

- $225

Equity Method Investment Contributions(3)

$135

- $150

Depreciation, Amortization & Accretion

$45

- $60

Annualized Distribution per Unit

$1.16

17

High margin, free cash flow generating business underpinned by long-term contracts

Strategic relationship with Diamondback drives Rattler's high growth profile

Assets in the core of Permian in both Delaware and Midland Basins

Experienced and proven management team

Alignment with stakeholders

Conservative capital structure with self-funding business model

18

Rattler Midstream LP Corporate Headquarters

Adam Lawlis, Vice President, Investor Relations

500 West Texas Ave., Suite 1200

(432) 221-7400

Midland, TX 79701

ir@rattlermidstream.com

www.rattlermidstream.com

19

Disclaimer

Rattler Midstream LP published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 00:22:08 UTC
