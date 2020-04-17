Raven Industries : Statement on COVID-19

At Raven Industries, the safety and wellbeing of our team members is our top priority. In addition to following all Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, we have also implemented several additional safety measures to protect the health of our team members during this time.

As of today, the total number of positive cases within our organization is three, out of a team member population of approximately 1,300. All three cases are in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Since February, Raven has been preparing and implementing numerous safety and precautionary measures within its facilities to prevent the spread of the virus. We have also been in contact with local health officials following each positive case, who confirmed that the company's actions are well-above appropriate given our current number of positive cases.

Raven has communicated regularly and transparently with its team members throughout this situation, and we intend to continue to do so. We stand ready to respond effectively and quickly as this situation continues to evolve.

Raven's COVID-19 Response