Raven Industries : Develops BioFlex™ I-Series Film for Medical Isolation Gowns

08/12/2020 | 03:01pm EDT

Berry Compliant Film Protects in Critical Healthcare Settings

Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that its Engineered Films division has introduced a new BioFlex™ I-Series plastic film product line to assist with the urgent global need for personal protection equipment (PPE).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200812005659/en/

Raven BioFlex™ films are Berry Amendment compliant (USC, Title 10, Section 2533a) and contain premium-quality, high-strength polymer resins formulated to be used in the manufacturing of single-use, disposable medical isolation gowns. (Photo: Business Wire)

Raven BioFlex™ films are Berry Amendment compliant (USC, Title 10, Section 2533a) and contain premium-quality, high-strength polymer resins formulated to be used in the manufacturing of single-use, disposable medical isolation gowns. (Photo: Business Wire)

Raven BioFlex™ films are Berry Amendment compliant (USC, Title 10, Section 2533a) and contain premium-quality, high-strength polymer resins formulated to be used in the manufacturing of single-use, disposable medical isolation gowns. These films are 100 percent latex free and are designed to aid in the protection of healthcare professionals and patients from cross infection in clinical and laboratory settings. BioFlex™ films provide excellent fluid resistance and prevent physical contact with infectious liquid and solid materials.

BioFlex™ I-Series is formulated to meet the following requirements for production of disposable medical isolation gowns:

  • Berry Amendment compliant, “Made in the USA”
  • ISO/ANSI/AAMI PB70 Level 1, 2 and 3 protection standards
  • Non-sensitizing and non-irritating per ANSI/AAMI 10993-10

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to create uncertainty and unprecedented challenges,” said Anthony Schmidt, VP and General Manager of Raven Engineered Films. “We want to do our part to help solve those great challenges by fulfilling the urgent need for domestically-produced PPE materials. On behalf of everyone at Raven, we are incredibly grateful to all frontline workers serving our communities and caring for those in need. We are proud to provide support through our U.S. based manufacturing resources as we all work together towards solutions.”

BioFlex™ is available in various color options, including colorless, in a wide range of thicknesses with qualifying minimum order requirements. Contact Raven for additional information and a product quotation at +1 (800) 635-3456. Inquires for all PPE films are being expedited, and Raven has dedicated priority production capabilities to BioFlex™ film orders with quick processing and delivery timelines.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com.

About Raven Engineered Films, Inc.

Raven Engineered Films, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raven Industries, Inc. Raven Engineered Films has established a well-known reputation for manufacturing and supplying high performance flexible films and sheeting to major markets throughout the United States and abroad. Raven Engineered Films is a U.S. manufacturer committed to producing essential film and sheeting to protect Earth's resources. The company is dedicated to developing targeted product solutions that not only solve precise application challenges but integrate sustainable environmental design practices for long-range performance. Raven Engineered Films’ world-class manufacturing operations include seven locations nationwide, complete with state-of-the-art equipment and proven product expertise to provide the most innovative and targeted product solutions in the industry. All Raven products are produced in a quality-controlled environment under a stringent ISO 9001 certified management system. Capabilities include multi-layer blown sheeting, reinforced cast/lamination, conversion, custom fabrication, geosynthetics design-build expertise and certified installation services through Raven CLI Construction, Inc. Raven welcomes all product inquiries and can be reached at +1 (800) 635-3456. Learn more about Raven Engineered Films at http://ravenefd.com.

Raven Engineered Films Brands

Raven Engineered Films markets products under the following brand names: Absolute Barrier®, BioFlex™, Conkure™, Dura♦Skrim®, FeedFresh®, FeedPro-G™, FlexForm®, Fortress™, GrainMax™, Hydro-Cap®, HydraFlex®, HydraLine™, Protector™, RainFlap™, Rufco®, SealFresh® Gold™, SoilSeal™, VaporBlock®, VaporBlock® Plus™, VaporSafe®, Yokelift™, WebNet™, and Ziliant®.

BioFlex™ I-Series Compliance

BioFlex™ I-Series meets the standards for barrier protection and physical property requirements for use in isolation gowns produced under the American National Standards Institute/Association of the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (ANSI/AAMI) PB70, “Liquid barrier performance and classification of protective apparel and drapes intended for use in health care facilities.” BioFlex™ films are formulated to meet AAMI levels 1, 2 and 3 protection standards for use in a health care setting and are tested to conform with ASTM F3352, ASTM F2407 and ANSI standards. BioFlex™ premium polyethylene is designed with a low-weight to high-strength ratio for excellent pliability and ease of heat seal-ability, resulting in strong heat welded seams for optimal protection and durability.


© Business Wire 2020
