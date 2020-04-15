Log in
Rattler Midstream LP, a Subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Schedules First Quarter 2020 Conference Call for May 7, 2020

04/15/2020

MIDLAND, Texas, April 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ: RTLR) (“Rattler”), a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FANG) (“Diamondback”), today announced that it plans to release first quarter 2020 financial results on May 6, 2020 after the market closes.

In connection with the earnings release, Rattler will host a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts to discuss its results for the first quarter of 2020 on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. CT.  Participants should call (877) 288-2756 (United States/Canada) or (470) 495-9481 (International) and use the confirmation code 3095396.  A telephonic replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. CT on Thursday May 7, 2020 through Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. CT.  To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 (United States/Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (International) and enter confirmation code 3095396.  A live broadcast of the earnings conference call will also be available via the internet at www.rattlermidstream.com under the “Investor Relations” section of the site.  A replay will also be available on the website following the call.

About Rattler Midstream LP

Rattler Midstream LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership formed in July 2018 by Diamondback Energy to own, operate, develop and acquire midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin.  Rattler provides crude oil, natural gas and water-related midstream services to Diamondback under long-term, fixed-fee contracts.  For more information, please visit www.rattlermidstream.com.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc. 

Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas.  For more information, please visit www.diamondbackenergy.com.

Investor Contact:
Adam Lawlis
+1 432.221.7467
alawlis@rattlermidstream.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 455 M
EBIT 2020 234 M
Net income 2020 195 M
Debt 2020 719 M
Yield 2020 21,6%
P/E ratio 2020 4,06x
P/E ratio 2021 3,55x
EV / Sales2020 2,09x
EV / Sales2021 2,24x
Capitalization 234 M
Chart RATTLER MIDSTREAM LP
Duration : Period :
Rattler Midstream LP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RATTLER MIDSTREAM LP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 10,71  $
Last Close Price 5,36  $
Spread / Highest target 329%
Spread / Average Target 99,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Travis D. Stice Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Kaes Van't Hof President & Director
Steven Emory West Chairman
Teresa L. Dick Chief Financial Officer, EVP & Assistant Secretary
Laurie H. Argo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RATTLER MIDSTREAM LP-69.87%234
ENBRIDGE INC.-20.67%59 580
TC ENERGY CORPORATION-3.64%44 991
ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS PARTNERS L.P.-41.41%36 122
KINDER MORGAN, INC.-28.58%34 200
WILLIAMS COMPANIES-27.02%20 999
