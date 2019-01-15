RAUTE CORPORATION STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE15 JANUARY 2019at 10:45 a.m.

POSITIVE PROFIT WARNING: RAUTE CORPORATION'S 2018 NET SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT WILL INCREASE CLEARLY COMPARED TO 2017

Based on the preliminary unaudited information Raute Group's 2018 net sales were approximately EUR 181 million (2017: MEUR 148) and operating profit was approximately EUR 14.9 million (2017: MEUR 11.6). According to the terminology applied by Raute in describing the net sales and operating profit development, the above-mentioned figures indicate that Raute's net sales increase clearly and operating profit improves clearly from the year 2017.

Raute has previously estimated, in its positive profit warning published on September 17, 2018 and confirmed in the Interim report on October 31, 2018, that Raute's net sales will increase and operating profit will improve in 2018 compared to 2017.

Higher than estimated net sales are based on the good success of the entire delivery chain at the end of the year. Also, net sales for technology services were higher than estimated. At the end of 2018, Raute's order book totaled approximately EUR 95 million (2017: MEUR 110).

Raute will publish its Financial statements bulletin for 2018 on Thursday, February 14, 2019, as announced earlier. Raute will estimate 2019 net sales and operating profit in that connection.

