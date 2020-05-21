Log in
RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.

(RAVN)
  Report
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Raven Industries : Announces Cash Dividend

05/21/2020

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN), announced today that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of 13 cents per share. The dividend is payable July 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on July 17, 2020.

“We are evaluating our current practice of paying a quarterly dividend and whether it is the best use of capital,” said Dan Rykhus, President and CEO. “We see great opportunity to generate exceptional long-term growth through increased investment in Raven Autonomy™, Raven Composites™, and Aerostar. We will continue to evaluate this as we progress through the year and make the appropriate capital allocations to drive long-term shareholder value creation.”

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 358 M
EBIT 2021 2,27 M
Net income 2021 2,73 M
Finance 2021 8,56 M
Yield 2021 2,42%
P/E ratio 2021 268x
P/E ratio 2022 32,0x
EV / Sales2021 2,13x
EV / Sales2022 1,87x
Capitalization 771 M
Chart RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Raven Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,00 $
Last Close Price 21,46 $
Spread / Highest target 49,1%
Spread / Average Target 25,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel A. Rykhus President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc E. LeBaron Chairman
Steven E. Brazones CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Kevin T. Kirby Independent Director
Jason M. Andringa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.-37.72%771
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-23.15%95 472
3M COMPANY-15.16%86 095
SIEMENS AG-19.06%82 390
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-42.47%56 156
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-8.14%52 129
