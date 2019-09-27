Log in
RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP    RUS   GB00B0D5V538

RAVEN PROPERTY GROUP

(RUS)
02:15aRAVEN PROPERTY : Issue of New Preference Shares (RAVP)
PU
08/29RAVEN PROPERTY : Convertible Preference Share Dividend (RAVC)
PU
08/22RAVEN PROPERTY : Scrip Dividend Circular (RAVP)
PU
Raven Property : Issue of New Preference Shares (RAVP)

09/27/2019 | 02:15am EDT

27 September 2019

Raven Property Group Limited ('Raven' or the 'Company')

Issue of preference shares (RAVP)

The Company announces that it has approved the issue and allotment of 121,820 new preference shares of 1 pence each in the Company with ticker RAVP (the 'Preference Shares') following payment of the scrip preference share dividend. These new Preference Shares will rank pari passu with all existing Preference Shares. Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority, the London Stock Exchange and The International Stock Exchange Authority Limited (TISEA) for admission of new Preference Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority, trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and admission to the official list of the TISEA. Dealing is expected to commence on 30 September 2019.

Following admission of the new Preference Shares, the total number of Preference Shares in issue is 99,975,123.

Enquiries

Raven Property Group Limited

Anton Bilton

Glyn Hirsch

Tel: + 44 (0) 1481 712955

Novella Communications (public relations adviser)

Tim Robertson

Fergus Young

Tel: +44 (0) 203 151 7008

N+1 Singer (UK joint broker)

Corporate Finance - James Maxwell / James Moat

Sales - Alan Geeves / James Waterlow

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7496 3000

Numis Securities Limited (UK joint broker)

Alex Ham / Jamie Loughborough / Alasdair Abram

Tel: + 44 (0) 207 260 1000

Renaissance Capital (South African broker)

Yvette Labuschagne

Tel: +27 (11) 750 1448

Renaissance Capital (Russian broker)

David Pipia

Tel: + 7 495 258 7770

Ravenscroft (TISE sponsor)

Jade Cook

Tel: + 44 (0) 1481 729100

About Raven Property Group

Raven Property Group Limited was founded in 2005 to invest in class A warehouse complexes in Russia and lease to Russian and International tenants. Its Ordinary Shares and preference shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange and admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and the Official List of The International Stock Exchange ('TISE'). Its Ordinary Shares also have a secondary listing on the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and the Moscow Stock Exchange. Its convertible preference shares are admitted to the Official List of TISE and to trading on the SETSqx market of the London Stock Exchange. The Group operates out of offices in Guernsey, Moscow and Cyprus and has an investment portfolio of circa 1.9 million square metres of Grade 'A' warehouses in Moscow, St Petersburg, Rostov-on-Don, Novosibirsk and Nizhny Novgorod and 49,000 square metres of commercial office space in St Petersburg. For further information visit the Company's website: www.theravenpropertygroup.com

Disclaimer

Raven Russia Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2019 06:12:03 UTC
