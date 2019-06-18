Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Raven Industries, Inc.    RAVN

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.

(RAVN)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 06/18 03:59:19 pm
35.495 USD   +0.78%
03:44pRAVEN INDUSTRIES : Introduces Part-Time Employment Program for High School Students
PU
06/03TEAM MEMBER SPOTLIGHT : June 2019
PU
05/31#RAVINTERN : Making the Most Out of Your Internship
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Raven Industries : Introduces Part-Time Employment Program for High School Students

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 03:44pm EDT

Raven Inspiring Students to Excel

In the fall of 2018, Raven launched a program called Raven Inspiring Students to Excel (RISE). The RISE program was designed to offer part-time employment opportunities to high school students in the Raven workplace, similar to an internship experience. As part of this program, these students attend their school classes in the morning and then finish their day working on the production floor as a part of our manufacturing operations teams.

In its inaugural year, six students participated, learning a variety of processes within cable processing. The students commented that one of the skills they are most proud of learning is the ability to read blueprints.

More Than a Part-Time Job

In addition to working on the production floor, RISE students also participate in enrichment activities.

First, Raven team members act as mentors to the students; these mentors meet and communicate with the students for the duration of the program. This gives a unique opportunity for the students to not only build relationships, but also hear about the opportunities and career paths at Raven from some of our own team members.

Second, Raven hosts various learning sessions on applicable topics, such as Interviewing Tips & Tricks, Personality Assessment, How to Define Success, and more. During these sessions, it is our hope to prompt open dialogue on topics that are relevant for the students and their current stage in life.

Setting Students Up for Success

At the completion of this program, we hope to leave these students with a positive job experience, refinement and direction on important soft skills that contribute to making a strong employee, and an accurate reflection of Raven and our workplace culture.

Overall, the students had very positive things to say about their experience at Raven, and they all agreed that Raven has been an incredible learning environment. We look forward to the continual development of this program and thank all of the team members that have been a part of making this an impactful experience for our students.

- Kiley Vander Maten, Program Coordinator

Committed to STEM Education

We're also proactively investing in STEM education through events, charitable giving, and job shadow opportunities.

Disclaimer

Raven Industries Inc. published this content on 18 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2019 19:43:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
03:44pRAVEN INDUSTRIES : Introduces Part-Time Employment Program for High School Stude..
PU
06/03TEAM MEMBER SPOTLIGHT : June 2019
PU
05/31#RAVINTERN : Making the Most Out of Your Internship
PU
05/30RAVEN INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
05/22RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of ..
AQ
05/21Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on July 29..
GL
05/20RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
05/20RAVEN INDUSTRIES : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/20RAVEN INDUSTRIES : Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results
AQ
05/06TEAM MEMBER SPOTLIGHT : May 2019
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 406 M
EBIT 2020 63,3 M
Net income 2020 52,3 M
Finance 2020 134 M
Yield 2020 1,51%
P/E ratio 2020 25,46
P/E ratio 2021 21,09
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,72x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,78x
Capitalization 1 238 M
Chart RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Raven Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 40,5 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel A. Rykhus President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc E. LeBaron Chairman
Steven E. Brazones CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Jared Kocer Director-Technology Solutions
Thomas Stephen Everist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.-2.68%1 245
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL30.46%121 147
SIEMENS AG0.00%97 961
3M COMPANY-12.47%92 251
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY35.14%83 109
JARDINE MATHESON HOLDINGS LIMITED-9.44%47 996
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About