RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.    RAVN

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.

(RAVN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/17 04:00:00 pm
21.3 USD   +5.29%
RAVEN INDUSTRIES : Statement on COVID-19
PU
04/15RAVEN INDUSTRIES : Statement on COVID-19
PU
04/09RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
Raven Industries : Statement on COVID-19

04/17/2020 | 04:51pm EDT

At Raven Industries, the safety and wellbeing of our team members is our top priority. In addition to following all Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, we have also implemented several additional safety measures to protect the health of our team members during this time.

As of today, the total number of positive cases within our organization is three, out of a team member population of approximately 1,300. All three cases are in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Since February, Raven has been preparing and implementing numerous safety and precautionary measures within its facilities to prevent the spread of the virus. We have also been in contact with local health officials following each positive case, who confirmed that the company's actions are well-above appropriate given our current number of positive cases.

Raven has communicated regularly and transparently with its team members throughout this situation, and we intend to continue to do so. We stand ready to respond effectively and quickly as this situation continues to evolve.

Raven's COVID-19 Response

Disclaimer

Raven Industries Inc. published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 20:50:09 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 364 M
EBIT 2021 17,5 M
Net income 2021 13,9 M
Finance 2021 16,3 M
Yield 2021 2,67%
P/E ratio 2021 52,8x
P/E ratio 2022 28,8x
EV / Sales2021 1,95x
EV / Sales2022 1,72x
Capitalization 726 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,00  $
Last Close Price 20,23  $
Spread / Highest target 58,2%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel A. Rykhus President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc E. LeBaron Chairman
Steven E. Brazones CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Kevin T. Kirby Independent Director
Jason M. Andringa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.-41.29%726
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.24%93 595
3M COMPANY-17.87%83 355
SIEMENS AG-33.25%67 153
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-44.09%54 546
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-14.65%48 682
