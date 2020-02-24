Raven Industries : to Showcase Autonomous Agriculture Technology at DOT® Demo Days

Raven Autonomy™ Technology Will Be Available to Customers This Spring

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN), as majority owner of Dot Technology Corp. (DOT®), will be displaying the latest advancements in autonomous agriculture at DOT® Demo Days in Maricopa, Ariz. this spring. The Dot Power Platform (Dot) is powered by Raven’s best-in-market suite of machine control technology, including the RS1™ for steering and guidance, Slingshot® for remote support and connectivity, and Raven’s object detection and avoidance solution. Dot completes tasks autonomously and enables farmers to spend more of their time focusing on the overall operation of their farms.

The Dot Power Platform is a mobile diesel-powered platform designed to handle a large variety of agricultural implements. (Photo: Raven Industries)

Supporters and early adopters of the technology have been gathering in Arizona this winter to witness this revolution in agriculture.

“We really enjoyed seeing Dot in action in January,” said Craig Schmitt, an attendee of DOT® Demo Days in January. “It’s exciting to see this type of innovation within the ag sector, and I look forward to the day when we see autonomous technology being utilized throughout our entire farming operation.”

Raven™ and DOT® are preparing for commercialization of the technology this spring.

“Our development and speed to market have positioned us to be the leader in autonomous agriculture,” said Wade Robey, Executive Director of Raven Autonomy™. “In addition to the commercialization of Dot, we’re preparing to release AutoCart™, our autonomous grain cart technology, for use during the fall harvest. Our progress will equip customers to be more efficient and maximize profits.”

Raven™ is now accepting preorders for AutoCart™.

DOT® will be holding two additional public Demo Days this spring. Held in partnership with the University of Arizona, the demos will occur on February 26 and March 25 at the University extension campus in Maricopa, Ariz. Details and registration information can be found at ravenprecision.com/autonomy.

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com.

About Raven Applied Technology

Raven Applied Technology is helping feed a growing population by delivering impactful technology that improves agricultural efficiency for custom applicators and growers around the world. From field computers to sprayer and planter controls, GPS guidance steering systems, wireless and logistics technology, Raven provides precision agriculture products and solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve yields. Learn more at http://ravenprecision.com.

