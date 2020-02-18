Rattler Midstream LP : Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation 0 02/18/2020 | 07:23pm EST Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields INVESTOR PRESENTATION FEBRUARY 2020 FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about our business strategy, our industry, our future profitability, our expected capital expenditures and the impact of such expenditures on our performance the outcome and timing of future events, including pending acquisitions and pipeline completions and our capital programs, are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "plan," "believe," "intend," "achievable," "anticipate," "will," "continue," "potential," "should," "could," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, incident to the acquisition, ownership, operation and development of oil, natural gas and water-related midstream infrastructure assets and services. These risks include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed or referenced in the "Risk Factors" section in Rattler's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), the ability of our customers (including Diamondback Energy, Inc.) to meet their drilling and development plans, competitive conditions in our industry, the demand for and costs of conducting midstream infrastructure services, the availability and price of crude oil and natural gas to the consumer compared to the price of alternative and competing fuels, environmental risks, operating hazards, regulatory changes, cash flow and access to capital and the timing of development expenditures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. We make no representations or warranties as to the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements or projections. While we base these statements in good faith assumptions that we believe to be reasonable when made, these forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of Rattler's performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation. This presentation contains Rattler's 2020 financial and operational guidance. Our forecasts and expectations are dependent upon many assumptions including, among other things, the drilling and development plans of our customers, availability of capital and commodity prices and differentials. Industry and Market Data This presentation includes market data and other statistical information from third party sources, including independent industry publications, government publications or other published independent sources. Although we believe these third party sources are reliable as of their respective dates, we have not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of this information and we make no representations or warranties, either express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the third party information contained herein. The industry in which we operate is subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, which could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed in these third-party publications. Some of the data included in this presentation is based on our good faith estimates, which are derived from our review of internal sources as well as the third party sources described above. Non-GAAP Financial Measures In this presentation, we use Adjusted EBITDA, Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") and Discretionary Free Cash Flow, each of which is a financial measure that is not presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures that are used by Rattler's management and by external users of Rattler's financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies. Rattler's management believes that Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow are useful because, when viewed together with the Company's GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations, these measures allow management to more effectively evaluate Rattler's operating performance and compare the results of Rattler's operations from period to period without regard to Rattler's financing methods or capital structure. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income before income taxes, interest expense, net of amount capitalized, interest expense related to equity method investments, non-cashunit-based compensation expense, depreciation, amortization and accretion and other non-cash transactions. Depreciation, amortization and accretion includes depreciation, amortization and accretion on assets and liabilities of Rattler Midstream Operating LLC, in addition to depreciation, amortization and accretion on our equity method investments. Interest expense related to equity method investments represents our proportional interest income (expense) from equity method investments. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Adjusted EBITDA is net income. We define ROACE as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average current liabilities for current and prior period. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to ROACE is return on average common equity. We define Discretionary Free Cash Flow as operating cash flow before working capital adjustments less midstream capex excluding equity method contributions. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to Discretionary Free Cash Flow is cash flow from operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow should not be considered alternatives to any comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow exclude some, but not all, items that affect comparable GAAP measures, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA, ROACE and Discretionary Free Cash Flow as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. For a reconciliation of Adjusted EBTIDA to net income (loss) and other non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to filings we make with the SEC. 1 RATTLER MIDSTREAM: INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS Q4 2019 Review Full Year 2019 Review Q4 2019 Net Income of $51.6 million, up 7% over Q3 2019 and 237% over Q4 2018

Q4 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $71.0 million, up 6% over Q3 2019 and 164% over Q4 2018

Robust average volume growth in all operated midstream segments

Produced Water Gathering and Disposal volumes of 895 MBbl/d, up 6% over Q3 2019 Sourced Water volumes of 478 MBbl/d, up 25% over Q3 2019 Oil Gathering volumes of 99 MBbl/d, up 11% over Q3 2019 Gas Gathering volumes of 104 BBtu/d, up 14% over Q3 2019

Increased distribution to $0.29 ($1.16 annualized) per unit for Q4 2019, up 16% from initial annualized distribution

Full Year 2019 Net Income of $185.7 million, up 195% from full year 2018

Full Year 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $264.7 million, up 151% over full year 2018

Produced Water Gathering and Disposal volumes of 806 MBbl/d, up 186% over full year 2018

