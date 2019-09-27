Log in
RAVE Restaurant : To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results On Sept. 30

0
09/27/2019 | 02:23pm EDT

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results On Sept. 30

DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2019/PRNewswire / -- RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ: RAVE), the parent company for Pizza Inn and Pie Five Pizza Co., today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results on Sept. 30.

Bob Bafundo, President of Rave Restaurant Group, Inc., will be hosting the call. A press release with fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 financial results will be issued before the market opens that same day.

DATE:

Monday, Sept. 30.

TIME:

4:30 p.m. CDT.

DIAL-IN:

1-844-492-3725 U.S. and Canada

1-412-317-5108 International

About RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.
Founded in 1958, Dallas-based RAVE Restaurant Group [NASDAQ: RAVE] owns, operates, franchises and/or licenses 261 Pie Five Pizza Co. and Pizza Inn restaurants and Pizza Inn Express kiosks domestically and internationally. Pizza Inn is an international chain featuring freshly made pizzas, along with salads, pastas, and desserts. Pie Five Pizza Co. is a leader in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space offering made-to-order pizzas ready in under five minutes. Pizza Inn Express, or PIE, is developing unique opportunities to provide freshly made pizza from non-traditional outlets. The Company's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol 'RAVE'. For more information, please visit www.raverg.com.

Contact: Jami Zimmerman, Champion Management
972.930.9933; jzimmerman@championmgt.com

SOURCE RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.

Disclaimer

Rave Restaurant Group Inc. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 18:22:05 UTC
