Raven Property : Announcement of Tender Offer price in Rand

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

28 October 2019

Raven Property Group Limited

('Raven' or the 'Company')

Tender Offer price in Rand for holders of Ordinary Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

On 9 October 2019 the Company announced details of the forthcoming tender offer for the proposed purchase of 1 in every 44 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at 55p per share by way of a tender offer (the 'Tender Offer').

The Company can confirm that the South African Rand exchange rate for the Tender Offer will be ZAR18.7294 to £1 calculated at the close of business on Friday 25 October 2019, resulting in an equivalent Tender Offer price of 1 in every 44 Ordinary Shares at ZAR10.3012 per Ordinary Share for all shareholders on the South African share register.

The salient dates and other information in relation to the Tender Offer pertaining to shareholders of the Company on the South African register as set out in the separate Letter to South African Shareholders remain unchanged.

Enquiries

Raven Property Group Limited Anton Bilton Glyn Hirsch Tel: + 44 (0) 1481 712955 Novella Communications Tim Robertson Fergus Young Tel: +44 (0) 203 151 7008 N+1 Singer Corporate Finance - James Maxwell / James Moat Sales - Alan Geeves / James Waterlow Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000 Numis Securities Limited Alex Ham / Jamie Loughborough / Alasdair Abram Tel: + 44 (0) 207 260 1000 Renaissance Capital (South Africa) Yvette Labuschagne Tel: +27 (11) 750 1448 Renaissance Capital (Moscow) David Pipia Tel: + 7 495 258 7770 Ravenscroft Emma Ozanne Tel: + 44 (0) 1481 729100

About Raven Property Group

Raven Property Group Limited was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares and preference shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange ('TISE'). Its Ordinary Shares also have a secondary listing on the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Moscow Stock Exchange. Its convertible preference shares are admitted to the Official List of TISE and to trading on the SETSqx market of the London Stock Exchange. The Group operates out of offices in Guernsey, Moscow and Cyprus and has an investment portfolio of circa 1.9 million square metres of Grade 'A' warehouses in Moscow, St Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Novosibirsk and Nizhny Novgorod and 49,000 square metres of commercial office space in St Petersburg. For further information visit the Company's website: www.theravenpropertygroup.com