Sourced Water volumes of 416 MBbl/d, up 65% over full year 2018

Oil Gathering volumes of 85 MBbl/d, up 80% over full year 2018

Gas Gathering volumes of 85 BBtu/d, up 117% over full year 2018 High Return, High Margin Business Model Significant Permian Scale Strategic Diamondback Relationship Midstream 2.0 Revenue, margins and free cash flow derive from 15 year dedication fixed fee contracts on services essential to

Diamondback's development and production activities

Diamondback's development and production activities Midstream business model of high initial capex and high margin throughput with no direct commodity price exposure results in high return on capital; FY 2019 ROACE (1) of 20%

of 20% Dedication covering ~400,000 gross acres in Diamondback's core development areas

Large, integrated gathering systems allow synergies across business lines

Scale lowers operating costs for Rattler business lines critical to Diamondback's low-cost operations

low-cost operations Close coordination and development visibility allows efficient capital program and high utilization of assets

Diamondback aligned with Rattler unitholders through continued ownership, consolidation

Rattler benefits from access to investment opportunities through Diamondback relationship

Conservative capital structure with <2.0x leverage mandate

No IDRs, GP economics or fixed coverage ratios

Focus on strategic, returns-focused approach with high return on average capital employed Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") calculated as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average current liabilities for current and prior period. 2 RATTLER: A DIFFERENTIATED MIDSTREAM COMPANY FULLY-FUNDED COMPANY OPERATING ON AN ESTABLISHED ACREAGE POSITION Key Takeaways Areas Of Operation In-basin midstream solutions for Diamondback Energy Scalable, purpose-built Permian midstream company

purpose-built Permian midstream company Captures high value economics of midstream assets

Midstream services integral to Diamondback's low-cost operations Visible revenues and free cash flow underpinned by Diamondback's 15-year,fixed-fee, market based commercial agreements ~11,000 potential gross operated drilling locations support production growth (1) Rattler's Joint Ventures with long-haul pipelines and OMOG provide Diamondback with "wellhead-to-water" solutions Rattler owns equity interests in EPIC Crude, Gray Oak, and Wink to Webster oil pipelines which, upon completion, will run from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast

Rattler also owns a 60% non-operated interest in Oryx Midland Oil

Gathering ("OMOG"), further increasing exposure to Midland Basin oil gathering Diamondback acreage Rattler focus areas Market Snapshot(2) Significant free cash flow generation supports a self-funding model that is not dependent on future dropdowns or capital markets Focused on delivering a differentiated return on and return of capital via a stakeholder friendly structure NASDAQ Symbol: RTLR Fully Diluted Units Outstanding: 153.7 million(3) Market Capitalization: $2,298 million Net Debt: $413 million Enterprise Value: $2,712 million Distribution Yield: 7.8% Source: Company filings, Bloomberg, management data and estimates. (1) Represents all of Diamondback's potential locations as of 12/31/19. Not all of these ~11,000 locations are on Rattler's acreage dedication. (2) Market data based on RTLR's closing price on 2/14/2020. 3 (3) Includes ~45,927,000 diluted common units and 107,815,512 Class B units as of 12/31/2019. RATTLER'S ASSETS FOCUSED IN DIAMONDBACK'S SEVEN CORE AREAS Rattler and Diamondback Asset Map N. Delaware Produced Water ReWard Produced Water Sourced Water Oil Gathering Spanish Trail North: Howard County Produced Water Produced Water Sourced Water Sourced Water Spanish Trail Glasscock County(1) Produced Water Produced Water Sourced Water Sourced Water Oil Gathering Oil Gathering Pecos County Diamondback acreage Produced Water Rattler focus areas Sourced Water Produced Water Inj. Well Oil Gathering Gas Gathering Rattler Gathering Systems OMOG Gathering System Service Line Delaware Capacity Delaware Length (Miles) Midland Capacity Midland Length (Miles) Total Capacity Total Length (Miles) Produced Water Disposal Capacity(2) (MBbl/d) 1,577 257 1,732 217 3,309 474 Sourced Water Capacity (MBbl/d) 120 26 455 71 575 97 Oil Gathering Capacity (MBbl/d) 180 104 56 44 236 148 Gas Gathering Capacity (MMcf/d) 150 148 - - 150 148 Total N/A 535 N/A 332 N/A 867 Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. Sourced Water on legacy Diamondback position only. Oil gathering on legacy Energen position only. (2) Permitted produced water injection capacity. 4 RATTLER HISTORICAL VOLUMES & PER UNIT EXECUTION GROWING RATTLER VOLUMES TRANSLATES DIRECTLY INTO NET INCOME AND EBITDA GROWTH, WITH A HIGH ROACE Operational execution delivers strong financial results supportive of increased $1.16 per common unit annualized distribution

