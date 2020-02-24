Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Raven Industries, Inc.    RAVN

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.

(RAVN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/24 10:31:02 am
30.185 USD   -2.94%
10:16aRAVEN INDUSTRIES : to Showcase Autonomous Agriculture Technology at DOT® Demo Days
BU
01/09RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/02Raven Industries Expands Operations to U.S. East Coast
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Raven Industries : to Showcase Autonomous Agriculture Technology at DOT® Demo Days

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/24/2020 | 10:16am EST

Raven Autonomy™ Technology Will Be Available to Customers This Spring

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN), as majority owner of Dot Technology Corp. (DOT®), will be displaying the latest advancements in autonomous agriculture at DOT® Demo Days in Maricopa, Ariz. this spring. The Dot Power Platform (Dot) is powered by Raven’s best-in-market suite of machine control technology, including the RS1™ for steering and guidance, Slingshot® for remote support and connectivity, and Raven’s object detection and avoidance solution. Dot completes tasks autonomously and enables farmers to spend more of their time focusing on the overall operation of their farms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200224005629/en/

The Dot Power Platform is a mobile diesel-powered platform designed to handle a large variety of agricultural implements. (Photo: Raven Industries)

The Dot Power Platform is a mobile diesel-powered platform designed to handle a large variety of agricultural implements. (Photo: Raven Industries)

Supporters and early adopters of the technology have been gathering in Arizona this winter to witness this revolution in agriculture.

“We really enjoyed seeing Dot in action in January,” said Craig Schmitt, an attendee of DOT® Demo Days in January. “It’s exciting to see this type of innovation within the ag sector, and I look forward to the day when we see autonomous technology being utilized throughout our entire farming operation.”

Raven™ and DOT® are preparing for commercialization of the technology this spring.

“Our development and speed to market have positioned us to be the leader in autonomous agriculture,” said Wade Robey, Executive Director of Raven Autonomy™. “In addition to the commercialization of Dot, we’re preparing to release AutoCart™, our autonomous grain cart technology, for use during the fall harvest. Our progress will equip customers to be more efficient and maximize profits.”

Raven™ is now accepting preorders for AutoCart™.

DOT® will be holding two additional public Demo Days this spring. Held in partnership with the University of Arizona, the demos will occur on February 26 and March 25 at the University extension campus in Maricopa, Ariz. Details and registration information can be found at ravenprecision.com/autonomy.

About Raven Industries, Inc.
Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com.

About Raven Applied Technology
Raven Applied Technology is helping feed a growing population by delivering impactful technology that improves agricultural efficiency for custom applicators and growers around the world. From field computers to sprayer and planter controls, GPS guidance steering systems, wireless and logistics technology, Raven provides precision agriculture products and solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve yields. Learn more at http://ravenprecision.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
10:16aRAVEN INDUSTRIES : to Showcase Autonomous Agriculture Technology at DOT® Demo Da..
BU
01/09RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/02Raven Industries Expands Operations to U.S. East Coast
GL
2019Raven Industries Names Executive Director for Raven Autonomy™
GL
2019RAVEN INDUSTRIES : Controller Honored with USD Distinguished Alumni Award
AQ
2019Raven Slingshot® Releases New Suite of Fleet Management Tools
GL
2019Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on January..
GL
2019RAVEN INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
2019RAVEN INDUSTRIES : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 386 M
EBIT 2020 39,5 M
Net income 2020 33,9 M
Finance 2020 5,90 M
Yield 2020 1,67%
P/E ratio 2020 33,2x
P/E ratio 2021 42,4x
EV / Sales2020 2,86x
EV / Sales2021 2,74x
Capitalization 1 112 M
Chart RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Raven Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 34,33  $
Last Close Price 31,10  $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel A. Rykhus President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc E. LeBaron Chairman
Steven E. Brazones CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Jared Kocer Director-Technology Solutions
Kevin T. Kirby Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.-9.75%1 112
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.1.63%128 182
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY9.77%106 986
SIEMENS AG-9.61%92 805
3M COMPANY-11.05%90 329
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.5.54%60 450
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group