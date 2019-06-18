Raven Industries : Introduces Part-Time Employment Program for High School Students

Raven Inspiring Students to Excel

In the fall of 2018, Raven launched a program called Raven Inspiring Students to Excel (RISE). The RISE program was designed to offer part-time employment opportunities to high school students in the Raven workplace, similar to an internship experience. As part of this program, these students attend their school classes in the morning and then finish their day working on the production floor as a part of our manufacturing operations teams.

In its inaugural year, six students participated, learning a variety of processes within cable processing. The students commented that one of the skills they are most proud of learning is the ability to read blueprints.

More Than a Part-Time Job

In addition to working on the production floor, RISE students also participate in enrichment activities.

First, Raven team members act as mentors to the students; these mentors meet and communicate with the students for the duration of the program. This gives a unique opportunity for the students to not only build relationships, but also hear about the opportunities and career paths at Raven from some of our own team members.

Second, Raven hosts various learning sessions on applicable topics, such as Interviewing Tips & Tricks, Personality Assessment, How to Define Success, and more. During these sessions, it is our hope to prompt open dialogue on topics that are relevant for the students and their current stage in life.

Setting Students Up for Success

At the completion of this program, we hope to leave these students with a positive job experience, refinement and direction on important soft skills that contribute to making a strong employee, and an accurate reflection of Raven and our workplace culture.

Overall, the students had very positive things to say about their experience at Raven, and they all agreed that Raven has been an incredible learning environment. We look forward to the continual development of this program and thank all of the team members that have been a part of making this an impactful experience for our students. - Kiley Vander Maten, Program Coordinator