High return on average capital employed not dependent on future dropdowns

Organic growth and efficient cash flow conversion supports distribution policy

Capex timing coordination with Diamondback maximizes utilization and capital efficiency HISTORICAL & PROJECTED RATTLER VOLUMES(1) HISTORICAL & PROJECTED PER UNIT PERFORMANCE (2) 2018A 2019A 2020E 2018A 2019A 2020E (Pre-Energen Acq.) (Guidance) (Pre-Energen Acq.) (Guidance) Produced Water Gathering Volume MBbl/d 252 806 1,000 Rattler Volume per Unit Bbl/d Water/ Boe/d per million units 3,824 8,593 10,156 Sourced Water Gathering Volume MBbl/d 416 438 282 Net Income per Unit $ / million units $ 1.21 $ 0.41 $ - Oil Gathering Volume Adjusted EBITDA per Unit MBbl/d $ / million units 105 $ 2.44 85 $ 1.72 47 $ 0.69 Gas Gathering Volume Return on Average Capital BBtu/d Employed(3) 110 19% 20% 85 39 Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. Midpoint of Rattler 2020 Guidance shown for 2020 projections. Midpoint of Rattler 2020 Guidance shown for 2020 projections. Assumes diluted share count of ~153,700,000 as of 12/31/2019. Return on Average Capital Employed ("ROACE") calculated as consolidated annualized EBIT divided by average total assets less cash for current and prior period less average current liabilities for current and prior period. - 5 DIAMONDBACK IS WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE RATTLER GROWTH Diamondback Overview Diamondback's strong growth profile, execution track record and Tier 1 inventory depth support Rattler's growth Targeting 10-15% annual production growth with free cash flow in 2020

10-15% annual production growth with free cash flow in 2020 Successful track record of growth via acquisition totaling ~$16bn of major transactions since IPO in 2012

Peer-leading cash margins

cash margins Approximately 11,000 gross potential horizontal drilling locations in the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin and significant resource upside (1) Diamondback's Gross Operated Horizontal Drilling Locations By Basin Rig Years(2): 33 25 29 11,000 7,000 4,000 Midland Delaware Total Diamondback Net Production Growth Over Time(3) Acreage Growth Over Time(4) (Boe/d) 317,500 (Net Acres) 283,000 344,000 350,000 207,000 130,000 79,000 85,000 106,000 85,000 66,000 43,000 52,000 33,000 4,000 7,000 19,000 At IPO 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A At IPO 2013A 2014A 2015A 2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A 2020E Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. (1) As of 12/31/19. Not all of these 11,000 locations are on Rattler acreage dedications. (2) Rig years calculated as 20 wells per year per rig in the Midland Basin and 15 wells per year per rig in the Delaware Basin at the midpoint of Diamondback's 2020 rig guidance of 20-23 rigs split evenly between basins. (3) 2020E range calculated as midpoint of public Diamondback production guidance. 6 (4) Net Midland Basin and Delaware Basin acres, excludes exploration acreage. RATTLER BENEFITS FROM DIAMONDBACK PRODUCTION GROWTH ACROSS BOTH BASINS Diamondback's 2020 Guidance Implications for Rattler Rattler's asset footprint translates into capturing Diamondback volumes across both the Midland Basin and the Delaware Basin

Diamondback expects to increase gross completions in 2020 from 2019 in both the Midland Basin and Delaware Basin

Diamondback's anticipated 2020 development plan keeps allocation between basins relatively constant and is expected to continue

