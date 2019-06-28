Raven Property : Issue of Preference Shares

28 June 2019

Raven Property Group Limited ('Raven' or the 'Company')

Issue of preference shares (RAVP)

The Company announces that it has approved the issue and allotment of 104,142 new preference shares of 1 pence each in the Company with ticker RAVP (the 'Preference Shares') following payment of the scrip preference share dividend. These new Preference Shares will rank pari passu with all existing Preference Shares. Application has been made to the Financial Conduct Authority, the London Stock Exchange and The International Stock Exchange Authority Limited (TISEA) for admission of new Preference Shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority, trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and admission to the official list of the TISEA. Dealing is expected to commence on 1 July 2019.

Following admission of the new Preference Shares, the total number of Preference Shares in issue is 99,853,303.

