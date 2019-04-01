Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Raven Industries, Inc.    RAVN

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.

(RAVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 04/01 01:44:50 pm
38.93 USD   +1.46%
01:22pTEAM MEMBER SPOTLIGHT : April 2019
PU
03/20RAVEN INDUSTRIES : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/20Raven Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Team Member Spotlight: April 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 01:22pm EDT

At Raven, we are dedicated to innovation - continuously improving our products and processes. David Ramos, Raven Engineered Films Inventory Handler, noticed an inconsistency in our quality inspection processes and developed a new tool to cut down on measuring time. This tool is now widely used at our Midland facility. Congratulations, David, for being named April's Team Member Spotlight winner!

Awarded for Excellence in Innovation

In the inventory handling process, David noticed an inconsistency in rolls that were being sent to the reclaim center. The rule states that every roll 10 inches or more in diameter is to be scrapped. However, given the fast-paced nature of the job, taking a tape measure out to check each roll gets too cumbersome.

Now, instead of estimating or having to use a measuring tape to determine whether or not a roll of film needs to be scrapped, the Midland plant is equipped with David's new invention - the 'Scrap Gauge Tool.' This tool provides the inventory handlers with a quick and easy way to ensure that the rolls are up to specification. This not only reduces human error in guessing and measurement - it reduces reclaim costs and ensures that we are selling as much quality material as we can. For these reasons, the tool will be housed in each pit and scrap area at the Midland plant.

Thank you, David, for fulfilling a need in our processes, increasing quality and efficiency in handling inventory!

Disclaimer

Raven Industries Inc. published this content on 01 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2019 17:21:16 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
01:22pTEAM MEMBER SPOTLIGHT : April 2019
PU
03/22RAVEN INDUSTRIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
03/20RAVEN INDUSTRIES : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/20RAVEN INDUSTRIES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
03/20Raven Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Results
GL
03/07Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 2..
GL
03/06Raven Industries Announces Conference Call to Discuss Fiscal Year 2019 Result..
GL
03/04TEAM MEMBER SPOTLIGHT : March 2019
PU
02/27Smart Farming Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2024 | Leading Key Players Dee..
AQ
02/19RAVEN INDUSTRIES : Announces Enhancements to Downtown Campus
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2020 414 M
EBIT 2020 66,0 M
Net income 2020 52,3 M
Finance 2020 134 M
Yield 2020 1,36%
P/E ratio 2020 26,65
P/E ratio 2021 21,93
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,10x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,10x
Capitalization 1 418 M
Chart RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Raven Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 44,0 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel A. Rykhus President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc E. LeBaron Chairman
Steven E. Brazones CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Jared Kocer Director-Technology Solutions
Thomas Stephen Everist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.6.00%1 418
3M COMPANY9.05%119 660
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL20.28%115 753
SIEMENS-1.48%91 474
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY31.97%87 009
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS13.29%46 923
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About