Rattler's robust historical volume growth

Rattler's robust historical volume growth Given Rattler's "just-in-time" capital program, any moderation in Diamondback's planned development activity would result in correspondingly lower capital requirements for Rattler Diamondback 2019A vs. 2020E Gross Completions 317 320-360 Gross Wells Gross Wells 2019 2019 2020E 2020E 2019 2020E Midland Delaware Midland Delaware Total Total FY 2019 Percent of Diamondback Gross Production Gathered By Rattler Diamondback Development & Produced Sourced Oil Gathering Gross Completions(2) Water to Water Water Oil Gathering Including OMOG Gas Gathering 2019A 2020E Oil Ratio Midland Basin 90% 85% 25% 45% - 60% 55% 1 - 3 Delaware Basin 95% 85% 55% 55% 25% 40% 45% 4 - 6 Total Diamondback 95% 85% 35% 50% 10% 317 320 - 360 Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. At the midpoint of 2020 guidance. (2) Development percentage based on total net lateral footage completed. 7 HIGH MARGIN, RETURNS-FOCUSED MODEL WITH 15-YEAR CONTRACTS Strong Gross Margins across All Midstream Segments Diamondback has set Rattler up for free cash flow generation High gross margins and long-term contracts turn Diamondback volumes into Rattler cash flow

long-term contracts turn Diamondback volumes into Rattler cash flow Highly efficient capital program with limited expected maintenance capex

Strategic, returns-focused approach with a high return on average capital employed Long-term Contract Profile Oil Gathering Long-Haul Transportation Recycled Water Sales Produced Water Gathering Gas Gathering Sourced Water Blended Midstream Range - 50% 100% Gross Margin Service Line Produced Water Sourced Water Crude Oil Gathering Gas Gathering / Compression Diamondback Areas of Gross Utilization(1) Rattler Contract Illustrative Operation Dedicated Acres (12/31/19) Term Competitor All seven core operating areas ~400,000 27% 15 years 0-10 years of Diamondback's acreage All core operating areas ~285,000 83% 15 years 0 years (excluding legacy Energen assets) ReWard, Spanish Trail, Pecos ~180,000 42% 15 years 7-10 years County, and Glasscock County Pecos County ~85,000 56% / 70% 15 years 7-10 years CONTRACT FEES AT MARKET RATES BUT TENOR IS DIFFERENTIATED Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. (1) Utilization represents Q4 2019 average throughput volume divided by system capacity. 8 RATTLER PRESENTS IMMINENT FREE CASH FLOW INFLECTION Core operated business free cash flow positive in 2019 and growing in 2020 Core business EBITDA increases with organic volume growth while capex declines as systems are built to maximum required capacities

Equity method investment contributions expected to continue into 2021 when Wink to Webster and new Amarillo Rattler plant begins full service 2012-2018 2019 - 2020 2021+ Heavy Diamondback Operated midstream and total Rattler Free cash flow harvest as volumes infrastructure investment free cash flow inflection increase and capex twilights RATTLER HISTORICAL AND PROJECTED FREE CASH FLOW PROFILE ($ MILLIONS) CAPEX & INTEREST EXPENSE(1) ADJUSTED EBITDA(1) FREE CASH FLOW Operated Midstream Free Cash Flow(3) $ 727 (4) Total Rattler Free Cash Flow $ 329 ~$375 ~$375 $ 265 $ 106 ~$142 $ 22 ~$(0) 2018A 2019A 2020E 2018A 2019A 2020E 2018A 2019A 2020E $ (111) Operated Midstream Capex One Time Capex(2) $ (222) Net Interest Expense $ (463) Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. (1) 2020E capex, equity method investment contributions and Adjusted EBITDA based on midpoint of guidance. Net interest expense based on management estimates. (2) One time capex Includes equity method investment contributions and Diamondback's 2018 real estate acquisition. 9 (3) Operated Midstream Free Cash Flow calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus operated midstream capex and net interest expense. (4) Total Rattler Free Cash Flow calculated as Adjusted EBITDA minus operated midstream capex, net Interest expense and one time capex. HIGHLY EFFICIENT "JUST IN TIME" CAPITAL PROGRAM CAPEX TIMING COORDINATION WITH DIAMONDBACK MAXIMIZES CAPITAL EFFICIENCY AND UTILIZATION - Company fully-formed, operations established Strong single customer; high visibility

Existing contracts: 15-yearfixed-fee commercial agreements Rattler pays for and owns 100% of the business One operator: Diamondback; operations heavily dependent on Rattler Yes No Drill on acreage Generic Third-Party Midstream Company Develop investment thesis Target multiple customers and/or geographic area Sign contracts: Mix of fixed and variable rates; average contract length significantly less than 15-years

