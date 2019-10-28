Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Raven Property Group    RUS   GB00B0D5V538

RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP

(RUS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/25 11:35:02 am
41.15 GBp   +0.98%
03:19aRAVEN PROPERTY : Announcement of Tender Offer price in Rand
PU
10/09RAVEN PROPERTY : Tender Offer and Notice of GM
PU
09/27RAVEN PROPERTY : Issue of New Preference Shares (RAVP)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Raven Property : Announcement of Tender Offer price in Rand

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 03:19am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

28 October 2019

Raven Property Group Limited

('Raven' or the 'Company')

Tender Offer price in Rand for holders of Ordinary Shares on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange

On 9 October 2019 the Company announced details of the forthcoming tender offer for the proposed purchase of 1 in every 44 Ordinary Shares of 1p each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') at 55p per share by way of a tender offer (the 'Tender Offer').

The Company can confirm that the South African Rand exchange rate for the Tender Offer will be ZAR18.7294 to £1 calculated at the close of business on Friday 25 October 2019, resulting in an equivalent Tender Offer price of 1 in every 44 Ordinary Shares at ZAR10.3012 per Ordinary Share for all shareholders on the South African share register.

The salient dates and other information in relation to the Tender Offer pertaining to shareholders of the Company on the South African register as set out in the separate Letter to South African Shareholders remain unchanged.

Enquiries

Raven Property Group Limited

Anton Bilton

Glyn Hirsch

Tel: + 44 (0) 1481 712955

Novella Communications

Tim Robertson

Fergus Young

Tel: +44 (0) 203 151 7008

N+1 Singer

Corporate Finance - James Maxwell / James Moat

Sales - Alan Geeves / James Waterlow

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Numis Securities Limited

Alex Ham / Jamie Loughborough / Alasdair Abram

Tel: + 44 (0) 207 260 1000

Renaissance Capital (South Africa)

Yvette Labuschagne

Tel: +27 (11) 750 1448

Renaissance Capital (Moscow)

David Pipia

Tel: + 7 495 258 7770

Ravenscroft

Emma Ozanne

Tel: + 44 (0) 1481 729100

About Raven Property Group

Raven Property Group Limited was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares and preference shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange ('TISE'). Its Ordinary Shares also have a secondary listing on the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Moscow Stock Exchange. Its convertible preference shares are admitted to the Official List of TISE and to trading on the SETSqx market of the London Stock Exchange. The Group operates out of offices in Guernsey, Moscow and Cyprus and has an investment portfolio of circa 1.9 million square metres of Grade 'A' warehouses in Moscow, St Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Novosibirsk and Nizhny Novgorod and 49,000 square metres of commercial office space in St Petersburg. For further information visit the Company's website: www.theravenpropertygroup.com

Disclaimer

Raven Russia Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 07:16:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP
03:19aRAVEN PROPERTY : Announcement of Tender Offer price in Rand
PU
10/09RAVEN PROPERTY : Tender Offer and Notice of GM
PU
09/27RAVEN PROPERTY : Issue of New Preference Shares (RAVP)
PU
08/29RAVEN PROPERTY : Convertible Preference Share Dividend (RAVC)
PU
08/29RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP : Dividends
CO
08/27RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP : Half-year results
CO
08/23RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP : Threshold crossings
CO
08/22RAVEN PROPERTY : Scrip Dividend Circular (RAVP)
PU
08/22RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP : Dividends
CO
08/21RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting..
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 162 M
EBIT 2019 151 M
Net income 2019 35,4 M
Debt 2019 939 M
Yield 2019 7,05%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 7,44x
EV / Sales2020 7,64x
Capitalization 263 M
Chart RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP
Duration : Period :
Raven Property Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,74  $
Last Close Price 0,52  $
Spread / Highest target 40,9%
Spread / Average Target 40,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Glyn Vincent Hirsch Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Richard Wilson Jewson Non-Executive Chairman
Colin Andrew Smith Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Mark Sinclair Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Christopher Wade Sherwell Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP-17.54%263
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED3.33%42 445
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-5.97%35 227
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.11%29 625
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED11.13%29 116
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.23.95%26 494
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group