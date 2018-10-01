Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Raven Industries, Inc.    RAVN

RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC. (RAVN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/01 08:32:33 pm
46.365 USD   +1.34%
08:17pTEAM MEMBER SPO : October 2018
PU
04:01pRaven Industries and Girl Scouts–Dakota Horizons Work to So..
GL
09/25RAVEN INDUSTRIE : Team Members Celebrate Peak Performance during Pea..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Team Member Spotlight: October 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 08:17pm CEST

At Raven, our dedication to Service not only applies to our external customers; it applies to our internal customers, or fellow team members, as well. Matthew Irish, Senior IT Engineer, demonstrated an outstanding commitment to Service by helping Raven Aerostar with relentless service requests. He went above and beyond to understand their challenges and deliver the best solutions possible. Congratulations, Matt, on being named this month's Team Member Spotlight winner!

Awarded for Excellence in Service

As Raven Aerostar continues to move its stratospheric program forward, it has had a lot of changing needs in the areas of information technology and server infrastructure. 'We have been relentless - sending one service request after another,' remarked Engineering Team Lead Brian Matherly. Most of those requests are going to Matt, who eagerly attacks multiple requests at a time with a great attitude.

However, Matt doesn't just work hard to 'close requests' - he works to solve the problem. He goes above and beyond to understand the needs, wants, and concerns surrounding the request so that he can offer the best solution possible.

This is how Matt's service is most impressive. He sees himself as a member of our team and takes ownership of the problems that we need to solve.'

- Brian Matherly, Engineering Team Lead

Thank you, Matt, for your dedication to service and Solving Great Challenges!

Disclaimer

Raven Industries Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 18:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
08:17pTEAM MEMBER SPOTLIGHT : October 2018
PU
04:01pRaven Industries and Girl Scouts–Dakota Horizons Work to Solve Great Ch..
GL
09/25RAVEN INDUSTRIES : Team Members Celebrate Peak Performance during Peak Week 2018
PU
09/18IMPRESSIVE REPORT ON IOT IN AGRICULT : IoT in Agriculture Market helps in making..
AQ
09/11RAVEN INDUSTRIES : SDSU Raven Precision Agriculture Center Groundbreaking Ceremo..
PU
09/08RAVEN INDUSTRIES : to Host Institutional Investor Day
AQ
09/07RAVEN INDUSTRIES : to Host Institutional Investor Day
AQ
09/06Raven and Topcon Agriculture Announce API Partnership
GL
09/05TEAM MEMBER SPOTLIGHT : September 2018
PU
08/28Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on October..
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/06Raven and Topcon Agriculture announce API partnership 
08/28Raven declares $0.13 dividend 
08/24Raven adds to FQ2 results-stoked rally, up 5% 
08/23Raven Industries, Inc. (RAVN) CEO Dan Rykhus on Q2 2019 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
08/23Midday Gainers / Losers (08/23/2018) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 406 M
EBIT 2019 66,3 M
Net income 2019 58,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,14%
P/E ratio 2019 28,68
P/E ratio 2020 28,59
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,05x
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,70x
Capitalization 1 643 M
Chart RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Raven Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 40,0 $
Spread / Average Target -13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel A. Rykhus President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Marc E. LeBaron Chairman
Steven E. Brazones CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & VP
Jared Kocer Director-Technology Solutions
Thomas Stephen Everist Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAVEN INDUSTRIES, INC.33.19%1 653
3M COMPANY-10.48%123 253
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL8.50%122 798
SIEMENS-5.00%109 939
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-35.30%100 208
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS-15.42%47 613
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.