Upstream / Midstream J.V.'s and equity deals split ownership and divide economics across both parties Fragmented operators; multiple service providers required Yes No Drill on acreage ✔ Insight into volumes ✔ No capex spent ✔ Pipe already built ✔ No costs incurred Long-haul takeaway secured

takeaway secured Drill new Produced Water wells ahead of the drill-bit O O O O Imperfect drilling plan knowledge Potential additional capex needed Long-haul takeaway uncertain Possible asset under-utilization Capex spend not perfectly aligned with upstream due to lack of visibility; less efficient use of capex Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. 10 RATTLER IS KEY TO DIAMONDBACK'S LOW-COST OPERATIONS Rattler Lowers Diamondback's Effective LOE by Reducing Produced Water Costs ($/Bbl water) Rattler Helps Maximize Diamondback's Oil Realizations ($/Bbl oil) ($0.65) $1.00 Diamondback's ownership in Rattler results in enhanced margins by effectively "paying itself" instead of paying a third party Diamondback's ownership in Rattler results in enhanced margins by ($0.65) effectively "paying itself" instead of $0.80 paying a third party $0.20 Potential savings from royalty consolidation $0.15 Market Rate for Consolidated Margin Realized Produced Produced Water Water Disposal Cost Gathering and Disposal DELAWARE AVERAGE OF 5 BBLS WATER TO 1 BBL OIL EQUATES TO $3.25 OF LOE SAVINGS / BBL OIL $0.15 Market Rate for Oil Consolidated Margin Realized Oil Gathering Gathering Cost $0.65 / BBL INCREASE IN REALIZED OIL PRICE Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. 11 PRODUCED WATER INJECTION WELL ECONOMICS SUPERIOR TO THAT OF PERMIAN BASIN HORIZONTAL OIL WELLS HIGH PRODUCED WATER INJECTION WELL UTILIZATION PROVIDES HIGH RETURN ON CAPITAL EMPLOYED AT RATTLER Illustrative 15-year Present Value of One Permian Well to Midstream Provider(1) Delaware (Horizontal Well) Metric Lateral Length 10,000 Ft. 15-Year Oil EUR (MBbl) 660 15-Year Produced Water EUR (MBbl) 3,066 Produced Water Fee ($/Bbl) $1.00 Oil Gathering Fee ($/Bbl) $0.80 ($ millions) $2.2 $0.4 Midland (Horizontal Well) Metric Lateral Length 10,000 Ft. 15-Year Oil EUR (MBbl) 529 15-Year Produced Water EUR (MBbl) 788 Produced Water Fee ($/Bbl) $0.80 Oil Gathering Fee ($/Bbl) $1.00 $0.5 $0.4 Illustrative 15-Year Present Value of Cash Flow(2) to Well Operator Produced Water Revenue Oil Revenue Produced Water Revenue Oil Revenue Delaware Basin Midland Basin Produced Water Inj. Well Metric Horizontal Well Metric Produced Water Inj. Well Metric Horizontal Well Metric Capacity (MBbl/d) 25 Lateral Length 10,000 Ft. Capacity (MBbl/d) 30 Lateral Length 10,000 Ft. Utilization 80% Total EUR (MBoe) 808 Utilization 80% Total EUR (MBoe) 669 Margin ($/Bbl) $0.67 Price Deck (oil/gas) $55/$3 Margin ($/Bbl) $0.53 Price Deck (oil/gas) $55/$3 Capex per Well ~$4mm Capex per Well ~$11mm Capex per Well ~$5mm Capex per Well ~$7.5mm Build Multiple(3) 0.8x Build Multiple(3) 6.3x Build Multiple(3) 1.1x Build Multiple(3) 5.0x ($ millions) $34.9 $32.3 $10.2 $10.6 Produced Water Inj. Well Horizontal Well Produced Water Inj. Well Horizontal Well Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. For illustrative purposes only. Represents oil and produced water injection well economics to generic Permian midstream and upstream operators. (1) Based on first 15 years of type curves and assumes a 10% discount rate. (2) Cash flow is revenue net of opex, production tax, and ad. val. 12 (3) Build multiple is defined as capex divided by the 15-year average NTM undiscounted cash flow. STAKEHOLDER ALIGNMENT: "MIDSTREAM 2.0" "Midstream 2.0" Themes Corporate Structure: Economic and governance alignment between stakeholders and sponsor (similar to

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM))

Economic and governance alignment between stakeholders and sponsor (similar to Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ: VNOM)) Growth Expectations: Sustainable, long-term growth with attractive returns

Sustainable, long-term growth with attractive returns Self-Funding and Low Leverage: No plan to access capital markets to fund organic development Illustrative Traditional Midstream MLP Permian pure-play Self-funding business plan with low leverage Own 100% of all midstream assets contributed Investors receive 1099 No IDRs / subordinated units or GP economics Strong E&P sponsor 15-yearmarket-based contracts PO PO PO PO PO PO PO Note: Based on management estimates. For illustrative purposes only. 13 ORYX MIDLAND OIL GATHERING (OMOG) OVERVIEW OMOG System Overview System Length (miles) >230 Oil Storage (MBbl) ~200 OMOG System Highlights Long Term Value Through Strong Dedications on Top-Tier Acreage Top 3 producers have ~10 years on average of contract term remaining

Over 90,000 net acres dedicated on system transacted for over $4.5 billion with average price of greater than $40,000 per net acre in 5 transactions by top three producers (1)

Experienced partner in Oryx Midstream to operate existing system safely and efficiently and organically grow third party business OMOG Historical Oil Volumes (Bbl/d) 120,000 100,000 80,000 60,000 40,000 20,000 0 2019 OMOG Oil Volumes (Bbl/d) 106,000 113,000 106,000 105,000 99,000 Dedicated FANG Acreage 3rd Party Dedicated Acreage Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 FY 2019 Non-Dedicated FANG Acreage OMOG Gathering Pipelines Diamondback 3rd Party Producers Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. (1) Based on public filings. Existing production valued at $40,000 per flowing boe per day at the time of announcement. 14 STRATEGIC JOINT VENTURES WITH LONG-HAUL PIPELINES RATTLER WILL PARTICIPATE IN LONG-HAUL TRANSPORTATION OF SUBSTANTIALLY ALL DIAMONDBACK OIL VOLUMES "Wellhead to water" solution - In-field oil gathering and equity method investments in Gray Oak, EPIC Crude and Wink to Webster long-haul pipelines provide oil takeaway solutions to maximize Diamondback's realizations

- In-field oil gathering and equity method investments in Gray Oak, EPIC Crude and Wink to Webster long-haul pipelines provide oil takeaway solutions to maximize Diamondback's realizations Rattler owns a 10% equity interest in each of Gray Oak and EPIC Crude pipelines; 4% interest in the Wink to Webster joint venture (which owns a 71% undivided joint interest on the main pipe segment)

Rattler has made capital contributions of approximately $265 million as of 12/31/2019 and expects to contribute an additional $120-$135 million to meet its remaining capital requirements for all three pipelines

$120-$135 million to meet its remaining capital requirements for all three pipelines Diamondback has 100,000 Bbl/d of committed capacity on each of the three projects Midland Wink Estimated Full Service Date Houston EPIC Crude Pipeline Q2 2020 Gray Oak Pipeline Q2 2020 Wink to Webster Pipeline 1H 2021 Diamondback Acreage Epic Crude Pipeline Webster Gray Oak Pipeline Wink to Webster Pipeline Corpus Gulf Coast crude oil market Christi Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. 15 AMARILLO RATTLER JOINT VENTURE OVERVIEW Amarillo Rattler Overview Amarillo Rattler Gas Gathering, Compression and Processing System Map Joint venture to own, operate and construct natural gas gathering, compression, and processing system 50/50 joint venture with Amarillo Midstream who will manage construction and operation of the system

Existing gas gathering and compression system with 84 miles of gathering and regional transportation pipelines and 40 MMcf/d natural gas plant

Joint venture plans to construct new 60 MMcf/d cryogenic natural gas processing plant with operations anticipated to begin in mid 2021, along with additional gathering, compression and regional transportation buildout

$100 million gross investment ($50 million net to Rattler) anticipated from 2020-2021 Strategic asset in core Diamondback growth area advantages economics for joint venture Economics of new processing plant and system justified by existing dedicated acreage acquired from Ajax Resources in 2018

Opportunity to compete for additional Diamondback acreage in the area as legacy contracts expire as well as third party business opportunities

Area is expected to be a key growth driver for Diamondback in the years to come

Enhanced planning, coordination and control of gas gathering increases capital efficiency and minimizes flaring and downtime Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. FANG Acreage Dedicated to Amarillo Rattler FANG Acreage with Pre-Existing Dedications Existing Gas Gathering and Regional Transportation Pipelines New Gas Processing Plant Location 16 RATTLER FINANCIAL OVERVIEW FINANCIAL STRATEGY Self-Funding Business Model Focus on maximizing stakeholder returns and growing distributions

Critical to Diamondback's full-field organic development plan

full-field organic development plan Strong free cash flow generation funds capex and distributions

No plans to access capital markets post-IPO to fund the current business plan

post-IPO to fund the current business plan Optimize capital spend through alignment with and visibility into

Diamondback's development plan

Diamondback's development plan Owns 100% of all midstream assets contributed by Diamondback, supporting long-term organic growth Disciplined Financial Management Operational excellence, cost control and efficiencies are a focus and essential to company culture

Plan to consistently increase the distribution in-line with broader growth and fund capex, while maintaining low leverage

in-line with broader growth and fund capex, while maintaining low leverage Utilize long-termfixed-fee contracts, mitigating direct commodity price exposure and enhancing stability and predictability of cash flows

long-termfixed-fee contracts, mitigating direct commodity price exposure and enhancing stability and predictability of cash flows $176 million available (expandable up to $576 million of availability upon Rattler's election) under Revolving Credit Facility as of

12/31/2019

12/31/2019 Maintain flexibility for further growth opportunities including accretive acquisitions Source: Company filings, management data and estimates. Based on RTLR's closing price on February 14, 2020. Revolving Credit Facility maximum limit expandable to $1 billion upon Rattler's election. Includes EPIC, Gray Oak, Wink to Webster, OMOG, and Amarillo Rattler joint ventures. RATTLER CAPITALIZATION & CREDIT STATISTICS ($ millions) 12/31/2019 Market Capitalization(1) $ 2,298 Net Debt 413 Enterprise Value $ 2,712 Revolving Credit Facility Maximum Limit(2) $ 600 Revolving Credit Facility Borrowings (424) Availability Under Revolver $ 176 Cash 11 Liquidity $ 187 Q4 2019 Adjusted EBITDA Annualized $ 284 Net Debt / Annualized Q4 2019 Adjusted EBITDA 1.5x RATTLER 2020 OPERATIONAL & FINANCIAL GUIDANCE Operated Midstream Volumes Produced Water Gathering and Disposal (MBbl/d) 950 - 1050 Sourced Water Gathering (MBbl/d) 400 - 475 Oil Gathering (MBbl/d) 100 - 110 Gas Gathering (BBtu/d) 100 - 120 Financial Guidance ($ millions except per unit metrics) Adjusted EBITDA $350 - $400 Equity Method Investment EBITDA(3) $40 - $60 Operated Midstream Capex $200 - $225 Equity Method Investment Contributions(3) $135 - $150 Depreciation, Amortization & Accretion $45 - $60 Annualized Distribution per Unit $1.16 17 High margin, free cash flow generating business underpinned by long-term contracts Strategic relationship with Diamondback drives Rattler's high growth profile Assets in the core of Permian in both Delaware and Midland Basins Experienced and proven management team Alignment with stakeholders Conservative capital structure with self-funding business model 18 Rattler Midstream LP Corporate Headquarters Adam Lawlis, Vice President, Investor Relations 500 West Texas Ave., Suite 1200 (432) 221-7400 Midland, TX 79701 ir@rattlermidstream.com www.rattlermidstream.com 19 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Rattler Midstream LP published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 February 2020 00:22:08 UTC 0 Latest news on RATTLER MIDSTREAM LP 07:23p RATTLER MIDSTREAM LP : Q4 2019 Earnings Presentation PU 04:36p RATTLER MIDSTREAM LP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial .. AQ 04:34p RATTLER MIDSTREAM : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:02p Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Reports Fourt.. GL 01/24 RATTLER MIDSTREAM LP : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A) AQ 01/07 Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules Fou.. GL 2019 RATTLER MIDSTREAM LP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets (form .. AQ 2019 Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Clo.. GL 2019 RATTLER MIDSTREAM LP : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITI.. AQ 2019 RATTLER MIDSTREAM : 3Q Earnings Snapshot AQ